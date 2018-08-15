Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nitric Acid Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecast to 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 02:55pm CEST

The "Nitric Acid Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global nitric acid market to grow with a CAGR of 1.6% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Extensive uses of nitric acid market in the chemical and fertilizer industries is driving the growth of nitric acid market worldwide. In addition, extensive uses of nitric acid market in the various end use industries such as metal processing industries, metallurgical Industries, chemical and others are likely to boost the growth of nitric acid market.

However, the various governments have some rules and the regulations on the use of ammonium nitrate fertilizers due its hazardous effect on the environment that is expected to act as a restrain for the growth of nitric acid market.

Moreover, the rising chemical and fertilizer industries could create huge demand of nitric acid market which in turn could create several opportunities for the nitric acid market in upcoming years.

Among the applications fertilizer segment accounts for the largest market share. Around 75% to 80% of nitric acid market is used in the manufacturing of the fertilizers. The growing population is the major factor contributing in the growth of fertilizers segment worldwide.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Nitric Acid Market Overview

4. Nitric Acid Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Nitric Acid Market by Applications

6. Global Nitric Acid Market by End-Use Industries

7. Global Nitric Acid Market by Region 2018-2024

8. Company Profiles & Competitive Landscape

  • BASF SE
  • The Chemours Company
  • Eurochem Group
  • Dyno Nobel
  • Potash Corp
  • Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
  • Yara
  • OCI Nitrogen
  • CF Industries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ng8mrz/nitric_acid?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:45aCOUNTY BA : Bank donates to Milford Housing Development Corp.
AQ
09:45aDIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:45aGLASSBRIDGE ENTERPRISES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:45aIFRESH INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:45aONE HOSPITALITY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:45aM I HOMES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:44aAFCON : CAF Envoys Explore Buea, Limbe Stadia
AQ
09:44aBETTERU EDUCATION : Adds New Education Partners to Platform Now Totalling More Than 20,000 Courses
AQ
09:44aEIDESVIK OFFSHORE : Presentation of 2nd quarter 2018 results
AQ
09:44aCTI BIOPHARMA CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Lifts Stake In Apple -- WSJ
2S&P 500 : Resurgent dollar sends commodities and emerging markets reeling again
3MUSK BID FOR TESLA: no formal offer, no firm deals with advisers
4VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : - Interim financial report, second quarter 2018
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : 2Q Net Profit Down 2%, Misses Expectation

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.