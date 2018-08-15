Nitric Acid Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecast to 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Nitric
Acid Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts
up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The report predicts the global nitric acid market to grow with a CAGR of
1.6% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.
Extensive uses of nitric acid market in the chemical and fertilizer
industries is driving the growth of nitric acid market worldwide. In
addition, extensive uses of nitric acid market in the various end use
industries such as metal processing industries, metallurgical
Industries, chemical and others are likely to boost the growth of nitric
acid market.
However, the various governments have some rules and the regulations on
the use of ammonium nitrate fertilizers due its hazardous effect on the
environment that is expected to act as a restrain for the growth of
nitric acid market.
Moreover, the rising chemical and fertilizer industries could create
huge demand of nitric acid market which in turn could create several
opportunities for the nitric acid market in upcoming years.
Among the applications fertilizer segment accounts for the largest
market share. Around 75% to 80% of nitric acid market is used in the
manufacturing of the fertilizers. The growing population is the major
factor contributing in the growth of fertilizers segment worldwide.
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Global Nitric Acid Market Overview
4. Nitric Acid Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Nitric Acid Market by Applications
6. Global Nitric Acid Market by End-Use Industries
7. Global Nitric Acid Market by Region 2018-2024
8. Company Profiles & Competitive Landscape
-
BASF SE
-
The Chemours Company
-
Eurochem Group
-
Dyno Nobel
-
Potash Corp
-
Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
-
Yara
-
OCI Nitrogen
-
CF Industries
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ng8mrz/nitric_acid?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180815005374/en/