Nittoku Engineering : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter

August 3, 2018

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019

(Three Months Ended June 30, 2018)

[Japanese GAAP]

Company name:NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD.

Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange (JASDAQ)

(All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2018 (Apr. 1, 2018-Jun. 30, 2018)

(1) Consolidated results of operations

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profitProfit attributable to owners of parent

Million yen

Three months ended Jun. 30, 2018 6,946

Three months ended Jun. 30, 2017 5,401

%28.6 10.6

Million yen823 683

%20.5 58.6

Million yen853 698

%22.2 39.3

Million yen576 491

%17.2 40.9

Note: Comprehensive income (million yen)Three months ended Jun. 30, 2018:

443 (down 35.3%) Three months ended Jun. 30, 2017:

685 (- %)

Net income per share Diluted net income per share Three months ended Jun. 30, 2018 Three months ended Jun. 30, 2017 Yen 31.90 27.23 Yen - -

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio As of Jun. 30, 2018 As of Mar. 31, 2018 Million yen37,642 37,585 Million yen26,488 26,284 %70.1 69.8 Reference:Shareholders' equity (million yen)

As of Jun. 30, 2018: 26,369

As of Mar. 31, 2018: 26,221

Note: Starting with the beginning of the first quarter of the current fiscal year, Nittoku Engineering is applying"PartialAmendmentsto Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" (Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ) Statement No. 28, February16, 2018). Figures for the total assets and equity ratio as of March 31, 2018 have been adjusted retroactively to conform with this accounting standard.

2. Dividends

Dividend per share 1Q-end 2Q-end 3Q-end Year-end Total Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2018 Fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2019 Yen- - Yen14.00 Yen- Yen16.00 Yen30.00 Fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2019 (forecast) 15.00 - 15.00 30.00

Note: Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019 (Apr. 1, 2018-Mar. 31, 2019)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profitProfit attributable to owners of parentNet income per share

First half Full year

Million yen15,600 33,000

%2.0 7.5

Million yen

%

1,600 (34.9)

4,450

10.7

Million yen1,610 4,480

%(34.4)

10.3

Million yen1,050 3,250

%(39.0)

1.5

Yen58.11 179.88

Note: Revisions to the most recently announced consolidated earnings forecast: None

* Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): Yes Newly added: 1 (Master Electronic Technology (Changzhou) Co., Ltd., China)Excluded: -Note: Master Electronic Technology (Changzhou) Co., Ltd., China is included into the consolidation from the first quarter of the current fiscal year because of its increased materiality.

(2) Application of special accounting methods in the preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements: None

(3) Changes in accounting policies and accounting-based estimates, and restatements 1) Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, others: None 2) Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None 3) Changes in accounting-based estimates: None 4) Restatements: None

(4) Number of outstanding shares (common stock) 1) Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares) As of Jun. 30, 2018: 18,098,923 shares As of Mar. 31, 2018: 18,098,923 shares 2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period



As of Jun. 30, 2018:

31,244 shares As of Mar. 31, 2018:

31,244 shares

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Three months ended Jun. 30, 2018: 18,067,679 shares

Three months ended Jun. 30, 2017: 18,067,954 shares

* The quarterly financial report is not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or auditing firms.

* Explanation of appropriate use of earnings forecasts, and other special items

- Forecasts of future performance in these materials are based on assumptions judged to be valid and information available to the

Company's management at the time the materials were prepared. These materials are not promises by the Company regardingfuture performance. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts for a number of reasons. For discussion of the assumptions and other factors considered by the Company in preparing the above projections, please refer to page 3 of theattachments "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance, (3) Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Forecast and Other Forward-looking Statements."

Contents of Attachments

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance 2

(1) Explanation of Results of Operations 2

(2) Explanation of Financial Position 3

(3) Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Forecast and Other Forward-looking Statements 3

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes 4

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet 4

(2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income 6

(3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements 8

Going Concern Assumption 8

Significant Changes in Shareholders'Equity 8

Segment and Other Information 8

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance

(1) Explanation of Results of Operations

In the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the outlook for the world economy remained uncertain amid the intensified trade negotiations arising from trade friction among countries. However, we can definitely anticipate massive investments in advanced technology sectors, where innovation and evolution are strongly sought after to develop more intelligent and smarter products by leveraging IoT, AI, and robotics.

In these technology sectors, various new ideas and software have come into spotlight. Accordingly, development of new hardware and devices are required to materialize these ideas and software. Further to this end, sophistication of production technologies and equipment development is also required to achieve higher-performance, higher-quality, and smaller size of the hardware and devices. Given these circumstances, manufacturers engaged in these sectors have come to realize that the key to achieving higher profitability and competitive advantage lies in high-efficiency production, which can be achieved through speedy design and development of production lines, shortening of line start-up time, and manpower saving.

Under these circumstances, the Nittoku Engineering Group (hereinafter, "the Group") has positioned itself in upstream of these manufacturers, and put management resources into development and manufacturing of customized production lines as its core business, and deployed strategies including development of global human resources, strengthening of business partners, and strengthening of alliances focusing on open innovation. The Group has been striving to differentiate itself in the coil winding machine industry and the FA industry, with its focus on expanding the business domain towards the FA total line, which covers up to assembling of module products. Thanks to this differentiation, the Group has succeeded in providing solutions to manufacturers who are concentrating their investment on high-quality production and high-efficiency production in the recent volatile economic environment. Consequently, on a non-consolidated basis, orders received in the first quarter recorded 9,036 million yen. This is the highest amount for the first quarter, followed by 7,890 million yen for the same period of the previous fiscal year, and the second highest quarterly amount following 12,081 million yen of the third quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017.

As a result of the above, net sales totaled 6,946 million yen (up 28.6% year on year) with operating profit of 823 million yen (up 20.5% year on year), ordinary profit of 853 million yen (up 22.2% year on year), and profit attributable to owners of parent of 576 million yen (up 17.2% year on year).

Results by business segment were as follows.

Winding System & Mechatronics Business

Coils, one of the core parts crucial to use electricity, showed explosive growth in demands; especially, those for precision coils increased noticeably, due to recently observed expanding use of electronic components in many products, such as various parts embedded with ICs, high performance compact cameras, sensors, GPSes, speakers, high frequency communication devices, wireless power receivers and suppliers, and noise filters. Originally developed for smartphones, electronic devices, and personal computers in the information technology (IT) sector, many of those coils are now indispensable for implementing automatic and safe driving systems in the automobile industry. As to our performance by industry, judging from the fact that some of our customers in the IT sector sell their components and modules to the automobile industry, we can say demands on precision coils are ballooning in that industry. On the other hand, falling smartphone demand damages the electronic components industry in the last few months.

Also, toward the clean energy future, demands on motors are increasing worldwide for four- and two-wheeled electric vehicles, and drive motors for robots and drones.

Furthermore, the Group benefited from countermeasures against increase in labor cost for production and labor shortage observed in every industry; transition from manufacturing by hand to that by machine for securing high quality standard and improving productivity; and progress in deployment of integrated production lines for fully-automated and safe factories.

Consequently, consolidated sales of the Winding System & Mechatronics Business, which accounts for about 97% of total sales, were 6,744 million yen (up 34.3% year on year) and segment profit (operating profit) was 1,057 million yen (up 29.7% year on year). On a non-consolidated basis, segment orders were 8,831 million yen (up 18.8% year on year), sales (production) were 5,582 million yen (up 22.9% year on year), and the order backlog at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year was 20,034 million yen (up 22.5% year on year).

Contactless IC Tag & Card Business

In the first quarter of the current fiscal year, demands on our conventional product, IC tags for production control, appeared to have come to a pause, and both orders and sales decreased.

Accordingly, consolidated sales of the Contactless IC Tag & Card Business were 202 million yen (down 46.7% year on year) and segment profit (operating profit) was 6 million yen (down 93.9% year on year). On a non-consolidated basis, segment orders were 204 million yen (down 55.4% year on year), sales (production) were 202 million yen (down 46.7% year on year) and the order backlog at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year was 188 million yen (down 60.4% year on year).

(2) Explanation of Financial Position

1) Assets

Current assets increased 218 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 29,576 million yen. This was mainly due to increases of 294 million yen in notes and accounts receivable-trade, 601 million yen in work in process, which were partially offset by a decrease of 502 million yen in cash and deposits.

Non-current assets decreased 161 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 8,065 million yen.

As a result, total assets increased 56 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 37,642 million yen.

2) Liabilities

Current liabilities decreased 232 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 10,580 million yen. This was mainly attributable to decreases of 491 million yen in income taxes payable and 158 million yen in provision for bonuses, which were partially offset by an increase of 473 million yen in accrued expenses included in"Other" of the current liabilities section.

Non-current liabilities increased 85 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 573 million yen. This was mainly attributable to an increase of 75 million yen in deferred tax liabilities.

As a result, total liabilities decreased 147 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 11,154 million yen.

3) Net assets

Total net assets increased 204 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 26,488 million yen.

(3) Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Forecast and Other Forward-looking Statements

There are no revisions to the full-year consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 that was announced on May 11, 2018.