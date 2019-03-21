Nitro Circus : Elevates Andy Edwards to CEO

Nitro
Circus today announced that veteran executive Andy Edwards
has been named Chief Executive Officer. For the past two years, Edwards
has served as President of the leading sports and entertainment brand,
which has seen the company grow globally across all aspects of the
business including media production, live touring, sport competition,
and consumer products. Prior to that Edwards was Chief Operating Officer
and Board Director after co-founding Nitro Circus Live in 2009. Now,
following a transformative 2018, Edwards is poised to take Nitro Circus
to the next level in his newly expanded role.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190321005507/en/
Andy Edwards, Nitro Circus CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
Regarding this new chapter, action sports icon Travis Pastrana
said, “Thinking back to where Nitro Circus started - a few crazy friends
filming each other in our backyards and editing out of a garage in Utah
– to now where we have the opportunity to work with the best camera
crews, editors, ramp builders, riders and logistical geniuses in the
business. Creating events that are seen live around the world, it’s a
dream come true.” Pastrana added, “It takes a truly special type of
leadership to run a company like this. As Nitro’s grown, Andy’s ability
to keep this crazy train on the rails has been unparalleled. I’m so
psyched about where we are headed and can’t wait for what’s next.”
Under Edwards’ watch, Nitro Circus has enjoyed strategic success on
several fronts:
Blockbuster Live Broadcasts and Hit Original
Content:
The last two years have seen Nitro Circus aggressively expand its media
output across multiple platforms. Highlights have included partnering
with HISTORY last summer to create the unprecedented live television
event, “Evel Live.” In front of an estimated 25,000 fans, Travis
Pastrana celebrated the legacy of legendary daredevil Evel Knievel by
recreating – and then exceeding -- three of his most famous jumps. The
broadcast was a top-rated cable special in the U.S. with 3.5 million
Total Viewers and also aired in Europe and South America. Look for
exciting news on new television projects coming soon.
Film projects such as Travis Pastrana’s Action Figures series
have also solidified Nitro Circus as a preeminent content producer. Both
Pastrana’s 2015 directorial debut and its 2018 sequel paid homage to
classic action sports videos and the adrenaline-charged results have
clearly resonated with audiences: Action Figures topped Apple’s
iTunes charts upon release while Action Figures 2 is now
available globally for the first time on iTunes and Amazon.
Digital Innovation and Social Media Ascendency:
Further demonstrating its leadership, Nitro Circus stands at the
forefront of the burgeoning video streaming movement. One of the
prestige brands invited to participate in Facebook Watch’s 2017 launch,
Nitro Circus hit full throttle last year, streaming nearly 40 hours of
live and shoulder content which scored over 50 million combined content
views. It is also one of Snapchat’s top performing brands and is quickly
approaching one million subscribers on YouTube. Overall, Nitro Circus’
industry leading social presence has accelerated exponentially and now
surpasses 25 million fans across multiple touchpoints.
Nitro World Games Expansion and Nitro
Rallycross Debut
Nitro World Games exploded onto the action sports competition scene with
its first groundbreaking contest in 2016. Over the last two years, its
footprint has spread to cover multiple events and locations around the
globe with the addition of sites in Utah, Southern California, Paris,
France and the U.K. With that growth, Nitro World Games now features the
largest mix of action sports disciplines in competition including BMX
Park and Skate Park, two sports set to make their highly-anticipated
Olympic debut in 2020.
Nitro Circus also moved into four-wheel motorsport for the first time
last year, unveiling Nitro Rallycross to rave reviews from the industry.
Champion drivers like Ken Block and Tanner Foust hailed it as the most
incredible experience they’ve ever had in a rally car. Fans and athletes
can look forward to more premier competition in 2019, with Nitro World
Games and Nitro Rallycross set to return and expand further.
Global Touring Success
Nitro Circus’ touring team hit a major milestone in 2018 as it sold its
three millionth ticket and the brand is gearing up to go even bigger on
the road: in February an outdoor stadium version of its You Got This
tour launched in Australia, drawing 60,000 fans at just three shows in
Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. A New Zealand leg is wrapping up now
with North American and Spanish dates kicking off in May and June,
respectively. More tours worldwide are planned for Mexico, South
America, Southeast Asia and China.
Nitro Circus is also entering the festival space, teaming up with
Synergy Global Entertainment (SGE) and Chris Cole on the just-announced
KLOS Presents Gnarlytown: Bikes, Boards & Bands, a celebration of action
sports and punk rock coming to Southern California on June 22. Other
new, innovative festival concepts are in development with more
announcements to come. With this surge in momentum, as well as what is
expected to be a game changing in-theatre residency in Las Vegas
currently in pre-production, Edwards believes that the company stands at
a key threshold:
“We have worked very hard over the years to create a unique brand that
straddles entertainment and sport, always pushing the limits of what is
possible and delivering incredible content across our live shows, events
and movies to a hugely passionate and diverse body of fans around the
globe. The company has never been better placed to capitalize on this
and I am beyond excited to be leading it into this next phase of
expansion.”
About Nitro Circus:
Nitro Circus, a global sports entertainment leader, creates electrifying
live events and unbelievable original content that at once exhilarates,
captivates and inspires thrill-seeking fans worldwide. Co-founded in
2003 by iconic superstar Travis Pastrana, Nitro Circus has since grown
into a multiplatform phenomenon producing hit television programming,
critically acclaimed documentaries and innovative digital offerings.
That success gave rise to the Nitro Circus Live tour. After debuting in
2010, the Nitro Circus live show has since travelled the globe, playing
to sold-out stadiums on five continents. The company introduced an
innovative breakthrough in 2016 with the debut of Nitro World Games,
completely rebooting action sports competition in the process and then
raised the bar once again in 2018 with Nitro Rallycross, a rejuvenation
of four-wheel motorsports. With over three million tickets sold to date,
television programming that has aired in over 60 countries, more than 20
million engaged fans across its social media platforms and a burgeoning
consumer products business, Nitro Circus is at the forefront of action
sports and entertainment. For more information visit
www.nitrocircus.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190321005507/en/