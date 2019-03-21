Nitro Circus : Elevates Andy Edwards to CEO

New Strategic Vision Set to Launch Leading Sports and Entertainment Brand to New Heights

Nitro Circus today announced that veteran executive Andy Edwards has been named Chief Executive Officer. For the past two years, Edwards has served as President of the leading sports and entertainment brand, which has seen the company grow globally across all aspects of the business including media production, live touring, sport competition, and consumer products. Prior to that Edwards was Chief Operating Officer and Board Director after co-founding Nitro Circus Live in 2009. Now, following a transformative 2018, Edwards is poised to take Nitro Circus to the next level in his newly expanded role.

Andy Edwards, Nitro Circus CEO

Regarding this new chapter, action sports icon Travis Pastrana said, “Thinking back to where Nitro Circus started - a few crazy friends filming each other in our backyards and editing out of a garage in Utah – to now where we have the opportunity to work with the best camera crews, editors, ramp builders, riders and logistical geniuses in the business. Creating events that are seen live around the world, it’s a dream come true.” Pastrana added, “It takes a truly special type of leadership to run a company like this. As Nitro’s grown, Andy’s ability to keep this crazy train on the rails has been unparalleled. I’m so psyched about where we are headed and can’t wait for what’s next.”

Under Edwards’ watch, Nitro Circus has enjoyed strategic success on several fronts:

Blockbuster Live Broadcasts and Hit Original Content:

The last two years have seen Nitro Circus aggressively expand its media output across multiple platforms. Highlights have included partnering with HISTORY last summer to create the unprecedented live television event, “Evel Live.” In front of an estimated 25,000 fans, Travis Pastrana celebrated the legacy of legendary daredevil Evel Knievel by recreating – and then exceeding -- three of his most famous jumps. The broadcast was a top-rated cable special in the U.S. with 3.5 million Total Viewers and also aired in Europe and South America. Look for exciting news on new television projects coming soon.

Film projects such as Travis Pastrana’s Action Figures series have also solidified Nitro Circus as a preeminent content producer. Both Pastrana’s 2015 directorial debut and its 2018 sequel paid homage to classic action sports videos and the adrenaline-charged results have clearly resonated with audiences: Action Figures topped Apple’s iTunes charts upon release while Action Figures 2 is now available globally for the first time on iTunes and Amazon.

Digital Innovation and Social Media Ascendency:

Further demonstrating its leadership, Nitro Circus stands at the forefront of the burgeoning video streaming movement. One of the prestige brands invited to participate in Facebook Watch’s 2017 launch, Nitro Circus hit full throttle last year, streaming nearly 40 hours of live and shoulder content which scored over 50 million combined content views. It is also one of Snapchat’s top performing brands and is quickly approaching one million subscribers on YouTube. Overall, Nitro Circus’ industry leading social presence has accelerated exponentially and now surpasses 25 million fans across multiple touchpoints.

Nitro World Games Expansion and Nitro Rallycross Debut

Nitro World Games exploded onto the action sports competition scene with its first groundbreaking contest in 2016. Over the last two years, its footprint has spread to cover multiple events and locations around the globe with the addition of sites in Utah, Southern California, Paris, France and the U.K. With that growth, Nitro World Games now features the largest mix of action sports disciplines in competition including BMX Park and Skate Park, two sports set to make their highly-anticipated Olympic debut in 2020.

Nitro Circus also moved into four-wheel motorsport for the first time last year, unveiling Nitro Rallycross to rave reviews from the industry. Champion drivers like Ken Block and Tanner Foust hailed it as the most incredible experience they’ve ever had in a rally car. Fans and athletes can look forward to more premier competition in 2019, with Nitro World Games and Nitro Rallycross set to return and expand further.

Global Touring Success

Nitro Circus’ touring team hit a major milestone in 2018 as it sold its three millionth ticket and the brand is gearing up to go even bigger on the road: in February an outdoor stadium version of its You Got This tour launched in Australia, drawing 60,000 fans at just three shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. A New Zealand leg is wrapping up now with North American and Spanish dates kicking off in May and June, respectively. More tours worldwide are planned for Mexico, South America, Southeast Asia and China.

Nitro Circus is also entering the festival space, teaming up with Synergy Global Entertainment (SGE) and Chris Cole on the just-announced KLOS Presents Gnarlytown: Bikes, Boards & Bands, a celebration of action sports and punk rock coming to Southern California on June 22. Other new, innovative festival concepts are in development with more announcements to come. With this surge in momentum, as well as what is expected to be a game changing in-theatre residency in Las Vegas currently in pre-production, Edwards believes that the company stands at a key threshold:

“We have worked very hard over the years to create a unique brand that straddles entertainment and sport, always pushing the limits of what is possible and delivering incredible content across our live shows, events and movies to a hugely passionate and diverse body of fans around the globe. The company has never been better placed to capitalize on this and I am beyond excited to be leading it into this next phase of expansion.”

About Nitro Circus:

Nitro Circus, a global sports entertainment leader, creates electrifying live events and unbelievable original content that at once exhilarates, captivates and inspires thrill-seeking fans worldwide. Co-founded in 2003 by iconic superstar Travis Pastrana, Nitro Circus has since grown into a multiplatform phenomenon producing hit television programming, critically acclaimed documentaries and innovative digital offerings. That success gave rise to the Nitro Circus Live tour. After debuting in 2010, the Nitro Circus live show has since travelled the globe, playing to sold-out stadiums on five continents. The company introduced an innovative breakthrough in 2016 with the debut of Nitro World Games, completely rebooting action sports competition in the process and then raised the bar once again in 2018 with Nitro Rallycross, a rejuvenation of four-wheel motorsports. With over three million tickets sold to date, television programming that has aired in over 60 countries, more than 20 million engaged fans across its social media platforms and a burgeoning consumer products business, Nitro Circus is at the forefront of action sports and entertainment. For more information visit www.nitrocircus.com.

