Nitric Acid Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecast to 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Nitric Acid Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global nitric acid market to grow with a CAGR of 1.6% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Extensive uses of nitric acid market in the chemical and fertilizer industries is driving the growth of nitric acid market worldwide. In addition, extensive uses of nitric acid market in the various end use industries such as metal processing industries, metallurgical Industries, chemical and others are likely to boost the growth of nitric acid market.

However, the various governments have some rules and the regulations on the use of ammonium nitrate fertilizers due its hazardous effect on the environment that is expected to act as a restrain for the growth of nitric acid market.

Moreover, the rising chemical and fertilizer industries could create huge demand of nitric acid market which in turn could create several opportunities for the nitric acid market in upcoming years.

Among the applications fertilizer segment accounts for the largest market share. Around 75% to 80% of nitric acid market is used in the manufacturing of the fertilizers. The growing population is the major factor contributing in the growth of fertilizers segment worldwide.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Nitric Acid Market Overview

4. Nitric Acid Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Nitric Acid Market by Applications

6. Global Nitric Acid Market by End-Use Industries

7. Global Nitric Acid Market by Region 2018-2024

8. Company Profiles & Competitive Landscape

BASF SE

The Chemours Company

Eurochem Group

Dyno Nobel

Potash Corp

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Yara

OCI Nitrogen

CF Industries

