Nittoku Engineering : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019

May 10, 2019 Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 [Japanese GAAP] Company name: NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange (JASDAQ) Stock code: 6145 URL: http://www.nittoku.co.jp Representative: Nobushige Kondo, President Contact: Yumiko Fujita, Executive Officer, General Administration Division Executive General Manager Tel: +81-48-837-2011 Scheduled date of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: June 26, 2019 Scheduled date of filing of Annual Securities Report: June 27, 2019 Scheduled date of payment of dividend: June 27, 2019 Preparation of supplementary materials for financial results: Yes Holding of financial results meeting: Yes (for analysts and institutional investors) Note: The original disclosure in Japanese was released on May 10, 2019, at 16:00 (GMT +9). (All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 (April 1, 2018 - March 31, 2019) (1) Consolidated results of operations (Percentages represent year-on-year changes) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2019 31,835 3.7 3,848 (4.3) 3,921 (3.4) 2,856 (10.8) Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2018 30,691 31.8 4,020 39.9 4,061 35.6 3,201 43.6 Note: Comprehensive income (million yen) Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2019: 2,454 (down 35.2%) Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2018: 3,785 (up 57.8%) Net income per Diluted net Return on equity Ordinary profit Operating profit share income per share on total assets to net sales Yen Yen % % % Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2019 158.08 - 10.5 10.3 12.1 Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2018 177.17 - 13.0 11.4 13.1 Reference: Equity in earnings of affiliates (million yen) Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2019: - Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2018: - (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Million yen Million yen % Yen As of Mar. 31, 2019 38,728 28,227 72.5 1,554.35 As of Mar. 31, 2018 37,585 26,284 69.8 1,451.27 Reference: Shareholders' equity (million yen) As of Mar. 31, 2019: 28,083 As of Mar. 31, 2018: 26,221 Note: Starting with the beginning of the current fiscal year, Nittoku Engineering is applying "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" (Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ) Statement No. 28, February 16, 2018). Figures for the total assets, ordinary profit on total assets and equity ratio as of March 31, 2018 have been adjusted retroactively to conform with this accounting standard. (3) Consolidated cash flows Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash and cash equivalents operating activities investing activities financing activities at end of period Million yen Million yen Million yen Million yen Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2019 1,016 (2,424) (560) 7,731 Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2018 889 (886) (506) 9,686 2. Dividends Dividend per share Total Payout ratio Dividend on equity 1Q-end 2Q-end 3Q-end Year-end Total dividends (consolidated) (consolidated) Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Million yen % % Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2018 - 14.00 - 16.00 30.00 542 16.9 2.2 Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2019 - 15.00 - 15.00 30.00 542 19.0 2.0 Fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2020 - 15.00 - 15.00 30.00 17.8 (forecast) 3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020) (Percentages represent year-on-year changes) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Net income per owners of parent share Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen First half 15,900 7.0 2,050 26.4 2,070 22.3 1,450 23.3 80.25 Full year 33,000 3.7 4,250 10.4 4,300 9.6 3,050 6.8 168.81 (Percentages represent year-on-year changes) * Notes Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): Yes Newly added: 1 (Master Electronic Technology (Changzhou) Co., Ltd., China) Excluded: - Changes in accounting policies and accounting-based estimates, and restatements Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, others: None Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None Changes in accounting-based estimates: None Restatements: None Number of outstanding shares (common stock) Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares) As of Mar. 31, 2019: 18,098,923 shares As of Mar. 31, 2018: 18,098,923 shares 2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period As of Mar. 31, 2019: 31,269 shares As of Mar. 31, 2018: 31,244 shares 3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2019: 18,067,659 shares Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2018: 18,067,865 shares Reference: Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Results 1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 (April 1, 2018 - March 31, 2019) (1) Non-consolidated results of operations Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2019 27,189 (0.9) 2,876 (2.1) 2,945 (1.1) 2,112 7.7 Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2018 27,431 29.0 2,937 22.1 2,977 19.3 1,962 4.9 Net income per share Diluted net income per share Yen Yen Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2019 116.92 - Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2018 108.60 - (2) Non-consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Million yen Million yen % Yen As of Mar. 31, 2019 32,201 22,453 69.7 1,242.74 As of Mar. 31, 2018 31,169 21,346 68.5 1,181.49 Reference: Shareholders' equity (million yen)As of Mar. 31, 2019: 22,453 As of Mar. 31, 2018: 21,346 Note: Starting with the beginning of the current fiscal year, Nittoku Engineering is applying "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" (ASBJ Statement No. 28, February 16, 2018). Figures for the total assets and equity ratio as of March 31, 2018 have been adjusted retroactively to conform with this accounting standard. 2. Non-consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020) (Percentages represent year-on-year changes) Net sales Ordinary profit Profit Net income per share Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen First half 13,400 4.2 1,440 4.7 1,020 6.3 56.45 Full year 28,000 3.0 3,170 7.6 2,250 6.5 124.53 The current financial report is not subject to audit procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms.

Explanation of appropriate use of earnings forecasts, and other special items

Forecasts of future performance in these materials are based on assumptions judged to be valid and information available to the

Company's management at the time the materials were prepared. These materials are not promises by the Company regarding future performance. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts for a number of reasons. For discussion of the assumptions and other factors considered by the Company in preparing the above projections, please refer to the attachments "1. Overview of Results of Operations, (1) Overview of Results of Operations for the Current Fiscal Year and (4) Outlook." Nittoku Engineering plans to hold a results presentation for institutional investors and analysts on June 3, 2019. Materials to be distributed at this event will be available on the Company's website immediately thereafter.

NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19 Contents of Attachments 1. Overview of Results of Operations 2 (1) Overview of Results of Operations for the Current Fiscal Year 2 (2) Overview of Financial Position for the Current Fiscal Year 3 (3) Overview of Cash Flows for the Current Fiscal Year 4 (4) Outlook 4 2. Basic Approach to the Selection of Accounting Standards 4 3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes 5 (1) Consolidated Balance Sheet 5 (2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income 7 (3) Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 9 (4) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 11 (5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 12 Going Concern Assumption 12 Segment and Other Information 12 Per-share Information 15 Material Subsequent Events 15 4. Non-consolidated Financial Statements and Notes 16 (1) Balance Sheet 16 (2) Statement of Income 18 (3) Statement of Changes in Equity 19 5. Others 21 (1) Production, Orders and Sales 21 (2) Changes in Directors and Corporate Auditors 21 1 NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19 1. Overview of Results of Operations (1) Overview of Results of Operations for the Current Fiscal Year Outlook for global economic recovery is still unclear as the U.S. -China trade war has heated up. Amid this circumstance, in the software-based business domains, including information processing, AI, IoT and 5G, competition among countries, especially between the U.S. and China, has intensified. The concept central to these software-based business domains is to protect environment and improve QOL (quality of life)-some of the persistent needs today. We believe the pace and extent of growth for companies operating in these domains, primarily IT platform companies, will exceed those of the "Industrial Revolution." This move is backed primarily by software-controlled hardware coming in a variety of sizes, from automobiles, industrial equipment to smart home appliances; and a diversity of modules indispensable for such hardware, ranging from motors, sensors, radars to cameras. Companies engaged in R&D and manufacturing of these hardware and module products have been competing each other for better ideas, higher speed and more rationalization in recent years. Success of these business domains rely on production facilities and materials. The Nittoku Engineering Group has remained committed to its basic strategy to enter into adjacent domains while staying grounded and focusing on R&D and delivery of total precision FA lines to produce devices, tools and modules. The general-purpose production facilities market is exposed to harsh competition in terms of pricing and turnaround time, and thus, is destined to turn into a red ocean market. We therefore have aimed to be one and only player in the industry by embracing a strategy to further sophisticate our core technologies, incl uding coil winding, control and handling technologies, for total precision FA lines, which we take price in; expand into adjacent domains with these core technologies; and ultimately provide total solutions covering both the core and adjacent domains. Currently, the manufacturers of aforementioned hardware and modules, our main customers, are running short of resources, including engineers, in the area of production technology. They lack resources that can engage in R&D of technologies to produce, design and construct lines for and automate production of high-precision and high-quality products and modules, and turn these technologies into solutions. While none of the players, including the manufacturers of production facilities, have reached a stage to provide total solutions spanning all these technologies, we are determined to grow into one and only player in this new domain by mastering a variety of technologies, or utilizing open innovation, and thereby developing systems and equipment for inspection, handling and application. The Nittoku Engineering Group also has been seeking to establish its brand as a manufacturer of total high -precision FA solutions by developing fully automated systems to manage the entire plant using tags. For the current fiscal year, orders dropped in the second quarter but the non-consolidated order backlog stood at 17,500 million yen as of the end of the same quarter, a level that we believed was sufficient enough to achieve our net sales estimate for the full fiscal year. However, due to extended lead time in line with growing demand for constructing production lines, and an increase in deals that require more technological elements to be developed, net sales fell short of the initial estimates, as disclosed already. As mentioned above, we need to engage in the type of development that allows us to achieve sustainable growth and evolve into one and only player. However, the demand for constructing total production lines has increased much faster than expected. As part of the effo rts to meet such increasing demand for total production lines, we accelerated the expansion of our plants and decided to newly construct new factories in Nagasaki and Fukushima; the new factory in Nagasaki has started operating since December last year, though the new factory in Fukushima is scheduled to start operating in November this year partly due to a delay in construction. As a consequence, we were unable to catch up with the faster -than-expected growth in demand. Further, as orders were sluggish in the fourth quarter, despite of signs of recovery in the third quarter, the end of term non-consolidated order backlog was 14,000 million yen. Prolonged delivery lead time, a pending issue with our customers, is getting shorter in line with decreasing production lead time since the fourth quarter. As a result, net sales increased 3.7% year on year to 31,835 million yen, with operating profit of 3,848 million yen (down 4.3% year on year), ordinary profit of 3,921 million yen (down 3.4% year on year), and prof it attributable to owners of parent of 2,856 million yen (down 10.8% year on year). 2 NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19 Results by business segment were as follows. Winding System & Mechatronics Business Since we concluded that the demand for smartphone related facilities had peaked out from the second half of the previous fiscal year, we have been gradually shifting management resources to automotive motors and in -vehicle electronics. We have intermittently received orders for and have continued to manufacture products for EV drive motor production facilities, and the pace of manufacturing has accelerated. Demand associated with automotive motors has increased dramatically. Higher functionality and quality required especially of accelerators (running), steering devices (turning) and brakes (stopping), as well as increased demand for modularization and total production lines contributed positively to revenues, while they also made it difficult to achieve profit levels estimated at the beginning of the fiscal year. As a result of the above, the Winding System & Mechatronics Business segment, which accounts for about 97% of the Group's total net sales, reported net sales of 30,861 million yen (up 5.0% year on year) and segment profit (operating profit) of 4,723 million yen (up 0.8% year on year) on a consolidated basis. On a non-consolidated basis, the segment reported orders received of 23,290 million yen (down 20.9% year on year), net sales of 26,215 million yen (up 0.3% year on year), and the order backlog at the end of the current fiscal year of 13,862 million yen (down 17.4% year on year). Contactless IC Tag & Card Business For the current fiscal year, the operating results for the segment fell short of the initial estimates due to a delay in production capacity expansion for contactless IC tags scheduled by one of our major customers, postponed installation of contactless IC cards scheduled within this year by a public -sector organization, and also delayed placement of orders by a settlement related customer. As a result of the above, the Contactless IC Tag & Card Business segment reported net sales of 974 million yen (down 25.2% year on year) and segment profit (operating profit) of 119 million yen (down 61.7% year on year) on a consolidated basis. On a non-consolidated basis, the segment reported orders received of 1,020 million yen (down 6.5% year on year), net sales of 974 million yen (down 25.2% year on year), and the order backlog at the end of the current fiscal year of 232 million yen (up 24.5% year on year). (2) Overview of Financial Position for the Current Fiscal Year 1) Assets Current assets decreased 1,434 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 27,923 million yen. This was mainly due to a decrease of 2,803 million yen in cash and deposits, which was partially offset by an increase of 1,793 million yen in notes and accounts receivable-trade. Non-current assets increased 2,577 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 10,805 million yen. This was mainly attributable to increases of 1,458 million yen in buildings and structures, net, and 1,268 million yen in land. As a result, total assets increased 1,142 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 38,728 million yen. 2) Liabilities Current liabilities decreased 652 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 10,161 million yen. This was mainly attributable to a decrease of 720 million yen in notes and accounts payable-trade. Non-current liabilities decreased 148 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 339 million yen. This was mainly attributable to a decrease of 106 million yen in deferred tax liabilities. As a result, total liabilities decreased 800 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 10,501 million yen. 3) Net assets Total net assets increased 1,942 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 28,227 million yen. 3 NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19 (3) Overview of Cash Flows for the Current Fiscal Year Cash and cash equivalents (hereinafter "net cash") at the end of the current fiscal year decreased 1,954 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 7,731 million yen. The cash flow components during the current fiscal year and the main reasons for changes are as described below. Cash flows from operating activities Net cash provided by operating activities was 1,016 million yen (compared with 889 million yen provided for the previous fiscal year). Main factors include profit before income taxes of 4,0 62 million yen and depreciation of 422 million yen, which were partially offset by an increase of 1,838 million yen in notes and accounts receivable-trade, a decrease of 455 million yen in notes and accounts payable-trade, and income taxes paid of 1,093 million yen. Cash flows from investing activities Net cash used in investing activities was 2,424 million yen (compared with 886 million yen used for the previous fiscal year). Main factors include payments into time deposits of 4,490 million yen, purchase of property, plant and equipment of 3,578 million yen, and purchase of investment securities of 212 million yen, which were partially offset by proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits of 5,325 million yen and proceeds from sales of investment securities of 483 million yen. Cash flows from financing activities Net cash used in financing activities was 560 million yen (compared with 506 million yen used for the previous fiscal year), which was caused by the payment of cash dividends of 559 million yen. (4) Outlook We believe that demand for total precision FA lines, our key products, will remain intact underpi nned by a strong need to protect environment, improve QOL and automate production facilities, though the demand may be affected by economic conditions to some degree. Given that the automotive industry is required to meet existing needs for automatic driving and electrification of vehicles and chances are good that they will be commercialized in the near future, facilities to produce automatic driving vehicles and EV will be needed on a global scale, even if the volume of vehicle production declines. Also, our precision coils will be used for a more variety of applications, including sensing, telecommunications and brushless DC motors, with the miniaturization of these coils and expansion and diversification of IoT and 5G. We also see a growing need for production automation, including the automation of assembly lines for related modules and products. As a result, we believe our products will be used in a wide range of sectors, spanning from daily supplies, transportation, healthcare, agriculture, tourism, en tertainment to crime prevention and disaster prevention. The Nittoku Engineering Group decided to construct new factories in Fukushima and Nagasaki, and a headquarter building combining R&D functions, with an aim to establish a structure extensive enough to achieve net sales of 50,000 million yen. The new factory in Nagasaki has started operating since December 2018, while the new headquarter building and the new factory in Fukushima are scheduled to open in August and November 2019, respectively. Going forward, we are aiming to achieve net sales of 50,000 million yen with the operating margin of 15% and the net margin of 10% within several years, by moving forward with recruitment of talented engineers, M&A and open innovation. In the next fiscal year ending on March 31, 2020, we expect to record net sales of 33,000 million yen (up 3.7% year on year), operating profit of 4,250 million yen (up 10.4% year on year), ordinary profit of 4,300 million yen (up 9.6% year on year) and profit attributable to owners of parent of 3,050 million yen (up 6.8% year on year). 2. Basic Approach to the Selection of Accounting Standards Nittoku Engineering currently uses Japanese accounting standards for its financial statements. To prepare for the voluntary application in the future of International Financial Reporting Standards, Nittoku Engineering is preparing manuals and policies and considering the proper timing to start using these standards. Actions concerning these standards will be taken in an appropriate manner. 4 NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19 3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes (1) Consolidated Balance Sheet (Thousands of yen) FY3/18 FY3/19 (As of Mar. 31, 2018) (As of Mar. 31, 2019) Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 12,929,681 10,125,865 Notes and accounts receivable-trade 7,363,066 9,156,630 Securities 400,120 200,158 Work in process 6,823,799 5,944,591 Raw materials and supplies 724,903 1,418,812 Consumption taxes receivable 701,341 622,818 Other 455,778 491,759 Allowance for doubtful accounts (40,630) (37,544) Total current assets 29,358,061 27,923,090 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings and structures, net 1,954,232 3,413,044 Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net 564,735 574,135 Land 700,297 1,968,801 Other, net 370,608 836,752 Total property, plant and equipment 3,589,873 6,792,733 Intangible assets Goodwill 18,848 3,769 Other 150,063 170,039 Total intangible assets 168,911 173,808 Investments and other assets Investment securities 3,516,251 2,850,374 Deferred tax assets 622,302 722,383 Deferred tax assets 58,089 - Other 272,277 265,924 Total investments and other assets 4,468,921 3,838,683 Total non-current assets 8,227,706 10,805,225 Total assets 37,585,767 38,728,315 5 NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19 (Thousands of yen) FY3/18 FY3/19 (As of Mar. 31, 2018) (As of Mar. 31, 2019) Liabilities Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable-trade 2,850,385 2,129,647 Electronically recorded obligations-operating 4,192,111 4,420,531 Income taxes payable 668,724 657,314 Advances received 1,763,054 1,326,946 Provision for bonuses 512,853 538,105 Other 826,549 1,088,932 Total current liabilities 10,813,678 10,161,478 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 131,506 25,317 Net defined benefit liability 151,289 87,291 Other 204,941 226,964 Total non-current liabilities 487,737 339,573 Total liabilities 11,301,415 10,501,052 Net assets Shareholders' equity Capital stock 6,884,928 6,884,928 Capital surplus 2,542,054 2,535,775 Retained earnings 15,297,353 17,608,874 Treasury shares (25,267) (25,341) Total shareholders' equity 24,699,068 27,004,236 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 1,059,398 594,710 Foreign currency translation adjustment 519,290 460,029 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (56,666) 24,553 Total accumulated other comprehensive income 1,522,022 1,079,293 Non-controlling interests 63,261 143,733 Total net assets 26,284,352 28,227,263 Total liabilities and net assets 37,585,767 38,728,315 6 NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19 Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statement of Income (Thousands of yen) FY3/18 FY3/19 (Apr. 1, 2017 - Mar. 31, 2018) (Apr. 1, 2018 - Mar. 31, 2019) Net sales 30,691,962 31,835,923 Cost of sales 22,496,603 23,666,211 Gross profit 8,195,359 8,169,712 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,175,032 4,321,122 Operating profit 4,020,326 3,848,589 Non-operating income Interest income 42,291 34,243 Dividend income 34,172 40,842 Subsidy income 62,887 18,094 Other 45,026 38,015 Total non-operating income 184,378 131,196 Non-operating expenses Loss on transfer of receivables 9,530 7,493 Loss on retirement of non-current assets 19,822 32,487 Loss on reduction of non-current assets 25,748 - Other 88,286 18,195 Total non-operating expenses 143,387 58,176 Ordinary profit 4,061,317 3,921,610 Extraordinary income Gain on sales of investment securities 66,376 140,945 Total extraordinary income 66,376 140,945 Extraordinary losses Loss on valuation of investment securities 47,998 - Total extraordinary losses 47,998 - Profit before income taxes 4,079,695 4,062,555 Income taxes-current 981,656 1,075,585 Income taxes-deferred (105,881) 91,048 Total income taxes 875,774 1,166,634 Profit 3,203,920 2,895,921 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests 2,852 39,823 Profit attributable to owners of parent 3,201,068 2,856,097 7 NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Thousands of yen) FY3/18 FY3/19 (Apr. 1, 2017 - Mar. 31, 2018) (Apr. 1, 2018 - Mar. 31, 2019) Profit 3,203,920 2,895,921 Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 487,461 (464,687) Foreign currency translation adjustment 96,948 (58,375) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax (2,796) 81,220 Total other comprehensive income 581,613 (441,842) Comprehensive income 3,785,534 2,454,078 Comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of parent 3,780,166 2,413,134 Non-controlling interests 5,367 40,943 8 NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19 (3) Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity FY3/18 (Apr. 1, 2017 - Mar. 31, 2018) (Thousands of yen) Shareholders' equity Total Capital stock Capital surplus Retained earnings Treasury shares shareholders' equity Balance at beginning of 6,884,928 2,542,054 12,602,186 (23,937) 22,005,232 current period Changes of items during period Dividends of surplus (505,901) (505,901) Profit attributable to 3,201,068 3,201,068 owners of parent Purchase of treasury shares (1,330) (1,330) Impact of new consolidation - Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity Total changes of items - - 2,695,166 (1,330) 2,693,836 during period Balance at end of current 6,884,928 2,542,054 15,297,353 (25,267) 24,699,068 period (Thousands of yen) Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation Foreign Total Non- Remeasurements accumulated Total net difference on currency controlling of defined benefit other assets available-for-sale translation interests plans comprehensive securities adjustment income Balance at beginning of 571,936 424,857 (53,869) 942,924 57,893 23,006,049 current period Changes of items during period Dividends of surplus (505,901) Profit attributable to 3,201,068 owners of parent Purchase of treasury shares (1,330) Impact of new consolidation - Net changes of items other 487,461 94,432 (2,796) 579,097 5,367 584,465 than shareholders' equity Total changes of items 487,461 94,432 (2,796) 579,097 5,367 3,278,302 during period Balance at end of current 1,059,398 519,290 (56,666) 1,522,022 63,261 26,284,352 period 9 NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19 FY3/19 (Apr. 1, 2018 - Mar. 31, 2019) (Thousands of yen) Shareholders' equity Total Capital stock Capital surplus Retained earnings Treasury shares shareholders' equity Balance at beginning of 6,884,928 2,542,054 15,297,353 (25,267) 24,699,068 current period Changes of items during period Dividends of surplus (560,097) (560,097) Profit attributable to owners 2,856,097 2,856,097 of parent Purchase of treasury shares (73) (73) Impact of new consolidation (6,278) 15,521 9,242 Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity Total changes of items during - (6,278) 2,311,520 (73) 2,305,168 period Balance at end of current 6,884,928 2,535,775 17,608,874 (25,341) 27,004,236 period (Thousands of yen) Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation Foreign Total Non- Remeasurements accumulated difference on currency controlling Total net assets of defined benefit other available-for-sale translation interests plans comprehensive securities adjustment income Balance at beginning of 1,059,398 519,290 (56,666) 1,522,022 63,261 26,284,352 current period Changes of items during period Dividends of surplus (560,097) Profit attributable to 2,856,097 owners of parent Purchase of treasury shares (73) Impact of new consolidation 234 234 39,527 49,004 Net changes of items other (464,687) (59,495) 81,220 (442,962) 40,943 (402,018) than shareholders' equity Total changes of items (464,687) (59,261) 81,220 (442,728) 80,471 1,942,911 during period Balance at end of current 594,710 460,029 24,553 1,079,293 143,733 28,227,263 period 10 NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19 (4) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Thousands of yen) FY3/18 FY3/19 (Apr. 1, 2017 - Mar. 31, 2018) (Apr. 1, 2018 - Mar. 31, 2019) Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income taxes 4,079,695 4,062,555 Depreciation 414,796 422,578 Amortization of goodwill 15,078 15,078 Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts (3,112) (3,061) Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses 52,237 25,610 Increase (decrease) in net defined benefit liability 48,931 39,326 Interest and dividend income (76,463) (75,085) Subsidy income (62,887) (18,094) Loss on retirement of non-current assets 19,822 32,487 Loss on reduction of non-current assets 25,748 - Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities (66,376) (140,945) Loss (gain) on valuation of investment securities 47,998 - Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable-trade (995,288) (1,838,102) Decrease (increase) in inventories (1,907,548) 109,696 Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable-trade 104,995 (455,323) Decrease (increase) in consumption taxes refund receivable (125,810) 60,177 Increase (decrease) in advances received 251,347 (439,269) Other, net (241,160) 210,929 Subtotal 1,582,002 2,008,556 Interest and dividend income received 74,858 75,976 Interest expenses paid - (427) Income taxes paid (829,922) (1,093,484) Income taxes refund - 7,754 Proceeds from subsidy income 62,887 18,094 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 889,826 1,016,469 Cash flows from investing activities Payments into time deposits (5,013,003) (4,490,398) Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits 5,104,235 5,325,303 Purchase of securities (300,000) - Purchase of property, plant and equipment (390,370) (3,578,986) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 33,783 22,656 Purchase of intangible assets (23,685) (42,538) Purchase of investment securities (573,179) (212,529) Proceeds from sales of investment securities 292,793 183,393 Proceeds from redemption of securities - 400,120 Purchase of insurance funds (78,164) (100,081) Proceeds from maturity of insurance funds 81,227 - Other, net (19,897) 68,082 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (886,262) (2,424,978) Cash flows from financing activities Purchase of treasury shares (1,330) (73) Cash dividends paid (505,604) (559,974) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (506,934) (560,048) Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents 45,663 (34,641) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (457,707) (2,003,198) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 10,143,756 9,686,048 Increase in cash and cash equivalents from newly consolidated - 49,046 subsidiary Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 9,686,048 7,731,896 11 NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19 Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements Going Concern Assumption Not applicable. Segment and Other Information Segment Information Overview of reportable segment Method of determining the reportable segments

Segments used for financial reporting are the Group's constituent units for which separate financial information is available and for which the Board of Directors performs periodic studies for the purposes of determining the allocation of resources and evaluating performance.

The two reportable segments that the Nittoku Engineering Group uses are based on the products and services provided by these business divisions. The two segments are the Winding System & Mechatronics Business and the Contactless IC Tag & Card Business. Products and services by each reportable segment

The Winding System & Mechatronics Business segment involves the manufacture and sal e of coil winding machines, winding systems and peripheral equipment and the provision of maintenance services. The Contactless IC Tag & Card Business segment involves the manufacture and sale of IC tags, cards and inlets. Calculation methods for net sales, profits/losses, assets, and other items for each reportable segment

The accounting methods for reportable segments are largely the same as those described in "Basis of Preparing the Consolidated Financial Statements." Information related to net sales, profit/losses, assets, and other items for each reportable segment FY3/18 (Apr. 1, 2017 - Mar. 31, 2018) (Thousands of yen) Reportable segment Total Winding System & Contactless IC Tag & Card Mechatronics Business Business Net sales External sales 29,389,101 1,302,861 30,691,962 Inter-segment sales and transfers - - - Total 29,389,101 1,302,861 30,691,962 Segment profit 4,688,217 311,743 4,999,960 Segment assets 22,812,246 929,785 23,742,031 Other items Depreciation 347,851 49,587 397,438 Change in property, plant and 580,382 13,573 593,956 equipment and intangible assets 12 NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19 FY3/19 (Apr. 1, 2018 - Mar. 31, 2019) (Thousands of yen) Reportable segment Total Winding System & Contactless IC Tag & Card Mechatronics Business Business Net sales External sales 30,861,504 974,419 31,835,923 Inter-segment sales and transfers - - - Total 30,861,504 974,419 31,835,923 Segment profit 4,723,784 119,499 4,843,284 Segment assets 25,010,286 948,985 25,959,272 Other items Depreciation 348,929 51,660 400,590 Change in property, plant and 1,501,883 54,046 1,555,929 equipment and intangible assets 4. Reconciliation of reported consolidated financial statements with total for reportable segments (Reconciliation items) (Thousands of yen) Profit FY3/18 FY3/19 Total for reportable segments 4,999,960 4,843,284 Corporate expenses (Note) (979,633) (994,694) Operating profit on the consolidated financial statements 4,020,326 3,848,589 Note: Corporate expenses mainly include general and administrative expenses that cannot be attributed to reportable segments. (Thousands of yen) Assets FY3/18 FY3/19 Total for reportable segments 23,742,031 25,959,272 Corporate assets (Note) 14,149,851 12,769,043 Total assets on the consolidated financial statements 37,891,883 38,728,315 Note: Corporate assets mainly include cash and deposits and investment securities that cannot be attributed to reportable segments. (Thousands of yen) Total for reportable Amounts shown on Adjustment consolidated financial Other items segments statements FY3/18 FY3/19 FY3/18 FY3/19 FY3/18 FY3/19 Depreciation 397,438 400,590 17,358 21,988 414,796 422,578 Change in property, plant and 593,956 1,555,929 50,283 2,162,106 644,239 3,718,036 equipment and intangible assets Note: Adjustment to change in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets represents head office facilities. Related information FY3/18 (Apr. 1, 2017 - Mar. 31, 2018) 1. Information by product or service This information is omitted because the same information is presented in segment information. 2. Information by region (1) Net sales (Thousands of yen) Japan Asia America Europe Total 11,411,290 17,959,160 546,452 775,058 30,691,962 Note: Classification of net sales by regions is based on the location of the client and categorized by country or region. (2) Property, plant and equipment This information is omitted because property, plant and equipment in Japan exceed 90% of property, plant and equipment on the consolidated balance sheet. 13 NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19 3. Information by major customer (Thousands of yen) Name of customer Net sales Related segment Merry Electronics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. 6,111,416 Winding System & Mechatronics Business FY3/19 (Apr. 1, 2018 - Mar. 31, 2019) 1. Information by product or service This information is omitted because the same information is presented in segment information. 2. Information by region (1) Net sales (Thousands of yen) Japan Asia America Europe Total 12,704,876 15,966,147 1,137,869 2,027,030 31,835,923 Note: Classification of net sales by regions is based on the location of the client and categorized by country or region. (2) Property, plant and equipment This information is omitted because property, plant and equipment in Japan exceed 90% of property, plant and equipment on the consolidated balance sheet. 3. Information by major customer This information is omitted because no specific external customer accounts for more than 10% of net sale s on the consolidated statement of income. Information related to impairment of non-current assets for each reportable segment Not applicable. Information related to goodwill amortization and the unamortized balance for each reportable segment FY3/18 (Apr. 1, 2017 - Mar. 31, 2018) (Thousands of yen) Reportable segment Elimination or Winding System & Contactless IC Tag Total Subtotal corporate Mechatronics & Card Business Business Goodwill amortization 15,078 - 15,078 - 15,078 Balance at the end of the 18,848 - 18,848 - 18,848 period FY3/19 (Apr. 1, 2018 - Mar. 31, 2019) (Thousands of yen) Reportable segment Winding System & Contactless IC Tag Elimination or Total Subtotal corporate Mechatronics & Card Business Business Goodwill amortization 15,078 - 15,078 - 15,078 Balance at the end of the 3,769 - 3,769 - 3,769 period Information related to negative goodwill profits for each reportable segment Not applicable. 14 NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19 Per-share Information (Yen) FY3/18 FY3/19 (Apr. 1, 2017 - Mar. 31, 2018) (Apr. 1, 2018 - Mar. 31, 2019) Net assets per share 1,451.27 1,554.35 Net income per share 177.17 158.08 Notes: 1. Diluted net income per share is not presented since the Company has no outstanding dilutive securities. 2. The following is a reconciliation of net income per share. (Thousands of yen, unless otherwise stated) Item FY3/18 FY3/19 (Apr. 1, 2017 - Mar. 31, 2018) (Apr. 1, 2018 - Mar. 31, 2019) Net income per share Profit attributable to owners of parent 3,201,068 2,856,097 Amount not attributable to common shareholders - - Profit attributable to common shareholders of parent 3,201,068 2,856,097 Average number of common stock shares outstanding 18,067,865 18,067,659 during the period (Shares) Material Subsequent Events Not applicable. 15 NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19 4. Non-consolidated Financial Statements and Notes (1) Balance Sheet (Thousands of yen) FY3/18 FY3/19 (As of Mar. 31, 2018) (As of Mar. 31, 2019) Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 8,556,005 6,225,505 Notes receivable-trade 1,363,620 1,667,949 Accounts receivable-trade 5,188,553 6,431,827 Securities 400,120 200,158 Work in process 5,243,290 4,885,019 Raw materials and supplies 482,529 905,857 Consumption taxes receivable 701,341 622,818 Short-term loans receivable from subsidiaries and associates 500,000 - Current portion of long-term loans receivable from 64,755 63,717 subsidiaries and associates Other 187,334 294,249 Allowance for doubtful accounts (40,080) (106,520) Total current assets 22,647,471 21,190,581 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings 1,630,192 3,031,514 Structures 54,050 97,220 Machinery and equipment 316,142 261,345 Vehicles 4,523 19,461 Tools, furniture and fixtures 106,563 137,592 Land 484,512 1,728,976 Construction in progress 188,450 624,941 Total property, plant and equipment 2,784,434 5,901,051 Intangible assets Software 65,302 75,981 Other 48,019 47,932 Total intangible assets 113,322 123,914 Investments and other assets Investment securities 3,372,046 2,535,794 Shares of subsidiaries and associates 751,773 751,773 Investments in capital of subsidiaries and associates 555,585 755,585 Long-term loans receivable from subsidiaries and 140,132 74,816 associates Deferred tax assets - 2,444 Insurance funds 621,666 721,651 Other 182,663 185,333 Allowance for doubtful accounts - (41,519) Total investments and other assets 5,623,868 4,985,881 Total non-current assets 8,521,625 11,010,847 Total assets 31,169,097 32,201,428 16 NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19 (Thousands of yen) FY3/18 FY3/19 (As of Mar. 31, 2018) (As of Mar. 31, 2019) Liabilities Current liabilities Notes payable-trade 755,389 600,444 Accounts payable-trade 1,684,349 1,444,289 Electronically recorded obligations-operating 4,192,111 4,420,531 Accounts payable-other 572,649 1,086,833 Income taxes payable 499,344 547,802 Advances received 962,196 594,808 Provision for bonuses 405,931 392,089 Other 367,634 315,106 Total current liabilities 9,439,606 9,401,905 Non-current liabilities Long-term accounts payable-other 194,261 194,261 Provision for retirement benefits 53,648 119,166 Deferred tax liabilities 124,166 - Other 10,680 32,703 Total non-current liabilities 382,756 346,131 Total liabilities 9,822,363 9,748,036 Net assets Shareholders' equity Capital stock 6,884,928 6,884,928 Capital surplus Legal capital surplus 2,542,635 2,542,635 Total capital surpluses 2,542,635 2,542,635 Retained earnings Legal retained earnings 202,780 202,780 Other retained earnings General reserve 2,200,000 2,200,000 Retained earnings brought forward 8,482,258 10,034,560 Total retained earnings 10,885,039 12,437,340 Treasury shares (25,267) (25,341) Total shareholders' equity 20,287,335 21,839,563 Valuation and translation adjustments Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 1,059,398 613,829 Total valuation and translation adjustments 1,059,398 613,829 Total net assets 21,346,733 22,453,392 Total liabilities and net assets 31,169,097 32,201,428 17 NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19 (2) Statement of Income (Thousands of yen) FY3/18 FY3/19 (Apr. 1, 2017 - Mar. 31, 2018) (Apr. 1, 2018 - Mar. 31, 2019) Net sales 27,431,344 27,189,508 Cost of sales 20,883,404 20,560,132 Gross profit 6,547,940 6,629,376 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,610,738 3,752,963 Operating profit 2,937,202 2,876,412 Non-operating income Interest and dividend income 41,574 97,410 Foreign exchange gains - 14,259 Subsidy income 62,887 - Other 29,563 31,291 Total non-operating income 134,025 142,961 Non-operating expenses Loss on transfer of receivables 9,475 7,433 Foreign exchange losses 17,753 - Loss on sales of non-current assets 13,881 24,976 Loss on retirement of non-current assets 19,745 32,487 Loss on reduction of non-current assets 25,748 - Other 6,930 8,965 Total non-operating expenses 93,535 73,862 Ordinary profit 2,977,691 2,945,511 Extraordinary income Gain on sales of investment securities 66,376 140,945 Total extraordinary income 66,376 140,945 Extraordinary losses Loss on valuation of investment securities 47,998 - Loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and associates 489,857 - Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts - 113,060 Total extraordinary losses 537,856 113,060 Profit before income taxes 2,506,211 2,973,396 Income taxes-current 638,731 812,312 Income taxes-deferred (94,668) 48,684 Total income taxes 544,062 860,997 Profit 1,962,149 2,112,399 18 NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19 (3) Statement of Changes in Equity FY3/18 (Apr. 1, 2017 - Mar. 31, 2018) (Thousands of yen) Shareholders' equity Capital surplus Retained earnings Other retained earnings Capital Legal Total Legal Retained Total retained stock capital capital retained General earnings earnings surplus surplus earnings reserve brought forward Balance at beginning of current 6,884,928 2,542,635 2,542,635 202,780 2,200,000 7,026,011 9,428,791 period Changes of items during period Dividends of surplus (505,901) (505,901) Profit 1,962,149 1,962,149 Purchase of treasury shares Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity Total changes of items during - - - - - 1,456,247 1,456,247 period Balance at end of current 6,884,928 2,542,635 2,542,635 202,780 2,200,000 8,482,258 10,885,039 period (Thousands of yen) Shareholders' equity Valuation and translation adjustments Valuation Total valuation Total shareholders' difference on Total net assets Treasury shares and translation equity available-for-sale adjustments securities Balance at beginning of (23,937) 18,832,418 571,936 571,936 19,404,355 current period Changes of items during period Dividends of surplus (505,901) (505,901) Profit 1,962,149 1,962,149 Purchase of treasury shares (1,330) (1,330) (1,330) Net changes of items other 487,461 487,461 487,461 than shareholders' equity Total changes of items during (1,330) 1,454,916 487,461 487,461 1,942,378 period Balance at end of current (25,267) 20,287,335 1,059,398 1,059,398 21,346,733 period 19 NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19 FY3/19 (Apr. 1, 2018 - Mar. 31, 2019) (Thousands of yen) Shareholders' equity Capital surplus Retained earnings Capital Legal Total Legal Other retained earnings Total retained Retained stock capital capital retained General earnings earnings surplus surplus earnings reserve brought forward Balance at beginning of 6,884,928 2,542,635 2,542,635 202,780 2,200,000 8,482,258 10,885,039 current period Changes of items during period Dividends of surplus (560,097) (560,097) Profit 2,112,399 2,112,399 Purchase of treasury shares Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity Total changes of items during - - - - - 1,552,301 1,552,301 period Balance at end of current 6,884,928 2,542,635 2,542,635 202,780 2,200,000 10,034,560 12,437,340 period (Thousands of yen) Shareholders' equity Valuation and translation adjustments Valuation Total valuation Total shareholders' difference on Total net assets Treasury shares and translation equity available-for-sale adjustments securities Balance at beginning of (25,267) 20,287,335 1,059,398 1,059,398 21,346,733 current period Changes of items during period Dividends of surplus (560,097) (560,097) Profit 2,112,399 2,112,399 Purchase of treasury shares (73) (73) (73) Net changes of items other (445,569) (445,569) (445,569) than shareholders' equity Total changes of items during (73) 1,552,227 (445,569) (445,569) 1,106,658 period Balance at end of current (25,341) 21,839,563 613,829 613,829 22,453,392 period 20 NITTOKU ENGINEERING CO., LTD. (6145) Financial Results for FY3/19 5. Others (1) Production, Orders and Sales The Nittoku Engineering Group (Nittoku Engineering Co., Ltd. and its affiliated companies) manufactures and sells a diverse array of products. Even similar products frequently differ in terms of their capacity, structure, style and other specifications. Since the Company believes these characteristics make it inappropriate to use monetary or volume units to report the volume of production and orders in each segment, non-consolidated figures are presented. Due to this change, with regard to production and orders received, the segment results of operations in "1. Overview of Results of Operations, (1) Overview of Results of Operations for the Current Fiscal Year" are non-consolidated figures. However, sales figures in this section are consolidated figures as in prior fiscal years for consistency with the segment results of operations in "1. Overview of Results of Operations, (1) Overview of Re sults of Operations for the Current Fiscal Year." (2) Changes in Directors and Corporate Auditors Changes in Representative Directors Not applicable. Changes in Other Directors and Corporate Auditors (To be effective June 26, 2019) Candidate for Newly Appointed Corporate Auditor

This summary report is solely a translation of "Kessan Tanshin" (in Japanese, including attachments), which has be en prepared in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in Japan, for the convenience of readers who prefer an English translation.

