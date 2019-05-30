Nittoku Engineering : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019

Log in
0
05/30/2019 | 02:49am EDT

May 10, 2019

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 [Japanese GAAP]

Company name:

NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD.

Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange (JASDAQ)

Stock code:

6145

URL: http://www.nittoku.co.jp

Representative:

Nobushige Kondo, President

Contact:

Yumiko Fujita, Executive Officer, General Administration Division Executive General Manager

Tel: +81-48-837-2011

Scheduled date of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders:

June 26, 2019

Scheduled date of filing of Annual Securities Report:

June 27, 2019

Scheduled date of payment of dividend:

June 27, 2019

Preparation of supplementary materials for financial results:

Yes

Holding of financial results meeting:

Yes (for analysts and institutional investors)

Note: The original disclosure in Japanese was released on May 10, 2019, at 16:00 (GMT +9).

(All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 (April 1, 2018 - March 31, 2019)

(1) Consolidated results of operations

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2019

31,835

3.7

3,848

(4.3)

3,921

(3.4)

2,856

(10.8)

Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2018

30,691

31.8

4,020

39.9

4,061

35.6

3,201

43.6

Note: Comprehensive income (million yen)

Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2019:

2,454

(down 35.2%)

Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2018:

3,785

(up 57.8%)

Net income per

Diluted net

Return on equity

Ordinary profit

Operating profit

share

income per share

on total assets

to net sales

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2019

158.08

-

10.5

10.3

12.1

Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2018

177.17

-

13.0

11.4

13.1

Reference: Equity in earnings of affiliates (million yen)

Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2019: - Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2018: -

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

As of Mar. 31, 2019

38,728

28,227

72.5

1,554.35

As of Mar. 31, 2018

37,585

26,284

69.8

1,451.27

Reference: Shareholders' equity (million yen)

As of Mar. 31, 2019: 28,083

As of Mar. 31, 2018: 26,221

Note: Starting with the beginning of the current fiscal year, Nittoku Engineering is applying "Partial Amendments to Accounting

Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" (Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ) Statement No. 28, February 16, 2018). Figures for the total assets, ordinary profit on total assets and equity ratio as of March 31, 2018 have been adjusted retroactively to conform with this accounting standard.

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash equivalents

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

at end of period

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2019

1,016

(2,424)

(560)

7,731

Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2018

889

(886)

(506)

9,686

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

Total

Payout ratio

Dividend on

equity

1Q-end

2Q-end

3Q-end

Year-end

Total

dividends

(consolidated)

(consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Million yen

%

%

Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2018

-

14.00

-

16.00

30.00

542

16.9

2.2

Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2019

-

15.00

-

15.00

30.00

542

19.0

2.0

Fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2020

-

15.00

-

15.00

30.00

17.8

(forecast)

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Net income per

owners of parent

share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

First half

15,900

7.0

2,050

26.4

2,070

22.3

1,450

23.3

80.25

Full year

33,000

3.7

4,250

10.4

4,300

9.6

3,050

6.8

168.81

(Percentages representyear-on-yearchanges)

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): Yes

Newly added: 1 (Master Electronic Technology (Changzhou) Co., Ltd., China)

Excluded: -

  1. Changes in accounting policies andaccounting-based estimates, and restatements
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, others: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
    3. Changes inaccounting-based estimates: None
    4. Restatements: None
  3. Number of outstanding shares (common stock)
    1. Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of Mar. 31, 2019:

18,098,923 shares

As of Mar. 31, 2018:

18,098,923 shares

2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of Mar. 31, 2019:

31,269 shares

As of Mar. 31, 2018:

31,244 shares

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2019:

18,067,659 shares

Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2018:

18,067,865 shares

Reference: Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Results

1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 (April 1, 2018 - March 31, 2019)

(1) Non-consolidated results of operations

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2019

27,189

(0.9)

2,876

(2.1)

2,945

(1.1)

2,112

7.7

Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2018

27,431

29.0

2,937

22.1

2,977

19.3

1,962

4.9

Net income per share

Diluted net income per share

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2019

116.92

-

Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2018

108.60

-

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

As of Mar. 31, 2019

32,201

22,453

69.7

1,242.74

As of Mar. 31, 2018

31,169

21,346

68.5

1,181.49

Reference: Shareholders' equity (million yen)As of Mar. 31, 2019: 22,453 As of Mar. 31, 2018: 21,346

Note: Starting with the beginning of the current fiscal year, Nittoku Engineering is applying "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" (ASBJ Statement No. 28, February 16, 2018). Figures for the total assets and equity ratio as of March 31, 2018 have been adjusted retroactively to conform with this accounting standard.

2. Non-consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Ordinary profit

Profit

Net income per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

First half

13,400

4.2

1,440

4.7

1,020

6.3

56.45

Full year

28,000

3.0

3,170

7.6

2,250

6.5

124.53

  • The current financial report is not subject to audit procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms.
  • Explanation of appropriate use of earnings forecasts, and other special items
    • Forecasts of future performance in these materials are based on assumptions judged to be valid and information available to the
      Company's management at the time the materials were prepared. These materials are not promises by the Company regarding future performance. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts for a number of reasons. For discussion of the assumptions and other factors considered by the Company in preparing the above projections, please refer to the attachments "1. Overview of Results of Operations, (1) Overview of Results of Operations for the Current Fiscal Year and (4) Outlook."
    • Nittoku Engineering plans to hold a results presentation for institutional investors and analysts on June 3, 2019. Materials to be distributed at this event will be available on the Company's website immediately thereafter.

NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19

Contents of Attachments

1. Overview of Results of Operations

2

(1)

Overview of Results of Operations for the Current Fiscal Year

2

(2)

Overview of Financial Position for the Current Fiscal Year

3

(3)

Overview of Cash Flows for the Current Fiscal Year

4

(4)

Outlook

4

2. Basic Approach to the Selection of Accounting Standards

4

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

5

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheet

5

(2)

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

7

(3)

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

9

(4)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

11

(5)

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

12

Going Concern Assumption

12

Segment and Other Information

12

Per-share Information

15

Material Subsequent Events

15

4. Non-consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

16

(1)

Balance Sheet

16

(2)

Statement of Income

18

(3)

Statement of Changes in Equity

19

5. Others

21

(1)

Production, Orders and Sales

21

(2)

Changes in Directors and Corporate Auditors

21

1

NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19

1. Overview of Results of Operations

(1) Overview of Results of Operations for the Current Fiscal Year

Outlook for global economic recovery is still unclear as the U.S. -China trade war has heated up. Amid this circumstance, in the software-based business domains, including information processing, AI, IoT and 5G, competition among countries, especially between the U.S. and China, has intensified.

The concept central to these software-based business domains is to protect environment and improve QOL (quality of life)-some of the persistent needs today. We believe the pace and extent of growth for companies operating in these domains, primarily IT platform companies, will exceed those of the "Industrial Revolution." This move is backed primarily by software-controlled hardware coming in a variety of sizes, from automobiles, industrial equipment to smart home appliances; and a diversity of modules indispensable for such hardware, ranging from motors, sensors, radars to cameras. Companies engaged in R&D and manufacturing of these hardware and module products have been competing each other for better ideas, higher speed and more rationalization in recent years.

Success of these business domains rely on production facilities and materials. The Nittoku Engineering Group has remained committed to its basic strategy to enter into adjacent domains while staying grounded and focusing on R&D and delivery of total precision FA lines to produce devices, tools and modules.

The general-purpose production facilities market is exposed to harsh competition in terms of pricing and turnaround time, and thus, is destined to turn into a red ocean market. We therefore have aimed to be one and only player in the industry by embracing a strategy to further sophisticate our core technologies, incl uding coil winding, control and handling technologies, for total precision FA lines, which we take price in; expand into adjacent domains with these core technologies; and ultimately provide total solutions covering both the core and adjacent domains.

Currently, the manufacturers of aforementioned hardware and modules, our main customers, are running short of resources, including engineers, in the area of production technology. They lack resources that can engage in R&D of technologies to produce, design and construct lines for and automate production of high-precision and high-quality products and modules, and turn these technologies into solutions. While none of the players, including the manufacturers of production facilities, have reached a stage to provide total solutions spanning all these technologies, we are determined to grow into one and only player in this new domain by mastering a variety of technologies, or utilizing open innovation, and thereby developing systems and equipment for inspection, handling and application. The Nittoku Engineering Group also has been seeking to establish its brand as a manufacturer of total high -precision FA solutions by developing fully automated systems to manage the entire plant using tags.

For the current fiscal year, orders dropped in the second quarter but the non-consolidated order backlog stood at 17,500 million yen as of the end of the same quarter, a level that we believed was sufficient enough to achieve our net sales estimate for the full fiscal year. However, due to extended lead time in line with growing demand for constructing production lines, and an increase in deals that require more technological elements to be developed, net sales fell short of the initial estimates, as disclosed already. As mentioned above, we need to engage in the type of development that allows us to achieve sustainable growth and evolve into one and only player. However, the demand for constructing total production lines has increased much faster than expected. As part of the effo rts to meet such increasing demand for total production lines, we accelerated the expansion of our plants and decided to newly construct new factories in Nagasaki and Fukushima; the new factory in Nagasaki has started operating since December last year, though the new factory in Fukushima is scheduled to start operating in November this year partly due to a delay in construction. As a consequence, we were unable to catch up with the faster -than-expected growth in demand. Further, as orders were sluggish in the fourth quarter, despite of signs of recovery in the third quarter, the end of term non-consolidated order backlog was 14,000 million yen. Prolonged delivery lead time, a pending issue with our customers, is getting shorter in line with decreasing production lead time since the fourth quarter.

As a result, net sales increased 3.7% year on year to 31,835 million yen, with operating profit of 3,848 million yen (down 4.3% year on year), ordinary profit of 3,921 million yen (down 3.4% year on year), and prof it attributable to owners of parent of 2,856 million yen (down 10.8% year on year).

2

NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19

Results by business segment were as follows.

Winding System & Mechatronics Business

Since we concluded that the demand for smartphone related facilities had peaked out from the second half of the previous fiscal year, we have been gradually shifting management resources to automotive motors and in -vehicle electronics. We have intermittently received orders for and have continued to manufacture products for EV drive motor production facilities, and the pace of manufacturing has accelerated. Demand associated with automotive motors has increased dramatically. Higher functionality and quality required especially of accelerators (running), steering devices (turning) and brakes (stopping), as well as increased demand for modularization and total production lines contributed positively to revenues, while they also made it difficult to achieve profit levels estimated at the beginning of the fiscal year.

As a result of the above, the Winding System & Mechatronics Business segment, which accounts for about 97% of the Group's total net sales, reported net sales of 30,861 million yen (up 5.0% year on year) and segment profit (operating profit) of 4,723 million yen (up 0.8% year on year) on a consolidated basis. On a non-consolidated basis, the segment reported orders received of 23,290 million yen (down 20.9% year on year), net sales of 26,215 million yen (up 0.3% year on year), and the order backlog at the end of the current fiscal year of 13,862 million yen (down 17.4% year on year).

Contactless IC Tag & Card Business

For the current fiscal year, the operating results for the segment fell short of the initial estimates due to a delay in production capacity expansion for contactless IC tags scheduled by one of our major customers, postponed installation of contactless IC cards scheduled within this year by a public -sector organization, and also delayed placement of orders by a settlement related customer.

As a result of the above, the Contactless IC Tag & Card Business segment reported net sales of 974 million yen (down 25.2% year on year) and segment profit (operating profit) of 119 million yen (down 61.7% year on year) on a consolidated basis. On a non-consolidated basis, the segment reported orders received of 1,020 million yen (down 6.5% year on year), net sales of 974 million yen (down 25.2% year on year), and the order backlog at the end of the current fiscal year of 232 million yen (up 24.5% year on year).

(2) Overview of Financial Position for the Current Fiscal Year

1) Assets

Current assets decreased 1,434 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 27,923 million yen. This was mainly due to a decrease of 2,803 million yen in cash and deposits, which was partially offset by an increase of 1,793 million yen in notes and accounts receivable-trade.

Non-current assets increased 2,577 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 10,805 million yen. This was mainly attributable to increases of 1,458 million yen in buildings and structures, net, and 1,268 million yen in land.

As a result, total assets increased 1,142 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 38,728 million yen.

2) Liabilities

Current liabilities decreased 652 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 10,161 million yen. This was mainly attributable to a decrease of 720 million yen in notes and accounts payable-trade.

Non-current liabilities decreased 148 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 339 million yen. This was mainly attributable to a decrease of 106 million yen in deferred tax liabilities.

As a result, total liabilities decreased 800 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 10,501 million yen.

3) Net assets

Total net assets increased 1,942 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 28,227 million yen.

3

NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19

(3) Overview of Cash Flows for the Current Fiscal Year

Cash and cash equivalents (hereinafter "net cash") at the end of the current fiscal year decreased 1,954 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 7,731 million yen. The cash flow components during the current fiscal year and the main reasons for changes are as described below.

Cash flows from operating activities

Net cash provided by operating activities was 1,016 million yen (compared with 889 million yen provided for the previous fiscal year). Main factors include profit before income taxes of 4,0 62 million yen and depreciation of 422 million yen, which were partially offset by an increase of 1,838 million yen in notes and accounts receivable-trade, a decrease of 455 million yen in notes and accounts payable-trade, and income taxes paid of 1,093 million yen.

Cash flows from investing activities

Net cash used in investing activities was 2,424 million yen (compared with 886 million yen used for the previous fiscal year). Main factors include payments into time deposits of 4,490 million yen, purchase of property, plant and equipment of 3,578 million yen, and purchase of investment securities of 212 million yen, which were partially offset by proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits of 5,325 million yen and proceeds from sales of investment securities of 483 million yen.

Cash flows from financing activities

Net cash used in financing activities was 560 million yen (compared with 506 million yen used for the previous fiscal year), which was caused by the payment of cash dividends of 559 million yen.

(4) Outlook

We believe that demand for total precision FA lines, our key products, will remain intact underpi nned by a strong need to protect environment, improve QOL and automate production facilities, though the demand may be affected by economic conditions to some degree. Given that the automotive industry is required to meet existing needs for automatic driving and electrification of vehicles and chances are good that they will be commercialized in the near future, facilities to produce automatic driving vehicles and EV will be needed on a global scale, even if the volume of vehicle production declines. Also, our precision coils will be used for a more variety of applications, including sensing, telecommunications and brushless DC motors, with the miniaturization of these coils and expansion and diversification of IoT and 5G. We also see a growing need for production automation, including the automation of assembly lines for related modules and products. As a result, we believe our products will be used in a wide range of sectors, spanning from daily supplies, transportation, healthcare, agriculture, tourism, en tertainment to crime prevention and disaster prevention.

The Nittoku Engineering Group decided to construct new factories in Fukushima and Nagasaki, and a headquarter building combining R&D functions, with an aim to establish a structure extensive enough to achieve net sales of 50,000 million yen. The new factory in Nagasaki has started operating since December 2018, while the new headquarter building and the new factory in Fukushima are scheduled to open in August and November 2019, respectively. Going forward, we are aiming to achieve net sales of 50,000 million yen with the operating margin of 15% and the net margin of 10% within several years, by moving forward with recruitment of talented engineers, M&A and open innovation.

In the next fiscal year ending on March 31, 2020, we expect to record net sales of 33,000 million yen (up 3.7% year on year), operating profit of 4,250 million yen (up 10.4% year on year), ordinary profit of 4,300 million yen (up 9.6% year on year) and profit attributable to owners of parent of 3,050 million yen (up 6.8% year on year).

2. Basic Approach to the Selection of Accounting Standards

Nittoku Engineering currently uses Japanese accounting standards for its financial statements. To prepare for the voluntary application in the future of International Financial Reporting Standards, Nittoku Engineering is preparing manuals and policies and considering the proper timing to start using these standards. Actions concerning these standards will be taken in an appropriate manner.

4

NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Thousands of yen)

FY3/18

FY3/19

(As of Mar. 31, 2018)

(As of Mar. 31, 2019)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

12,929,681

10,125,865

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

7,363,066

9,156,630

Securities

400,120

200,158

Work in process

6,823,799

5,944,591

Raw materials and supplies

724,903

1,418,812

Consumption taxes receivable

701,341

622,818

Other

455,778

491,759

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(40,630)

(37,544)

Total current assets

29,358,061

27,923,090

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

1,954,232

3,413,044

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

564,735

574,135

Land

700,297

1,968,801

Other, net

370,608

836,752

Total property, plant and equipment

3,589,873

6,792,733

Intangible assets

Goodwill

18,848

3,769

Other

150,063

170,039

Total intangible assets

168,911

173,808

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

3,516,251

2,850,374

Deferred tax assets

622,302

722,383

Deferred tax assets

58,089

-

Other

272,277

265,924

Total investments and other assets

4,468,921

3,838,683

Total non-current assets

8,227,706

10,805,225

Total assets

37,585,767

38,728,315

5

NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19

(Thousands of yen)

FY3/18

FY3/19

(As of Mar. 31, 2018)

(As of Mar. 31, 2019)

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable-trade

2,850,385

2,129,647

Electronically recorded obligations-operating

4,192,111

4,420,531

Income taxes payable

668,724

657,314

Advances received

1,763,054

1,326,946

Provision for bonuses

512,853

538,105

Other

826,549

1,088,932

Total current liabilities

10,813,678

10,161,478

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

131,506

25,317

Net defined benefit liability

151,289

87,291

Other

204,941

226,964

Total non-current liabilities

487,737

339,573

Total liabilities

11,301,415

10,501,052

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

6,884,928

6,884,928

Capital surplus

2,542,054

2,535,775

Retained earnings

15,297,353

17,608,874

Treasury shares

(25,267)

(25,341)

Total shareholders' equity

24,699,068

27,004,236

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

1,059,398

594,710

Foreign currency translation adjustment

519,290

460,029

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(56,666)

24,553

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

1,522,022

1,079,293

Non-controlling interests

63,261

143,733

Total net assets

26,284,352

28,227,263

Total liabilities and net assets

37,585,767

38,728,315

6

NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19

  1. Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statement of Income

(Thousands of yen)

FY3/18

FY3/19

(Apr. 1, 2017 - Mar. 31, 2018)

(Apr. 1, 2018 - Mar. 31, 2019)

Net sales

30,691,962

31,835,923

Cost of sales

22,496,603

23,666,211

Gross profit

8,195,359

8,169,712

Selling, general and administrative expenses

4,175,032

4,321,122

Operating profit

4,020,326

3,848,589

Non-operating income

Interest income

42,291

34,243

Dividend income

34,172

40,842

Subsidy income

62,887

18,094

Other

45,026

38,015

Total non-operating income

184,378

131,196

Non-operating expenses

Loss on transfer of receivables

9,530

7,493

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

19,822

32,487

Loss on reduction of non-current assets

25,748

-

Other

88,286

18,195

Total non-operating expenses

143,387

58,176

Ordinary profit

4,061,317

3,921,610

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of investment securities

66,376

140,945

Total extraordinary income

66,376

140,945

Extraordinary losses

Loss on valuation of investment securities

47,998

-

Total extraordinary losses

47,998

-

Profit before income taxes

4,079,695

4,062,555

Income taxes-current

981,656

1,075,585

Income taxes-deferred

(105,881)

91,048

Total income taxes

875,774

1,166,634

Profit

3,203,920

2,895,921

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

2,852

39,823

Profit attributable to owners of parent

3,201,068

2,856,097

7

NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(Thousands of yen)

FY3/18

FY3/19

(Apr. 1, 2017 - Mar. 31, 2018)

(Apr. 1, 2018 - Mar. 31, 2019)

Profit

3,203,920

2,895,921

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

487,461

(464,687)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

96,948

(58,375)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

(2,796)

81,220

Total other comprehensive income

581,613

(441,842)

Comprehensive income

3,785,534

2,454,078

Comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of parent

3,780,166

2,413,134

Non-controlling interests

5,367

40,943

8

NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19

(3) Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

FY3/18 (Apr. 1, 2017 - Mar. 31, 2018)

(Thousands of yen)

Shareholders' equity

Total

Capital stock

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Treasury shares

shareholders'

equity

Balance at beginning of

6,884,928

2,542,054

12,602,186

(23,937)

22,005,232

current period

Changes of items during

period

Dividends of surplus

(505,901)

(505,901)

Profit attributable to

3,201,068

3,201,068

owners of parent

Purchase of treasury shares

(1,330)

(1,330)

Impact of new consolidation

-

Net changes of items other

than shareholders' equity

Total changes of items

-

-

2,695,166

(1,330)

2,693,836

during period

Balance at end of current

6,884,928

2,542,054

15,297,353

(25,267)

24,699,068

period

(Thousands of yen)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation

Foreign

Total

Non-

Remeasurements

accumulated

Total net

difference on

currency

controlling

of defined benefit

other

assets

available-for-sale

translation

interests

plans

comprehensive

securities

adjustment

income

Balance at beginning of

571,936

424,857

(53,869)

942,924

57,893

23,006,049

current period

Changes of items during

period

Dividends of surplus

(505,901)

Profit attributable to

3,201,068

owners of parent

Purchase of treasury shares

(1,330)

Impact of new consolidation

-

Net changes of items other

487,461

94,432

(2,796)

579,097

5,367

584,465

than shareholders' equity

Total changes of items

487,461

94,432

(2,796)

579,097

5,367

3,278,302

during period

Balance at end of current

1,059,398

519,290

(56,666)

1,522,022

63,261

26,284,352

period

9

NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19

FY3/19 (Apr. 1, 2018 - Mar. 31, 2019)

(Thousands of yen)

Shareholders' equity

Total

Capital stock

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Treasury shares

shareholders'

equity

Balance at beginning of

6,884,928

2,542,054

15,297,353

(25,267)

24,699,068

current period

Changes of items during

period

Dividends of surplus

(560,097)

(560,097)

Profit attributable to owners

2,856,097

2,856,097

of parent

Purchase of treasury shares

(73)

(73)

Impact of new consolidation

(6,278)

15,521

9,242

Net changes of items other

than shareholders' equity

Total changes of items during

-

(6,278)

2,311,520

(73)

2,305,168

period

Balance at end of current

6,884,928

2,535,775

17,608,874

(25,341)

27,004,236

period

(Thousands of yen)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation

Foreign

Total

Non-

Remeasurements

accumulated

difference on

currency

controlling

Total net assets

of defined benefit

other

available-for-sale

translation

interests

plans

comprehensive

securities

adjustment

income

Balance at beginning of

1,059,398

519,290

(56,666)

1,522,022

63,261

26,284,352

current period

Changes of items during

period

Dividends of surplus

(560,097)

Profit attributable to

2,856,097

owners of parent

Purchase of treasury shares

(73)

Impact of new consolidation

234

234

39,527

49,004

Net changes of items other

(464,687)

(59,495)

81,220

(442,962)

40,943

(402,018)

than shareholders' equity

Total changes of items

(464,687)

(59,261)

81,220

(442,728)

80,471

1,942,911

during period

Balance at end of current

594,710

460,029

24,553

1,079,293

143,733

28,227,263

period

10

NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19

(4) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Thousands of yen)

FY3/18

FY3/19

(Apr. 1, 2017 - Mar. 31, 2018)

(Apr. 1, 2018 - Mar. 31, 2019)

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before income taxes

4,079,695

4,062,555

Depreciation

414,796

422,578

Amortization of goodwill

15,078

15,078

Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts

(3,112)

(3,061)

Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses

52,237

25,610

Increase (decrease) in net defined benefit liability

48,931

39,326

Interest and dividend income

(76,463)

(75,085)

Subsidy income

(62,887)

(18,094)

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

19,822

32,487

Loss on reduction of non-current assets

25,748

-

Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities

(66,376)

(140,945)

Loss (gain) on valuation of investment securities

47,998

-

Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable-trade

(995,288)

(1,838,102)

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(1,907,548)

109,696

Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable-trade

104,995

(455,323)

Decrease (increase) in consumption taxes refund receivable

(125,810)

60,177

Increase (decrease) in advances received

251,347

(439,269)

Other, net

(241,160)

210,929

Subtotal

1,582,002

2,008,556

Interest and dividend income received

74,858

75,976

Interest expenses paid

-

(427)

Income taxes paid

(829,922)

(1,093,484)

Income taxes refund

-

7,754

Proceeds from subsidy income

62,887

18,094

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

889,826

1,016,469

Cash flows from investing activities

Payments into time deposits

(5,013,003)

(4,490,398)

Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits

5,104,235

5,325,303

Purchase of securities

(300,000)

-

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(390,370)

(3,578,986)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

33,783

22,656

Purchase of intangible assets

(23,685)

(42,538)

Purchase of investment securities

(573,179)

(212,529)

Proceeds from sales of investment securities

292,793

183,393

Proceeds from redemption of securities

-

400,120

Purchase of insurance funds

(78,164)

(100,081)

Proceeds from maturity of insurance funds

81,227

-

Other, net

(19,897)

68,082

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(886,262)

(2,424,978)

Cash flows from financing activities

Purchase of treasury shares

(1,330)

(73)

Cash dividends paid

(505,604)

(559,974)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(506,934)

(560,048)

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents

45,663

(34,641)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(457,707)

(2,003,198)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

10,143,756

9,686,048

Increase in cash and cash equivalents from newly consolidated

-

49,046

subsidiary

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

9,686,048

7,731,896

11

NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19

  1. Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements Going Concern Assumption

Not applicable.

Segment and Other Information

Segment Information

  1. Overview of reportable segment
    1. Method of determining the reportable segments
      Segments used for financial reporting are the Group's constituent units for which separate financial information is available and for which the Board of Directors performs periodic studies for the purposes of determining the allocation of resources and evaluating performance.
      The two reportable segments that the Nittoku Engineering Group uses are based on the products and services provided by these business divisions. The two segments are the Winding System & Mechatronics Business and the Contactless IC Tag & Card Business.
    2. Products and services by each reportable segment
      The Winding System & Mechatronics Business segment involves the manufacture and sal e of coil winding machines, winding systems and peripheral equipment and the provision of maintenance services. The Contactless IC Tag & Card Business segment involves the manufacture and sale of IC tags, cards and inlets.
  3. Calculation methods for net sales, profits/losses, assets, and other items for each reportable segment
    The accounting methods for reportable segments are largely the same as those described in "Basis of Preparing the Consolidated Financial Statements."
  4. Information related to net sales, profit/losses, assets, and other items for each reportable segment

FY3/18 (Apr. 1, 2017 - Mar. 31, 2018)

(Thousands of yen)

Reportable segment

Total

Winding System &

Contactless IC Tag & Card

Mechatronics Business

Business

Net sales

External sales

29,389,101

1,302,861

30,691,962

Inter-segment sales and transfers

-

-

-

Total

29,389,101

1,302,861

30,691,962

Segment profit

4,688,217

311,743

4,999,960

Segment assets

22,812,246

929,785

23,742,031

Other items

Depreciation

347,851

49,587

397,438

Change in property, plant and

580,382

13,573

593,956

equipment and intangible assets

12

NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19

FY3/19 (Apr. 1, 2018 - Mar. 31, 2019)

(Thousands of yen)

Reportable segment

Total

Winding System &

Contactless IC Tag & Card

Mechatronics Business

Business

Net sales

External sales

30,861,504

974,419

31,835,923

Inter-segment sales and transfers

-

-

-

Total

30,861,504

974,419

31,835,923

Segment profit

4,723,784

119,499

4,843,284

Segment assets

25,010,286

948,985

25,959,272

Other items

Depreciation

348,929

51,660

400,590

Change in property, plant and

1,501,883

54,046

1,555,929

equipment and intangible assets

4. Reconciliation of reported consolidated financial statements with total for reportable segments (Reconciliation items)

(Thousands of yen)

Profit

FY3/18

FY3/19

Total for reportable segments

4,999,960

4,843,284

Corporate expenses (Note)

(979,633)

(994,694)

Operating profit on the consolidated financial statements

4,020,326

3,848,589

Note: Corporate expenses mainly include general and administrative expenses that cannot be attributed to reportable segments.

(Thousands of yen)

Assets

FY3/18

FY3/19

Total for reportable segments

23,742,031

25,959,272

Corporate assets (Note)

14,149,851

12,769,043

Total assets on the consolidated financial statements

37,891,883

38,728,315

Note: Corporate assets mainly include cash and deposits and investment securities that cannot be attributed to reportable segments.

(Thousands of yen)

Total for reportable

Amounts shown on

Adjustment

consolidated financial

Other items

segments

statements

FY3/18

FY3/19

FY3/18

FY3/19

FY3/18

FY3/19

Depreciation

397,438

400,590

17,358

21,988

414,796

422,578

Change in property, plant and

593,956

1,555,929

50,283

2,162,106

644,239

3,718,036

equipment and intangible assets

Note: Adjustment to change in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets represents head office facilities.

Related information

FY3/18 (Apr. 1, 2017 - Mar. 31, 2018)

1. Information by product or service

This information is omitted because the same information is presented in segment information.

2. Information by region

(1) Net sales

(Thousands of yen)

Japan

Asia

America

Europe

Total

11,411,290

17,959,160

546,452

775,058

30,691,962

Note: Classification of net sales by regions is based on the location of the client and categorized by country or region.

(2) Property, plant and equipment

This information is omitted because property, plant and equipment in Japan exceed 90% of property, plant and equipment on the consolidated balance sheet.

13

NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19

3.

Information by major customer

(Thousands of yen)

Name of customer

Net sales

Related segment

Merry Electronics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.

6,111,416

Winding System & Mechatronics Business

FY3/19 (Apr. 1, 2018 - Mar. 31, 2019)

1.

Information by product or service

This information is omitted because the same information is presented in segment information.

2. Information by region

(1) Net sales

(Thousands of yen)

Japan

Asia

America

Europe

Total

12,704,876

15,966,147

1,137,869

2,027,030

31,835,923

Note: Classification of net sales by regions is based on the location of the client and categorized by country or region.

(2) Property, plant and equipment

This information is omitted because property, plant and equipment in Japan exceed 90% of property, plant and equipment on the consolidated balance sheet.

3. Information by major customer

This information is omitted because no specific external customer accounts for more than 10% of net sale s on the consolidated statement of income.

Information related to impairment of non-current assets for each reportable segment

Not applicable.

Information related to goodwill amortization and the unamortized balance for each reportable segment

FY3/18 (Apr. 1, 2017 - Mar. 31, 2018)

(Thousands of yen)

Reportable segment

Elimination or

Winding System &

Contactless IC Tag

Total

Subtotal

corporate

Mechatronics

& Card Business

Business

Goodwill amortization

15,078

-

15,078

-

15,078

Balance at the end of the

18,848

-

18,848

-

18,848

period

FY3/19 (Apr. 1, 2018 - Mar. 31, 2019)

(Thousands of yen)

Reportable segment

Winding System &

Contactless IC Tag

Elimination or

Total

Subtotal

corporate

Mechatronics

& Card Business

Business

Goodwill amortization

15,078

-

15,078

-

15,078

Balance at the end of the

3,769

-

3,769

-

3,769

period

Information related to negative goodwill profits for each reportable segment

Not applicable.

14

NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19

Per-share Information

(Yen)

FY3/18

FY3/19

(Apr. 1, 2017 - Mar. 31, 2018)

(Apr. 1, 2018 - Mar. 31, 2019)

Net assets per share

1,451.27

1,554.35

Net income per share

177.17

158.08

Notes: 1. Diluted net income per share is not presented since the Company has no outstanding dilutive securities. 2. The following is a reconciliation of net income per share.

(Thousands of yen, unless otherwise stated)

Item

FY3/18

FY3/19

(Apr. 1, 2017 - Mar. 31, 2018)

(Apr. 1, 2018 - Mar. 31, 2019)

Net income per share

Profit attributable to owners of parent

3,201,068

2,856,097

Amount not attributable to common shareholders

-

-

Profit attributable to common shareholders of parent

3,201,068

2,856,097

Average number of common stock shares outstanding

18,067,865

18,067,659

during the period (Shares)

Material Subsequent Events

Not applicable.

15

NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19

4. Non-consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

(1) Balance Sheet

(Thousands of yen)

FY3/18

FY3/19

(As of Mar. 31, 2018)

(As of Mar. 31, 2019)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

8,556,005

6,225,505

Notes receivable-trade

1,363,620

1,667,949

Accounts receivable-trade

5,188,553

6,431,827

Securities

400,120

200,158

Work in process

5,243,290

4,885,019

Raw materials and supplies

482,529

905,857

Consumption taxes receivable

701,341

622,818

Short-term loans receivable from subsidiaries and associates

500,000

-

Current portion of long-term loans receivable from

64,755

63,717

subsidiaries and associates

Other

187,334

294,249

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(40,080)

(106,520)

Total current assets

22,647,471

21,190,581

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings

1,630,192

3,031,514

Structures

54,050

97,220

Machinery and equipment

316,142

261,345

Vehicles

4,523

19,461

Tools, furniture and fixtures

106,563

137,592

Land

484,512

1,728,976

Construction in progress

188,450

624,941

Total property, plant and equipment

2,784,434

5,901,051

Intangible assets

Software

65,302

75,981

Other

48,019

47,932

Total intangible assets

113,322

123,914

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

3,372,046

2,535,794

Shares of subsidiaries and associates

751,773

751,773

Investments in capital of subsidiaries and associates

555,585

755,585

Long-term loans receivable from subsidiaries and

140,132

74,816

associates

Deferred tax assets

-

2,444

Insurance funds

621,666

721,651

Other

182,663

185,333

Allowance for doubtful accounts

-

(41,519)

Total investments and other assets

5,623,868

4,985,881

Total non-current assets

8,521,625

11,010,847

Total assets

31,169,097

32,201,428

16

NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19

(Thousands of yen)

FY3/18

FY3/19

(As of Mar. 31, 2018)

(As of Mar. 31, 2019)

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes payable-trade

755,389

600,444

Accounts payable-trade

1,684,349

1,444,289

Electronically recorded obligations-operating

4,192,111

4,420,531

Accounts payable-other

572,649

1,086,833

Income taxes payable

499,344

547,802

Advances received

962,196

594,808

Provision for bonuses

405,931

392,089

Other

367,634

315,106

Total current liabilities

9,439,606

9,401,905

Non-current liabilities

Long-term accounts payable-other

194,261

194,261

Provision for retirement benefits

53,648

119,166

Deferred tax liabilities

124,166

-

Other

10,680

32,703

Total non-current liabilities

382,756

346,131

Total liabilities

9,822,363

9,748,036

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

6,884,928

6,884,928

Capital surplus

Legal capital surplus

2,542,635

2,542,635

Total capital surpluses

2,542,635

2,542,635

Retained earnings

Legal retained earnings

202,780

202,780

Other retained earnings

General reserve

2,200,000

2,200,000

Retained earnings brought forward

8,482,258

10,034,560

Total retained earnings

10,885,039

12,437,340

Treasury shares

(25,267)

(25,341)

Total shareholders' equity

20,287,335

21,839,563

Valuation and translation adjustments

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

1,059,398

613,829

Total valuation and translation adjustments

1,059,398

613,829

Total net assets

21,346,733

22,453,392

Total liabilities and net assets

31,169,097

32,201,428

17

NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19

(2) Statement of Income

(Thousands of yen)

FY3/18

FY3/19

(Apr. 1, 2017 - Mar. 31, 2018)

(Apr. 1, 2018 - Mar. 31, 2019)

Net sales

27,431,344

27,189,508

Cost of sales

20,883,404

20,560,132

Gross profit

6,547,940

6,629,376

Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,610,738

3,752,963

Operating profit

2,937,202

2,876,412

Non-operating income

Interest and dividend income

41,574

97,410

Foreign exchange gains

-

14,259

Subsidy income

62,887

-

Other

29,563

31,291

Total non-operating income

134,025

142,961

Non-operating expenses

Loss on transfer of receivables

9,475

7,433

Foreign exchange losses

17,753

-

Loss on sales of non-current assets

13,881

24,976

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

19,745

32,487

Loss on reduction of non-current assets

25,748

-

Other

6,930

8,965

Total non-operating expenses

93,535

73,862

Ordinary profit

2,977,691

2,945,511

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of investment securities

66,376

140,945

Total extraordinary income

66,376

140,945

Extraordinary losses

Loss on valuation of investment securities

47,998

-

Loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and associates

489,857

-

Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts

-

113,060

Total extraordinary losses

537,856

113,060

Profit before income taxes

2,506,211

2,973,396

Income taxes-current

638,731

812,312

Income taxes-deferred

(94,668)

48,684

Total income taxes

544,062

860,997

Profit

1,962,149

2,112,399

18

NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19

(3) Statement of Changes in Equity

FY3/18 (Apr. 1, 2017 - Mar. 31, 2018)

(Thousands of yen)

Shareholders' equity

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Other retained earnings

Capital

Legal

Total

Legal

Retained

Total retained

stock

capital

capital

retained

General

earnings

earnings

surplus

surplus

earnings

reserve

brought

forward

Balance at beginning of current

6,884,928

2,542,635

2,542,635

202,780

2,200,000

7,026,011

9,428,791

period

Changes of items during period

Dividends of surplus

(505,901)

(505,901)

Profit

1,962,149

1,962,149

Purchase of treasury shares

Net changes of items other

than shareholders' equity

Total changes of items during

-

-

-

-

-

1,456,247

1,456,247

period

Balance at end of current

6,884,928

2,542,635

2,542,635

202,780

2,200,000

8,482,258

10,885,039

period

(Thousands of yen)

Shareholders' equity

Valuation and translation adjustments

Valuation

Total valuation

Total shareholders'

difference on

Total net assets

Treasury shares

and translation

equity

available-for-sale

adjustments

securities

Balance at beginning of

(23,937)

18,832,418

571,936

571,936

19,404,355

current period

Changes of items during period

Dividends of surplus

(505,901)

(505,901)

Profit

1,962,149

1,962,149

Purchase of treasury shares

(1,330)

(1,330)

(1,330)

Net changes of items other

487,461

487,461

487,461

than shareholders' equity

Total changes of items during

(1,330)

1,454,916

487,461

487,461

1,942,378

period

Balance at end of current

(25,267)

20,287,335

1,059,398

1,059,398

21,346,733

period

19

NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19

FY3/19 (Apr. 1, 2018 - Mar. 31, 2019)

(Thousands of yen)

Shareholders' equity

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Capital

Legal

Total

Legal

Other retained earnings

Total retained

Retained

stock

capital

capital

retained

General

earnings

earnings

surplus

surplus

earnings

reserve

brought forward

Balance at beginning of

6,884,928

2,542,635

2,542,635

202,780

2,200,000

8,482,258

10,885,039

current period

Changes of items during period

Dividends of surplus

(560,097)

(560,097)

Profit

2,112,399

2,112,399

Purchase of treasury shares

Net changes of items other

than shareholders' equity

Total changes of items during

-

-

-

-

-

1,552,301

1,552,301

period

Balance at end of current

6,884,928

2,542,635

2,542,635

202,780

2,200,000

10,034,560

12,437,340

period

(Thousands of yen)

Shareholders' equity

Valuation and translation adjustments

Valuation

Total valuation

Total shareholders'

difference on

Total net assets

Treasury shares

and translation

equity

available-for-sale

adjustments

securities

Balance at beginning of

(25,267)

20,287,335

1,059,398

1,059,398

21,346,733

current period

Changes of items during period

Dividends of surplus

(560,097)

(560,097)

Profit

2,112,399

2,112,399

Purchase of treasury shares

(73)

(73)

(73)

Net changes of items other

(445,569)

(445,569)

(445,569)

than shareholders' equity

Total changes of items during

(73)

1,552,227

(445,569)

(445,569)

1,106,658

period

Balance at end of current

(25,341)

21,839,563

613,829

613,829

22,453,392

period

20

NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19

5. Others

(1) Production, Orders and Sales

The Nittoku Engineering Group (Nittoku Engineering Co., Ltd. and its affiliated companies) manufactures and sells a diverse array of products. Even similar products frequently differ in terms of their capacity, structure, style and other specifications. Since the Company believes these characteristics make it inappropriate to use monetary or volume units to report the volume of production and orders in each segment, non-consolidated figures are presented.

Due to this change, with regard to production and orders received, the segment results of operations in "1. Overview of Results of Operations, (1) Overview of Results of Operations for the Current Fiscal Year" are non-consolidated figures. However, sales figures in this section are consolidated figures as in prior fiscal years for consistency with the segment results of operations in "1. Overview of Results of Operations, (1) Overview of Re sults of Operations for the Current Fiscal Year."

(2) Changes in Directors and Corporate Auditors

  1. Changes in Representative Directors Not applicable.
  2. Changes in Other Directors and Corporate Auditors (To be effective June 26, 2019) Candidate for Newly Appointed Corporate Auditor
    Corporate Auditor: Tomiyuki Ikeda

Note: Mr. Tomiyuki Ikeda is a candidate for Outside Corporate Auditor.

This summary report is solely a translation of "Kessan Tanshin" (in Japanese, including attachments), which has be en prepared in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in Japan, for the convenience of readers who prefer an English translation.

21

