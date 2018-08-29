|
Nittoku Engineering : Supplementary Explanation for Non-Consolidated Orders Received and Sales by Industry for the First Quoter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019
08/29/2018 | 07:57am CEST
|
Quarterly (non-consolidated) orders received and sales by industry
(Amount : Millions of yen)*
|
New Orders
|
2017/3
|
2018/3
|
2019/3
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
1Q
|
Telecommunications
Year-to-date
|
-
1,401 1,765 8,025 730
-
1,401 3,166 11,191 11,921
|
2,371 2,371
2,699 5,070
|
3,527 3,527
|
PC/OA
Year-to-date
|
191 191
90 281
|
208 208
486 694
|
949 949
|
AV/Home appliances
Year-to-date
|
282 282
418 1,734
|
|
231 231
|
Automobile
Year-to-date
|
1,116 1,116
1,381 2,497
|
2,160 2,160
-
2,513 2,529 3,233
-
4,673 7,202 10,435
|
2,855 2,855
|
Other industrial equipment
Year-to-date
|
552 2,308
400 2,708
|
1,127 1,127
1,006 157 1,264
2,133 2,290 3,554
|
876 876
|
Total machinery
Year-to-date
|
-
3,921 4,432 11,489 3,761
-
3,921 8,353 19,842 23,603
|
7,018 7,597 7,337 5,744 7,018 14,615 21,952 27,696
|
8,441 8,441
|
Order backlog
|
8,149
7,780 15,806 13,341
|
16,161 15,113 17,184
|
16,491
|
19,787
|
Part
Year-to-date
Order backlog
|
292 292 97
249 541 76
-
304 320
-
845 1,164
-
134 126
|
413 413 195
437 850 251
-
417 484
-
1,267 1,750
-
259 294
|
390 390 247
|
Winding systems & Mechatronics fiscal year cumulative total
|
-
4,213 4,681 11,793 4,090
-
4,213 8,894 20,687 24,777
|
7,432 8,034 7,753 6,228 7,432 15,466 23,219 29,447
|
8,831 8,831
|
Order backlog
|
8,247
7,856 15,940 13,467
|
16,356 15,364 17,443 16,786
|
20,034
|
Contactless IC tag card business
Year-to-date
Order backlog
|
444 444 459
749 1,193 715
-
288 427
-
1,481 1,909
-
387 398
|
459 459 477
136 595 269
-
220 275
-
815 1,091
-
244 186
|
204 204 188
|
Total orders received
Year-to-date
|
4,657 5,430 12,081 4,507 4,657 10,087 22,168 26,675
|
7,891 8,170 7,974 6,503 7,891 16,061 24,035 30,538
|
9,036 9,036
|
Order backlog
|
8,706
8,570 16,327 13,865
|
16,833 15,634 17,688 16,972
|
20,223
|
Sale
|
2017/3
|
2018/3
|
2019/3
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
1Q
|
Telecommunications
Year-to-date
|
2,024 2,024
1,534 3,558
|
-
2,120 5,676 2,585 2,330
-
2,120 7,796 10,381 12,711
|
2,897 2,897
|
PC/OA
Year-to-date
|
25 25
267 292
|
131 131
23 154
|
34 34
|
AV/Home appliances
Year-to-date
|
344 1,439
150 1,589
|
538 1,750
671 2,421
|
635 635
|
Automobile
Year-to-date
|
1,009 1,009
1,580 990 1,612
2,589 3,577 5,191
|
1,239 1,239
1,761 3,000
|
1,082 1,082
|
Other industrial equipment
Year-to-date
|
-
399 748
595 1,062
-
399 1,147
1,742 2,804
|
343 343
338 495 1,243
681 1,176 2,419
|
495 495
|
Total machinery
Year-to-date
|
-
3,879 4,802 3,462 6,226
-
3,879 8,681 12,143 18,369
|
4,199 8,644 5,266 6,438 4,199 12,843 18,109 24,546
|
5,145 5,145
|
Part
Year-to-date
|
265 265
271 535
|
344 344
448 1,581
|
437 437
|
Winding systems & Mechatronics fiscal year cumulative total
|
-
4,144 5,073 3,708 6,555
-
4,144 9,216 12,924 19,479
|
4,543 9,025 5,674 6,885 4,543 13,568 19,242 26,128
|
5,582 5,582
|
Contactless IC tag card business
Year-to-date
|
258 258
417 1,784
|
380 380
344 724
|
202 202
|
Grand Total sales
Year-to-date
|
-
4,402 5,565 4,324 6,972
-
4,402 9,967 14,291 21,263
|
4,923 9,369 5,919 7,219 4,923 14,292 20,211 27,431
|
5,785 5,785
Disclaimer
Nittoku Engineering Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 05:56:01 UTC
|
|
|08:48a
|Global Auto Sales Slow, Pressuring Profits -- WSJ
|
DJ
|08:48a
|WHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
|
DJ
|08:48a
|Now Even Children Face ID Theft -- WSJ
|
DJ
|08:48a
|Deal for Sprint Causes Few Waves -- WSJ
|
DJ
|08:47a
|CASSINI RESOURCES : Ceasing to be Substantial Holder - GNG
|
PU
|08:46a
|SENZAGEN : targets the growing medical device market
|
AQ
|08:46a
|XBT PROVIDER AB : Update in Accordance With Previously Outlined Fork Policy
|
GL
|08:45a
|FOLLICUM : Lund University research group receives follow-on DKK 1 million grant from Novo Nordisk Foundation for diabetes-related studies with Follicum peptides
|
AQ
|08:43a
|BT : Britain's O2 allows customers to choose smartphone pay back terms
|
RE
|08:43a
|FOOD SAFETY TESTING MARKET SIZE, SHARE, STATUS, UP-COMING TRENDS, FUTURE AND FORECAST TILL THE END OF 2023 : The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Food Safety Testing Market by applications (dairy, fruits and vegetables, meat, poultry, processed foods and others), and testing types (food safety market include adulteration testing, allergen testing, GMO Testing, pathogen testing, non-pathogen testing, nutritional labeling, pesticide testing, toxin testing and others) through main geographies in
|
AQ
|
|
|