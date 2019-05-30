Nittoku Engineering : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019

|
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019
May 30, 2019
May 10, 2019
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 [Japanese GAAP]
Company name:
NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange (JASDAQ)
Stock code:
6145
URL: http://www.nittoku.co.jp
Representative:
Nobushige Kondo, President
Contact:
Yumiko Fujita, Executive Officer, General Administration Division Executive General Manager
Tel: +81-48-837-2011
Scheduled date of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders:
June 26, 2019
Scheduled date of filing of Annual Securities Report:
June 27, 2019
Scheduled date of payment of dividend:
June 27, 2019
Preparation of supplementary materials for financial results:
Yes
Holding of financial results meeting:
Yes (for analysts and institutional investors)
Note: The original disclosure in Japanese was released on May 10, 2019, at 16:00 (GMT +9).
(All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 (April 1, 2018 - March 31, 2019)
(1) Consolidated results of operations
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
|
Ordinary profit
|
|
owners of parent
|
Million yen
|
|
%
|
Million yen
|
%
|
Million yen
|
%
|
Million yen
|
%
|
Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2019
|
31,835
|
|
3.7
|
3,848
|
(4.3)
|
3,921
|
(3.4)
|
2,856
|
(10.8)
|
Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2018
|
30,691
|
|
31.8
|
4,020
|
39.9
|
4,061
|
35.6
|
3,201
|
43.6
|
Note: Comprehensive income (million yen)
|
Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2019:
|
2,454
|
(down 35.2%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2018:
|
3,785
|
(up 57.8%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per
|
|
Diluted net
|
Return on equity
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
Operating profit
|
|
share
|
income per share
|
|
on total assets
|
to net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
%
|
|
|
%
|
%
|
Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2019
|
|
158.08
|
|
-
|
|
10.5
|
|
|
10.3
|
12.1
|
Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2018
|
|
177.17
|
|
-
|
|
13.0
|
|
|
11.4
|
13.1
|
Reference: Equity in earnings of affiliates (million yen)
|
Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2019: - Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2018: -
|
(2) Consolidated financial position
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
Net assets
|
Equity ratio
|
|
Net assets per share
|
|
|
Million yen
|
|
Million yen
|
|
%
|
|
|
Yen
|
As of Mar. 31, 2019
|
|
38,728
|
|
|
28,227
|
|
72.5
|
|
|
1,554.35
|
As of Mar. 31, 2018
|
|
37,585
|
|
|
26,284
|
|
69.8
|
|
|
1,451.27
|
Reference: Shareholders' equity (million yen)
|
As of Mar. 31, 2019: 28,083
|
As of Mar. 31, 2018: 26,221
Note: Starting with the beginning of the current fiscal year, Nittoku Engineering is applying "Partial Amendments to Accounting
Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" (Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ) Statement No. 28, February 16, 2018). Figures for the total assets, ordinary profit on total assets and equity ratio as of March 31, 2018 have been adjusted retroactively to conform with this accounting standard.
(3) Consolidated cash flows
|
Cash flows from
|
Cash flows from
|
Cash flows from
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
operating activities
|
investing activities
|
financing activities
|
at end of period
|
|
Million yen
|
Million yen
|
Million yen
|
Million yen
|
Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2019
|
1,016
|
(2,424)
|
(560)
|
7,731
|
Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2018
|
889
|
(886)
|
(506)
|
9,686
2. Dividends
|
|
|
Dividend per share
|
|
|
Total
|
Payout ratio
|
|
Dividend on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equity
|
|
1Q-end
|
2Q-end
|
3Q-end
|
Year-end
|
Total
|
|
dividends
|
(consolidated)
|
|
|
|
(consolidated)
|
|
Yen
|
Yen
|
Yen
|
Yen
|
Yen
|
|
Million yen
|
%
|
%
|
Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2018
|
-
|
14.00
|
-
|
16.00
|
30.00
|
542
|
16.9
|
2.2
|
Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2019
|
-
|
15.00
|
-
|
15.00
|
30.00
|
542
|
19.0
|
2.0
|
Fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2020
|
-
|
15.00
|
-
|
15.00
|
30.00
|
|
|
17.8
|
|
|
(forecast)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
|
Net sales
|
|
Operating profit
|
Ordinary profit
|
Profit attributable to
|
Net income per
|
|
|
owners of parent
|
share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Million yen
|
|
%
|
Million yen
|
%
|
Million yen
|
%
|
Million yen
|
%
|
Yen
|
First half
|
15,900
|
|
7.0
|
2,050
|
26.4
|
2,070
|
22.3
|
1,450
|
23.3
|
80.25
|
Full year
|
33,000
|
|
3.7
|
4,250
|
10.4
|
4,300
|
9.6
|
3,050
|
6.8
|
168.81
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
* Notes
-
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): Yes
Newly added: 1 (Master Electronic Technology (Changzhou) Co., Ltd., China)
-
Changes in accounting policies and accounting-based estimates, and restatements
-
-
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, others: None
-
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
-
Changes in accounting-based estimates: None
-
Restatements: None
-
Number of outstanding shares (common stock)
-
-
Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
|
As of Mar. 31, 2019:
|
18,098,923 shares
|
As of Mar. 31, 2018:
|
18,098,923 shares
|
2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
|
|
|
As of Mar. 31, 2019:
|
31,269 shares
|
As of Mar. 31, 2018:
|
31,244 shares
|
3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period
|
|
|
Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2019:
|
18,067,659 shares
|
Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2018:
|
18,067,865 shares
Reference: Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Results
1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 (April 1, 2018 - March 31, 2019)
(1) Non-consolidated results of operations
|
|
Net sales
|
Operating profit
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
Profit
|
|
|
Million yen
|
%
|
Million yen
|
%
|
|
Million yen
|
%
|
Million yen
|
|
%
|
Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2019
|
27,189
|
(0.9)
|
2,876
|
(2.1)
|
|
2,945
|
(1.1)
|
2,112
|
|
7.7
|
Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2018
|
27,431
|
29.0
|
2,937
|
22.1
|
|
2,977
|
19.3
|
1,962
|
|
4.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per share
|
Diluted net income per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2019
|
|
116.92
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2018
|
|
108.60
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
Net assets
|
Equity ratio
|
Net assets per share
|
|
Million yen
|
Million yen
|
%
|
Yen
|
As of Mar. 31, 2019
|
32,201
|
22,453
|
69.7
|
1,242.74
|
As of Mar. 31, 2018
|
31,169
|
21,346
|
68.5
|
1,181.49
Reference: Shareholders' equity (million yen) As of Mar. 31, 2019: 22,453 As of Mar. 31, 2018: 21,346
Note: Starting with the beginning of the current fiscal year, Nittoku Engineering is applying "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" (ASBJ Statement No. 28, February 16, 2018). Figures for the total assets and equity ratio as of March 31, 2018 have been adjusted retroactively to conform with this accounting standard.
2. Non-consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
|
Net sales
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
|
Profit
|
|
Net income per share
|
|
Million yen
|
|
%
|
Million yen
|
|
%
|
Million yen
|
%
|
Yen
|
First half
|
13,400
|
|
4.2
|
1,440
|
|
4.7
|
1,020
|
6.3
|
56.45
|
Full year
|
28,000
|
|
3.0
|
3,170
|
|
7.6
|
2,250
|
6.5
|
124.53
-
The current financial report is not subject to audit procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms.
-
Explanation of appropriate use of earnings forecasts, and other special items
-
-
Forecasts of future performance in these materials are based on assumptions judged to be valid and information available to the
Company's management at the time the materials were prepared. These materials are not promises by the Company regarding future performance. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts for a number of reasons. For discussion of the assumptions and other factors considered by the Company in preparing the above projections, please refer to the attachments "1. Overview of Results of Operations, (1) Overview of Results of Operations for the Current Fiscal Year and (4) Outlook."
-
Nittoku Engineering plans to hold a results presentation for institutional investors and analysts on June 3, 2019. Materials to be distributed at this event will be available on the Company's website immediately thereafter.
NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19
|
Contents of Attachments
|
|
1. Overview of Results of Operations
|
2
|
(1)
|
Overview of Results of Operations for the Current Fiscal Year
|
2
|
(2)
|
Overview of Financial Position for the Current Fiscal Year
|
3
|
(3)
|
Overview of Cash Flows for the Current Fiscal Year
|
4
|
(4)
|
Outlook
|
4
|
2. Basic Approach to the Selection of Accounting Standards
|
4
|
3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes
|
5
|
(1)
|
Consolidated Balance Sheet
|
5
|
(2)
|
Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
|
7
|
(3)
|
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
|
9
|
(4)
|
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|
11
|
(5)
|
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
|
12
|
|
Going Concern Assumption
|
12
|
|
Segment and Other Information
|
12
|
|
Per-share Information
|
15
|
|
Material Subsequent Events
|
15
|
4. Non-consolidated Financial Statements and Notes
|
16
|
(1)
|
Balance Sheet
|
16
|
(2)
|
Statement of Income
|
18
|
(3)
|
Statement of Changes in Equity
|
19
|
5. Others
|
21
|
(1)
|
Production, Orders and Sales
|
21
|
(2)
|
Changes in Directors and Corporate Auditors
|
21
NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19
1. Overview of Results of Operations
(1) Overview of Results of Operations for the Current Fiscal Year
Outlook for global economic recovery is still unclear as the U.S. -China trade war has heated up. Amid this circumstance, in the software-based business domains, including information processing, AI, IoT and 5G, competition among countries, especially between the U.S. and China, has intensified.
The concept central to these software-based business domains is to protect environment and improve QOL (quality of life)-some of the persistent needs today. We believe the pace and extent of growth for companies operating in these domains, primarily IT platform companies, will exceed those of the "Industrial Revolution." This move is backed primarily by software-controlled hardware coming in a variety of sizes, from automobiles, industrial equipment to smart home appliances; and a diversity of modules indispensable for such hardware, ranging from motors, sensors, radars to cameras. Companies engaged in R&D and manufacturing of these hardware and module products have been competing each other for better ideas, higher speed and more rationalization in recent years.
Success of these business domains rely on production facilities and materials. The Nittoku Engineering Group has remained committed to its basic strategy to enter into adjacent domains while staying grounded and focusing on R&D and delivery of total precision FA lines to produce devices, tools and modules.
The general-purpose production facilities market is exposed to harsh competition in terms of pricing and turnaround time, and thus, is destined to turn into a red ocean market. We therefore have aimed to be one and only player in the industry by embracing a strategy to further sophisticate our core technologies, incl uding coil winding, control and handling technologies, for total precision FA lines, which we take price in; expand into adjacent domains with these core technologies; and ultimately provide total solutions covering both the core and adjacent domains.
Currently, the manufacturers of aforementioned hardware and modules, our main customers, are running short of resources, including engineers, in the area of production technology. They lack resources that can engage in R&D of technologies to produce, design and construct lines for and automate production of high-precision and high-quality products and modules, and turn these technologies into solutions. While none of the players, including the manufacturers of production facilities, have reached a stage to provide total solutions spanning all these technologies, we are determined to grow into one and only player in this new domain by mastering a variety of technologies, or utilizing open innovation, and thereby developing systems and equipment for inspection, handling and application. The Nittoku Engineering Group also has been seeking to establish its brand as a manufacturer of total high -precision FA solutions by developing fully automated systems to manage the entire plant using tags.
For the current fiscal year, orders dropped in the second quarter but the non-consolidated order backlog stood at 17,500 million yen as of the end of the same quarter, a level that we believed was sufficient enough to achieve our net sales estimate for the full fiscal year. However, due to extended lead time in line with growing demand for constructing production lines, and an increase in deals that require more technological elements to be developed, net sales fell short of the initial estimates, as disclosed already. As mentioned above, we need to engage in the type of development that allows us to achieve sustainable growth and evolve into one and only player. However, the demand for constructing total production lines has increased much faster than expected. As part of the effo rts to meet such increasing demand for total production lines, we accelerated the expansion of our plants and decided to newly construct new factories in Nagasaki and Fukushima; the new factory in Nagasaki has started operating since December last year, though the new factory in Fukushima is scheduled to start operating in November this year partly due to a delay in construction. As a consequence, we were unable to catch up with the faster -than-expected growth in demand. Further, as orders were sluggish in the fourth quarter, despite of signs of recovery in the third quarter, the end of term non-consolidated order backlog was 14,000 million yen. Prolonged delivery lead time, a pending issue with our customers, is getting shorter in line with decreasing production lead time since the fourth quarter.
As a result, net sales increased 3.7% year on year to 31,835 million yen, with operating profit of 3,848 million yen (down 4.3% year on year), ordinary profit of 3,921 million yen (down 3.4% year on year), and prof it attributable to owners of parent of 2,856 million yen (down 10.8% year on year).
NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19
Results by business segment were as follows.
Winding System & Mechatronics Business
Since we concluded that the demand for smartphone related facilities had peaked out from the second half of the previous fiscal year, we have been gradually shifting management resources to automotive motors and in -vehicle electronics. We have intermittently received orders for and have continued to manufacture products for EV drive motor production facilities, and the pace of manufacturing has accelerated. Demand associated with automotive motors has increased dramatically. Higher functionality and quality required especially of accelerators (running), steering devices (turning) and brakes (stopping), as well as increased demand for modularization and total production lines contributed positively to revenues, while they also made it difficult to achieve profit levels estimated at the beginning of the fiscal year.
As a result of the above, the Winding System & Mechatronics Business segment, which accounts for about 97% of the Group's total net sales, reported net sales of 30,861 million yen (up 5.0% year on year) and segment profit (operating profit) of 4,723 million yen (up 0.8% year on year) on a consolidated basis. On a non-consolidated basis, the segment reported orders received of 23,290 million yen (down 20.9% year on year), net sales of 26,215 million yen (up 0.3% year on year), and the order backlog at the end of the current fiscal year of 13,862 million yen (down 17.4% year on year).
Contactless IC Tag & Card Business
For the current fiscal year, the operating results for the segment fell short of the initial estimates due to a delay in production capacity expansion for contactless IC tags scheduled by one of our major customers, postponed installation of contactless IC cards scheduled within this year by a public -sector organization, and also delayed placement of orders by a settlement related customer.
As a result of the above, the Contactless IC Tag & Card Business segment reported net sales of 974 million yen (down 25.2% year on year) and segment profit (operating profit) of 119 million yen (down 61.7% year on year) on a consolidated basis. On a non-consolidated basis, the segment reported orders received of 1,020 million yen (down 6.5% year on year), net sales of 974 million yen (down 25.2% year on year), and the order backlog at the end of the current fiscal year of 232 million yen (up 24.5% year on year).
(2) Overview of Financial Position for the Current Fiscal Year
1) Assets
Current assets decreased 1,434 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 27,923 million yen. This was mainly due to a decrease of 2,803 million yen in cash and deposits, which was partially offset by an increase of 1,793 million yen in notes and accounts receivable-trade.
Non-current assets increased 2,577 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 10,805 million yen. This was mainly attributable to increases of 1,458 million yen in buildings and structures, net, and 1,268 million yen in land.
As a result, total assets increased 1,142 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 38,728 million yen.
2) Liabilities
Current liabilities decreased 652 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 10,161 million yen. This was mainly attributable to a decrease of 720 million yen in notes and accounts payable-trade.
Non-current liabilities decreased 148 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 339 million yen. This was mainly attributable to a decrease of 106 million yen in deferred tax liabilities.
As a result, total liabilities decreased 800 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 10,501 million yen.
3) Net assets
Total net assets increased 1,942 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 28,227 million yen.
NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19
(3) Overview of Cash Flows for the Current Fiscal Year
Cash and cash equivalents (hereinafter "net cash") at the end of the current fiscal year decreased 1,954 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 7,731 million yen. The cash flow components during the current fiscal year and the main reasons for changes are as described below.
Cash flows from operating activities
Net cash provided by operating activities was 1,016 million yen (compared with 889 million yen provided for the previous fiscal year). Main factors include profit before income taxes of 4,0 62 million yen and depreciation of 422 million yen, which were partially offset by an increase of 1,838 million yen in notes and accounts receivable-trade, a decrease of 455 million yen in notes and accounts payable-trade, and income taxes paid of 1,093 million yen.
Cash flows from investing activities
Net cash used in investing activities was 2,424 million yen (compared with 886 million yen used for the previous fiscal year). Main factors include payments into time deposits of 4,490 million yen, purchase of property, plant and equipment of 3,578 million yen, and purchase of investment securities of 212 million yen, which were partially offset by proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits of 5,325 million yen and proceeds from sales of investment securities of 483 million yen.
Cash flows from financing activities
Net cash used in financing activities was 560 million yen (compared with 506 million yen used for the previous fiscal year), which was caused by the payment of cash dividends of 559 million yen.
(4) Outlook
We believe that demand for total precision FA lines, our key products, will remain intact underpi nned by a strong need to protect environment, improve QOL and automate production facilities, though the demand may be affected by economic conditions to some degree. Given that the automotive industry is required to meet existing needs for automatic driving and electrification of vehicles and chances are good that they will be commercialized in the near future, facilities to produce automatic driving vehicles and EV will be needed on a global scale, even if the volume of vehicle production declines. Also, our precision coils will be used for a more variety of applications, including sensing, telecommunications and brushless DC motors, with the miniaturization of these coils and expansion and diversification of IoT and 5G. We also see a growing need for production automation, including the automation of assembly lines for related modules and products. As a result, we believe our products will be used in a wide range of sectors, spanning from daily supplies, transportation, healthcare, agriculture, tourism, en tertainment to crime prevention and disaster prevention.
The Nittoku Engineering Group decided to construct new factories in Fukushima and Nagasaki, and a headquarter building combining R&D functions, with an aim to establish a structure extensive enough to achieve net sales of 50,000 million yen. The new factory in Nagasaki has started operating since December 2018, while the new headquarter building and the new factory in Fukushima are scheduled to open in August and November 2019, respectively. Going forward, we are aiming to achieve net sales of 50,000 million yen with the operating margin of 15% and the net margin of 10% within several years, by moving forward with recruitment of talented engineers, M&A and open innovation.
In the next fiscal year ending on March 31, 2020, we expect to record net sales of 33,000 million yen (up 3.7% year on year), operating profit of 4,250 million yen (up 10.4% year on year), ordinary profit of 4,300 million yen (up 9.6% year on year) and profit attributable to owners of parent of 3,050 million yen (up 6.8% year on year).
2. Basic Approach to the Selection of Accounting Standards
Nittoku Engineering currently uses Japanese accounting standards for its financial statements. To prepare for the voluntary application in the future of International Financial Reporting Standards, Nittoku Engineering is preparing manuals and policies and considering the proper timing to start using these standards. Actions concerning these standards will be taken in an appropriate manner.
NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19
3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Thousands of yen)
|
|
|
FY3/18
|
FY3/19
|
|
|
(As of Mar. 31, 2018)
|
(As of Mar. 31, 2019)
|
Assets
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
Cash and deposits
|
12,929,681
|
10,125,865
|
Notes and accounts receivable-trade
|
7,363,066
|
9,156,630
|
Securities
|
400,120
|
200,158
|
Work in process
|
6,823,799
|
5,944,591
|
Raw materials and supplies
|
724,903
|
1,418,812
|
Consumption taxes receivable
|
701,341
|
622,818
|
Other
|
455,778
|
491,759
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
(40,630)
|
(37,544)
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
29,358,061
|
27,923,090
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
Buildings and structures, net
|
1,954,232
|
3,413,044
|
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
|
564,735
|
574,135
|
Land
|
700,297
|
1,968,801
|
Other, net
|
370,608
|
836,752
|
Total property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
3,589,873
|
6,792,733
|
Intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
18,848
|
3,769
|
Other
|
150,063
|
170,039
|
Total intangible assets
|
|
|
168,911
|
173,808
|
Investments and other assets
|
|
|
|
|
Investment securities
|
3,516,251
|
2,850,374
|
Deferred tax assets
|
622,302
|
722,383
|
Deferred tax assets
|
58,089
|
-
|
Other
|
272,277
|
265,924
|
Total investments and other assets
|
|
|
4,468,921
|
3,838,683
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
|
8,227,706
|
10,805,225
|
Total assets
|
|
|
37,585,767
|
38,728,315
|
(Thousands of yen)
|
|
|
FY3/18
|
FY3/19
|
|
|
(As of Mar. 31, 2018)
|
(As of Mar. 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
Notes and accounts payable-trade
|
2,850,385
|
2,129,647
|
Electronically recorded obligations-operating
|
4,192,111
|
4,420,531
|
Income taxes payable
|
668,724
|
657,314
|
Advances received
|
1,763,054
|
1,326,946
|
Provision for bonuses
|
512,853
|
538,105
|
Other
|
826,549
|
1,088,932
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
10,813,678
|
10,161,478
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
131,506
|
25,317
|
Net defined benefit liability
|
151,289
|
87,291
|
Other
|
204,941
|
226,964
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
|
487,737
|
339,573
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
11,301,415
|
10,501,052
|
Net assets
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
Capital stock
|
6,884,928
|
6,884,928
|
Capital surplus
|
2,542,054
|
2,535,775
|
Retained earnings
|
15,297,353
|
17,608,874
|
Treasury shares
|
(25,267)
|
(25,341)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
|
24,699,068
|
27,004,236
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
|
1,059,398
|
594,710
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
519,290
|
460,029
|
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
|
(56,666)
|
24,553
|
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
1,522,022
|
1,079,293
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
63,261
|
143,733
|
Total net assets
|
|
|
26,284,352
|
28,227,263
|
Total liabilities and net assets
|
|
|
37,585,767
|
38,728,315
|
|
|
|
NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19
-
Consolidated Statement of Income
(Thousands of yen)
|
|
|
FY3/18
|
FY3/19
|
|
|
(Apr. 1, 2017 - Mar. 31, 2018)
|
(Apr. 1, 2018 - Mar. 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
30,691,962
|
31,835,923
|
Cost of sales
|
22,496,603
|
23,666,211
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
8,195,359
|
8,169,712
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
4,175,032
|
4,321,122
|
Operating profit
|
|
|
4,020,326
|
3,848,589
|
Non-operating income
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
42,291
|
34,243
|
Dividend income
|
34,172
|
40,842
|
Subsidy income
|
62,887
|
18,094
|
Other
|
45,026
|
38,015
|
Total non-operating income
|
|
|
184,378
|
131,196
|
Non-operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
Loss on transfer of receivables
|
9,530
|
7,493
|
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
|
19,822
|
32,487
|
Loss on reduction of non-current assets
|
25,748
|
-
|
Other
|
88,286
|
18,195
|
Total non-operating expenses
|
|
|
143,387
|
58,176
|
Ordinary profit
|
|
|
4,061,317
|
3,921,610
|
Extraordinary income
|
|
|
|
|
Gain on sales of investment securities
|
66,376
|
140,945
|
Total extraordinary income
|
|
|
66,376
|
140,945
|
Extraordinary losses
|
|
|
|
|
Loss on valuation of investment securities
|
47,998
|
-
|
Total extraordinary losses
|
|
|
47,998
|
-
|
Profit before income taxes
|
|
|
4,079,695
|
4,062,555
|
Income taxes-current
|
|
|
981,656
|
1,075,585
|
Income taxes-deferred
|
(105,881)
|
91,048
|
|
|
|
|
Total income taxes
|
875,774
|
1,166,634
|
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
3,203,920
|
2,895,921
|
|
|
|
|
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
|
2,852
|
39,823
|
|
|
|
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
3,201,068
|
2,856,097
|
|
|
|
NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
|
(Thousands of yen)
|
|
FY3/18
|
FY3/19
|
|
(Apr. 1, 2017 - Mar. 31, 2018)
|
(Apr. 1, 2018 - Mar. 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
3,203,920
|
2,895,921
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
|
487,461
|
(464,687)
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
96,948
|
(58,375)
|
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
|
(2,796)
|
81,220
|
Total other comprehensive income
|
|
|
581,613
|
(441,842)
|
Comprehensive income
|
|
|
3,785,534
|
2,454,078
|
Comprehensive income attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of parent
|
3,780,166
|
2,413,134
|
Non-controlling interests
|
5,367
|
40,943
NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19
(3) Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
FY3/18 (Apr. 1, 2017 - Mar. 31, 2018)
(Thousands of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Capital stock
|
Capital surplus
|
Retained earnings
|
Treasury shares
|
|
shareholders'
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equity
|
|
Balance at beginning of
|
6,884,928
|
2,542,054
|
12,602,186
|
|
(23,937)
|
|
22,005,232
|
|
current period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes of items during
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends of surplus
|
|
|
|
|
(505,901)
|
|
|
|
(505,901)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
3,201,068
|
|
|
|
3,201,068
|
|
owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,330)
|
|
(1,330)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impact of new consolidation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net changes of items other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
than shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total changes of items
|
-
|
|
-
|
2,695,166
|
|
(1,330)
|
|
2,693,836
|
|
during period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at end of current
|
6,884,928
|
2,542,054
|
15,297,353
|
|
(25,267)
|
|
24,699,068
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation
|
|
Foreign
|
|
|
Total
|
Non-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Remeasurements
|
accumulated
|
|
Total net
|
|
|
difference on
|
|
currency
|
controlling
|
|
|
|
|
of defined benefit
|
other
|
|
assets
|
|
|
available-for-sale
|
translation
|
interests
|
|
|
|
|
plans
|
comprehensive
|
|
|
|
|
securities
|
|
adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of
|
571,936
|
|
424,857
|
|
(53,869)
|
942,924
|
57,893
|
|
23,006,049
|
|
current period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes of items during
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends of surplus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(505,901)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,201,068
|
|
owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,330)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impact of new consolidation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net changes of items other
|
487,461
|
|
94,432
|
|
(2,796)
|
579,097
|
5,367
|
|
584,465
|
|
than shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total changes of items
|
487,461
|
|
94,432
|
|
(2,796)
|
579,097
|
5,367
|
|
3,278,302
|
|
during period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at end of current
|
1,059,398
|
|
519,290
|
|
(56,666)
|
1,522,022
|
63,261
|
|
26,284,352
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19
FY3/19 (Apr. 1, 2018 - Mar. 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Capital stock
|
Capital surplus
|
Retained earnings
|
Treasury shares
|
|
shareholders'
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equity
|
Balance at beginning of
|
6,884,928
|
2,542,054
|
15,297,353
|
|
(25,267)
|
|
24,699,068
|
current period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes of items during
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends of surplus
|
|
|
|
|
(560,097)
|
|
|
|
(560,097)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit attributable to owners
|
|
|
|
|
2,856,097
|
|
|
|
2,856,097
|
of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(73)
|
|
(73)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impact of new consolidation
|
|
|
(6,278)
|
|
15,521
|
|
|
|
9,242
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net changes of items other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
than shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total changes of items during
|
-
|
(6,278)
|
2,311,520
|
|
(73)
|
|
2,305,168
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at end of current
|
6,884,928
|
2,535,775
|
17,608,874
|
|
(25,341)
|
|
27,004,236
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Thousands of yen)
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation
|
|
Foreign
|
|
|
Total
|
Non-
|
|
|
|
|
Remeasurements
|
accumulated
|
|
|
|
difference on
|
|
currency
|
controlling
|
|
Total net assets
|
|
|
of defined benefit
|
other
|
|
|
available-for-sale
|
|
translation
|
interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
plans
|
comprehensive
|
|
|
|
securities
|
|
adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of
|
1,059,398
|
|
519,290
|
|
(56,666)
|
1,522,022
|
63,261
|
|
26,284,352
|
current period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes of items during
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends of surplus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(560,097)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,856,097
|
owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(73)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impact of new consolidation
|
|
|
234
|
|
|
234
|
39,527
|
|
49,004
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net changes of items other
|
(464,687)
|
|
(59,495)
|
|
81,220
|
(442,962)
|
40,943
|
|
(402,018)
|
than shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total changes of items
|
(464,687)
|
|
(59,261)
|
|
81,220
|
(442,728)
|
80,471
|
|
1,942,911
|
during period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at end of current
|
594,710
|
|
460,029
|
|
24,553
|
1,079,293
|
143,733
|
|
28,227,263
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19
(4) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Thousands of yen)
|
|
|
FY3/18
|
FY3/19
|
|
|
(Apr. 1, 2017 - Mar. 31, 2018)
|
(Apr. 1, 2018 - Mar. 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
Profit before income taxes
|
4,079,695
|
4,062,555
|
Depreciation
|
414,796
|
422,578
|
Amortization of goodwill
|
15,078
|
15,078
|
Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts
|
(3,112)
|
(3,061)
|
Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses
|
52,237
|
25,610
|
Increase (decrease) in net defined benefit liability
|
48,931
|
39,326
|
Interest and dividend income
|
(76,463)
|
(75,085)
|
Subsidy income
|
(62,887)
|
(18,094)
|
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
|
19,822
|
32,487
|
Loss on reduction of non-current assets
|
25,748
|
-
|
Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities
|
(66,376)
|
(140,945)
|
Loss (gain) on valuation of investment securities
|
47,998
|
-
|
Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable-trade
|
(995,288)
|
(1,838,102)
|
Decrease (increase) in inventories
|
(1,907,548)
|
109,696
|
Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable-trade
|
104,995
|
(455,323)
|
Decrease (increase) in consumption taxes refund receivable
|
(125,810)
|
60,177
|
Increase (decrease) in advances received
|
251,347
|
(439,269)
|
Other, net
|
(241,160)
|
210,929
|
Subtotal
|
|
|
1,582,002
|
2,008,556
|
Interest and dividend income received
|
|
|
74,858
|
75,976
|
Interest expenses paid
|
-
|
(427)
|
Income taxes paid
|
(829,922)
|
(1,093,484)
|
Income taxes refund
|
-
|
7,754
|
Proceeds from subsidy income
|
62,887
|
18,094
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
889,826
|
1,016,469
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Payments into time deposits
|
(5,013,003)
|
(4,490,398)
|
Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits
|
5,104,235
|
5,325,303
|
Purchase of securities
|
(300,000)
|
-
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
(390,370)
|
(3,578,986)
|
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment
|
33,783
|
22,656
|
Purchase of intangible assets
|
(23,685)
|
(42,538)
|
Purchase of investment securities
|
(573,179)
|
(212,529)
|
Proceeds from sales of investment securities
|
292,793
|
183,393
|
Proceeds from redemption of securities
|
-
|
400,120
|
Purchase of insurance funds
|
(78,164)
|
(100,081)
|
Proceeds from maturity of insurance funds
|
81,227
|
-
|
Other, net
|
(19,897)
|
68,082
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
|
(886,262)
|
(2,424,978)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
(1,330)
|
(73)
|
Cash dividends paid
|
(505,604)
|
(559,974)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
(506,934)
|
(560,048)
|
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
45,663
|
(34,641)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(457,707)
|
(2,003,198)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
10,143,756
|
9,686,048
|
Increase in cash and cash equivalents from newly consolidated
|
|
|
-
|
49,046
|
subsidiary
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
9,686,048
|
7,731,896
|
|
|
|
NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19
-
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements Going Concern Assumption
Not applicable.
Segment and Other Information
Segment Information
-
Overview of reportable segment
-
-
Method of determining the reportable segments
Segments used for financial reporting are the Group's constituent units for which separate financial information is available and for which the Board of Directors performs periodic studies for the purposes of determining the allocation of resources and evaluating performance.
The two reportable segments that the Nittoku Engineering Group uses are based on the products and services provided by these business divisions. The two segments are the Winding System & Mechatronics Business and the Contactless IC Tag & Card Business.
-
Products and services by each reportable segment
The Winding System & Mechatronics Business segment involves the manufacture and sal e of coil winding machines, winding systems and peripheral equipment and the provision of maintenance services. The Contactless IC Tag & Card Business segment involves the manufacture and sale of IC tags, cards and inlets.
-
Calculation methods for net sales, profits/losses, assets, and other items for each reportable segment
The accounting methods for reportable segments are largely the same as those described in "Basis of Preparing the Consolidated Financial Statements."
-
Information related to net sales, profit/losses, assets, and other items for each reportable segment
|
FY3/18 (Apr. 1, 2017 - Mar. 31, 2018)
|
|
|
(Thousands of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reportable segment
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Winding System &
|
Contactless IC Tag & Card
|
|
Mechatronics Business
|
Business
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
External sales
|
29,389,101
|
1,302,861
|
30,691,962
|
Inter-segment sales and transfers
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
29,389,101
|
1,302,861
|
30,691,962
|
|
|
|
|
Segment profit
|
4,688,217
|
311,743
|
4,999,960
|
|
|
|
|
Segment assets
|
22,812,246
|
929,785
|
23,742,031
|
|
|
|
|
Other items
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
347,851
|
49,587
|
397,438
|
Change in property, plant and
|
580,382
|
13,573
|
593,956
|
equipment and intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19
|
FY3/19 (Apr. 1, 2018 - Mar. 31, 2019)
|
|
|
(Thousands of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reportable segment
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Winding System &
|
Contactless IC Tag & Card
|
|
Mechatronics Business
|
Business
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
External sales
|
30,861,504
|
974,419
|
31,835,923
|
Inter-segment sales and transfers
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
30,861,504
|
974,419
|
31,835,923
|
|
|
|
|
Segment profit
|
4,723,784
|
119,499
|
4,843,284
|
Segment assets
|
25,010,286
|
948,985
|
25,959,272
|
|
|
|
|
Other items
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
348,929
|
51,660
|
400,590
|
Change in property, plant and
|
1,501,883
|
54,046
|
1,555,929
|
equipment and intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. Reconciliation of reported consolidated financial statements with total for reportable segments (Reconciliation items)
|
|
|
(Thousands of yen)
|
Profit
|
FY3/18
|
FY3/19
|
|
|
|
Total for reportable segments
|
4,999,960
|
4,843,284
|
Corporate expenses (Note)
|
(979,633)
|
(994,694)
|
|
|
|
Operating profit on the consolidated financial statements
|
4,020,326
|
3,848,589
|
|
|
Note: Corporate expenses mainly include general and administrative expenses that cannot be attributed to reportable segments.
|
|
|
(Thousands of yen)
|
Assets
|
FY3/18
|
FY3/19
|
|
|
|
Total for reportable segments
|
23,742,031
|
25,959,272
|
Corporate assets (Note)
|
14,149,851
|
12,769,043
|
|
|
|
Total assets on the consolidated financial statements
|
37,891,883
|
38,728,315
|
|
|
Note: Corporate assets mainly include cash and deposits and investment securities that cannot be attributed to reportable segments.
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Thousands of yen)
|
|
Total for reportable
|
|
|
Amounts shown on
|
|
Adjustment
|
consolidated financial
|
Other items
|
segments
|
|
|
statements
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY3/18
|
FY3/19
|
FY3/18
|
FY3/19
|
FY3/18
|
FY3/19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
397,438
|
400,590
|
17,358
|
21,988
|
414,796
|
422,578
|
Change in property, plant and
|
593,956
|
1,555,929
|
50,283
|
2,162,106
|
644,239
|
3,718,036
|
equipment and intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Adjustment to change in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets represents head office facilities.
Related information
FY3/18 (Apr. 1, 2017 - Mar. 31, 2018)
1. Information by product or service
This information is omitted because the same information is presented in segment information.
|
2. Information by region
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Net sales
|
|
|
|
(Thousands of yen)
|
Japan
|
Asia
|
America
|
Europe
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,411,290
|
17,959,160
|
546,452
|
775,058
|
30,691,962
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Classification of net sales by regions is based on the location of the client and categorized by country or region.
(2) Property, plant and equipment
This information is omitted because property, plant and equipment in Japan exceed 90% of property, plant and equipment on the consolidated balance sheet.
NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19
|
3.
|
Information by major customer
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Thousands of yen)
|
|
Name of customer
|
Net sales
|
Related segment
|
|
|
|
Merry Electronics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.
|
6,111,416
|
Winding System & Mechatronics Business
|
|
|
|
FY3/19 (Apr. 1, 2018 - Mar. 31, 2019)
|
|
|
1.
|
Information by product or service
|
|
This information is omitted because the same information is presented in segment information.
|
2. Information by region
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Net sales
|
|
|
|
(Thousands of yen)
|
Japan
|
Asia
|
America
|
Europe
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,704,876
|
15,966,147
|
1,137,869
|
2,027,030
|
31,835,923
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Classification of net sales by regions is based on the location of the client and categorized by country or region.
(2) Property, plant and equipment
This information is omitted because property, plant and equipment in Japan exceed 90% of property, plant and equipment on the consolidated balance sheet.
3. Information by major customer
This information is omitted because no specific external customer accounts for more than 10% of net sale s on the consolidated statement of income.
Information related to impairment of non-current assets for each reportable segment
Not applicable.
Information related to goodwill amortization and the unamortized balance for each reportable segment
|
FY3/18 (Apr. 1, 2017 - Mar. 31, 2018)
|
|
|
(Thousands of yen)
|
|
|
Reportable segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Elimination or
|
|
|
Winding System &
|
Contactless IC Tag
|
|
Total
|
|
Subtotal
|
corporate
|
|
Mechatronics
|
& Card Business
|
|
|
Business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill amortization
|
15,078
|
-
|
15,078
|
-
|
15,078
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at the end of the
|
18,848
|
-
|
18,848
|
-
|
18,848
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY3/19 (Apr. 1, 2018 - Mar. 31, 2019)
|
|
|
(Thousands of yen)
|
|
|
Reportable segment
|
|
|
|
|
Winding System &
|
Contactless IC Tag
|
|
Elimination or
|
Total
|
|
Subtotal
|
corporate
|
|
Mechatronics
|
& Card Business
|
|
|
Business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill amortization
|
15,078
|
-
|
15,078
|
-
|
15,078
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at the end of the
|
3,769
|
-
|
3,769
|
-
|
3,769
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
Information related to negative goodwill profits for each reportable segment
Not applicable.
NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19
Per-share Information
|
|
|
(Yen)
|
|
FY3/18
|
FY3/19
|
|
(Apr. 1, 2017 - Mar. 31, 2018)
|
(Apr. 1, 2018 - Mar. 31, 2019)
|
Net assets per share
|
1,451.27
|
1,554.35
|
|
|
|
Net income per share
|
177.17
|
158.08
|
|
|
Notes: 1. Diluted net income per share is not presented since the Company has no outstanding dilutive securities. 2. The following is a reconciliation of net income per share.
(Thousands of yen, unless otherwise stated)
|
Item
|
FY3/18
|
FY3/19
|
(Apr. 1, 2017 - Mar. 31, 2018)
|
(Apr. 1, 2018 - Mar. 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
3,201,068
|
2,856,097
|
|
|
|
Amount not attributable to common shareholders
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
Profit attributable to common shareholders of parent
|
3,201,068
|
2,856,097
|
|
|
|
Average number of common stock shares outstanding
|
18,067,865
|
18,067,659
|
during the period (Shares)
|
|
Material Subsequent Events
Not applicable.
NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19
4. Non-consolidated Financial Statements and Notes
(1) Balance Sheet
|
|
|
(Thousands of yen)
|
|
FY3/18
|
FY3/19
|
|
(As of Mar. 31, 2018)
|
(As of Mar. 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
Cash and deposits
|
8,556,005
|
6,225,505
|
Notes receivable-trade
|
1,363,620
|
1,667,949
|
Accounts receivable-trade
|
5,188,553
|
6,431,827
|
Securities
|
400,120
|
200,158
|
Work in process
|
5,243,290
|
4,885,019
|
Raw materials and supplies
|
482,529
|
905,857
|
Consumption taxes receivable
|
701,341
|
622,818
|
Short-term loans receivable from subsidiaries and associates
|
500,000
|
-
|
Current portion of long-term loans receivable from
|
64,755
|
63,717
|
subsidiaries and associates
|
|
|
Other
|
187,334
|
294,249
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
(40,080)
|
(106,520)
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
22,647,471
|
21,190,581
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
Buildings
|
1,630,192
|
3,031,514
|
Structures
|
54,050
|
97,220
|
Machinery and equipment
|
316,142
|
261,345
|
Vehicles
|
4,523
|
19,461
|
Tools, furniture and fixtures
|
106,563
|
137,592
|
Land
|
484,512
|
1,728,976
|
Construction in progress
|
188,450
|
624,941
|
|
|
|
Total property, plant and equipment
|
2,784,434
|
5,901,051
|
Intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
Software
|
65,302
|
75,981
|
Other
|
48,019
|
47,932
|
|
|
|
Total intangible assets
|
113,322
|
123,914
|
Investments and other assets
|
|
|
|
|
Investment securities
|
3,372,046
|
2,535,794
|
Shares of subsidiaries and associates
|
751,773
|
751,773
|
Investments in capital of subsidiaries and associates
|
555,585
|
755,585
|
Long-term loans receivable from subsidiaries and
|
140,132
|
74,816
|
associates
|
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
-
|
2,444
|
Insurance funds
|
621,666
|
721,651
|
Other
|
182,663
|
185,333
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
-
|
(41,519)
|
|
|
|
Total investments and other assets
|
5,623,868
|
4,985,881
|
|
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
8,521,625
|
11,010,847
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
31,169,097
|
32,201,428
NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19
(Thousands of yen)
|
|
|
FY3/18
|
FY3/19
|
|
|
(As of Mar. 31, 2018)
|
(As of Mar. 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
Notes payable-trade
|
755,389
|
600,444
|
Accounts payable-trade
|
1,684,349
|
1,444,289
|
Electronically recorded obligations-operating
|
4,192,111
|
4,420,531
|
Accounts payable-other
|
572,649
|
1,086,833
|
Income taxes payable
|
499,344
|
547,802
|
Advances received
|
962,196
|
594,808
|
Provision for bonuses
|
405,931
|
392,089
|
Other
|
367,634
|
315,106
|
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
9,439,606
|
9,401,905
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term accounts payable-other
|
194,261
|
194,261
|
Provision for retirement benefits
|
53,648
|
119,166
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
124,166
|
-
|
Other
|
10,680
|
32,703
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
382,756
|
346,131
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
9,822,363
|
9,748,036
|
Net assets
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
Capital stock
|
6,884,928
|
6,884,928
|
Capital surplus
|
|
|
Legal capital surplus
|
2,542,635
|
2,542,635
|
|
|
|
|
Total capital surpluses
|
2,542,635
|
2,542,635
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
|
|
Legal retained earnings
|
202,780
|
202,780
|
Other retained earnings
|
|
|
General reserve
|
2,200,000
|
2,200,000
|
Retained earnings brought forward
|
8,482,258
|
10,034,560
|
|
|
|
|
Total retained earnings
|
10,885,039
|
12,437,340
|
|
|
|
|
Treasury shares
|
(25,267)
|
(25,341)
|
|
|
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
20,287,335
|
21,839,563
|
Valuation and translation adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
|
1,059,398
|
613,829
|
|
|
|
|
Total valuation and translation adjustments
|
1,059,398
|
613,829
|
|
|
|
|
Total net assets
|
21,346,733
|
22,453,392
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and net assets
|
31,169,097
|
32,201,428
|
|
|
|
NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19
(2) Statement of Income
|
|
|
|
(Thousands of yen)
|
|
|
FY3/18
|
FY3/19
|
|
|
(Apr. 1, 2017 - Mar. 31, 2018)
|
(Apr. 1, 2018 - Mar. 31, 2019)
|
Net sales
|
27,431,344
|
27,189,508
|
Cost of sales
|
20,883,404
|
20,560,132
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
6,547,940
|
6,629,376
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
3,610,738
|
3,752,963
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
2,937,202
|
2,876,412
|
Non-operating income
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and dividend income
|
41,574
|
97,410
|
Foreign exchange gains
|
-
|
14,259
|
Subsidy income
|
62,887
|
-
|
Other
|
29,563
|
31,291
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-operating income
|
134,025
|
142,961
|
Non-operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
Loss on transfer of receivables
|
9,475
|
7,433
|
Foreign exchange losses
|
17,753
|
-
|
Loss on sales of non-current assets
|
13,881
|
24,976
|
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
|
19,745
|
32,487
|
Loss on reduction of non-current assets
|
25,748
|
-
|
Other
|
6,930
|
8,965
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-operating expenses
|
93,535
|
73,862
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
2,977,691
|
2,945,511
|
Extraordinary income
|
|
|
|
|
Gain on sales of investment securities
|
66,376
|
140,945
|
|
|
|
|
Total extraordinary income
|
66,376
|
140,945
|
Extraordinary losses
|
|
|
|
|
Loss on valuation of investment securities
|
47,998
|
-
|
Loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and associates
|
489,857
|
-
|
Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts
|
-
|
113,060
|
|
|
|
|
Total extraordinary losses
|
537,856
|
113,060
|
|
|
|
|
Profit before income taxes
|
2,506,211
|
2,973,396
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes-current
|
638,731
|
812,312
|
Income taxes-deferred
|
(94,668)
|
48,684
|
|
|
|
|
Total income taxes
|
544,062
|
860,997
|
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
1,962,149
|
2,112,399
|
|
|
|
NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19
(3) Statement of Changes in Equity
FY3/18 (Apr. 1, 2017 - Mar. 31, 2018)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Thousands of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital surplus
|
|
|
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other retained earnings
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
Legal
|
Total
|
|
Legal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retained
|
|
Total retained
|
|
stock
|
capital
|
capital
|
|
retained
|
|
General
|
earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
earnings
|
|
|
surplus
|
surplus
|
|
earnings
|
|
reserve
|
brought
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
forward
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of current
|
6,884,928
|
2,542,635
|
2,542,635
|
202,780
|
|
2,200,000
|
7,026,011
|
9,428,791
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes of items during period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends of surplus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(505,901)
|
(505,901)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,962,149
|
1,962,149
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net changes of items other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
than shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total changes of items during
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
1,456,247
|
1,456,247
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at end of current
|
6,884,928
|
2,542,635
|
2,542,635
|
202,780
|
|
2,200,000
|
8,482,258
|
10,885,039
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Thousands of yen)
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
Valuation and translation adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation
|
|
Total valuation
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total shareholders'
|
|
difference on
|
Total net assets
|
|
Treasury shares
|
|
and translation
|
|
|
equity
|
|
available-for-sale
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of
|
(23,937)
|
|
18,832,418
|
|
571,936
|
|
571,936
|
|
19,404,355
|
current period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes of items during period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends of surplus
|
|
|
|
(505,901)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(505,901)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
|
|
|
1,962,149
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,962,149
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
(1,330)
|
|
(1,330)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,330)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net changes of items other
|
|
|
|
|
|
487,461
|
|
487,461
|
|
487,461
|
than shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total changes of items during
|
(1,330)
|
|
1,454,916
|
|
487,461
|
|
487,461
|
|
1,942,378
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at end of current
|
(25,267)
|
|
20,287,335
|
|
1,059,398
|
|
1,059,398
|
|
21,346,733
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19
FY3/19 (Apr. 1, 2018 - Mar. 31, 2019)
(Thousands of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital surplus
|
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
Legal
|
Total
|
Legal
|
Other retained earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total retained
|
|
|
|
Retained
|
|
|
stock
|
capital
|
capital
|
retained
|
General
|
|
|
earnings
|
|
earnings
|
|
|
surplus
|
surplus
|
earnings
|
reserve
|
|
|
|
brought forward
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of
|
6,884,928
|
2,542,635
|
2,542,635
|
202,780
|
2,200,000
|
8,482,258
|
|
10,885,039
|
current period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes of items during period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends of surplus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(560,097)
|
|
(560,097)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,112,399
|
|
2,112,399
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net changes of items other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
than shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total changes of items during
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
1,552,301
|
|
1,552,301
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at end of current
|
6,884,928
|
2,542,635
|
2,542,635
|
202,780
|
2,200,000
|
10,034,560
|
|
12,437,340
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Thousands of yen)
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Valuation and translation adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation
|
Total valuation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total shareholders'
|
difference on
|
|
Total net assets
|
|
Treasury shares
|
|
and translation
|
|
|
|
|
equity
|
available-for-sale
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of
|
(25,267)
|
|
|
20,287,335
|
1,059,398
|
|
1,059,398
|
|
21,346,733
|
current period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes of items during period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends of surplus
|
|
|
|
|
(560,097)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(560,097)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
|
|
|
|
2,112,399
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,112,399
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
|
(73)
|
|
|
(73)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(73)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net changes of items other
|
|
|
|
|
|
(445,569)
|
|
(445,569)
|
|
(445,569)
|
than shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total changes of items during
|
|
(73)
|
|
|
1,552,227
|
(445,569)
|
|
(445,569)
|
|
1,106,658
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at end of current
|
(25,341)
|
|
|
21,839,563
|
613,829
|
|
613,829
|
|
22,453,392
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19
5. Others
(1) Production, Orders and Sales
The Nittoku Engineering Group (Nittoku Engineering Co., Ltd. and its affiliated companies) manufactures and sells a diverse array of products. Even similar products frequently differ in terms of their capacity, structure, style and other specifications. Since the Company believes these characteristics make it inappropriate to use monetary or volume units to report the volume of production and orders in each segment, non-consolidated figures are presented.
Due to this change, with regard to production and orders received, the segment results of operations in "1. Overview of Results of Operations, (1) Overview of Results of Operations for the Current Fiscal Year" are non-consolidated figures. However, sales figures in this section are consolidated figures as in prior fiscal years for consistency with the segment results of operations in "1. Overview of Results of Operations, (1) Overview of Re sults of Operations for the Current Fiscal Year."
(2) Changes in Directors and Corporate Auditors
-
Changes in Representative Directors Not applicable.
-
Changes in Other Directors and Corporate Auditors (To be effective June 26, 2019) Candidate for Newly Appointed Corporate Auditor
Corporate Auditor: Tomiyuki Ikeda
Note: Mr. Tomiyuki Ikeda is a candidate for Outside Corporate Auditor.
This summary report is solely a translation of "Kessan Tanshin" (in Japanese, including attachments), which has be en prepared in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in Japan, for the convenience of readers who prefer an English translation.
|
|