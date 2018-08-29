Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nittoku Engineering : Supplementary Explanation for Non-Consolidated Orders Received and Sales by Industry for the First Quoter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 07:57am CEST

Quarterly (non-consolidated) orders received and sales by industry

(Amount : Millions of yen)*

New Orders

2017/3

2018/3

2019/3

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

Telecommunications

Year-to-date

  • 1,401 1,765 8,025 730

  • 1,401 3,166 11,191 11,921

2,371 2,371

2,699 5,070

  • 3,229 722

  • 8,299 9,021

3,527 3,527

PC/OA

Year-to-date

191 191

90 281

  • 298 155

  • 579 734

208 208

486 694

  • 183 436

  • 877 1,313

949 949

AV/Home appliances

Year-to-date

282 282

  • 371 663

  • 653 1,316

418 1,734

  • 1,152 893

    • 1,239 88

  • 1,152 2,045

  • 3,284 3,372

231 231

Automobile

Year-to-date

1,116 1,116

1,381 2,497

  • 1,951 2,058

  • 4,448 6,506

2,160 2,160

  • 2,513 2,529 3,233

  • 4,673 7,202 10,435

2,855 2,855

Other industrial equipment

Year-to-date

  • 931 825

  • 931 1,756

552 2,308

400 2,708

1,127 1,127

1,006 157 1,264

2,133 2,290 3,554

876 876

Total machinery

Year-to-date

  • 3,921 4,432 11,489 3,761

  • 3,921 8,353 19,842 23,603

7,018 7,597 7,337 5,744 7,018 14,615 21,952 27,696

8,441 8,441

Order backlog

8,149

7,780 15,806 13,341

16,161 15,113 17,184

16,491

19,787

Part

Year-to-date

Order backlog

292 292 97

249 541 76

  • 304 320

  • 845 1,164

  • 134 126

413 413 195

437 850 251

  • 417 484

  • 1,267 1,750

  • 259 294

390 390 247

Winding systems & Mechatronics fiscal year cumulative total

  • 4,213 4,681 11,793 4,090

  • 4,213 8,894 20,687 24,777

7,432 8,034 7,753 6,228 7,432 15,466 23,219 29,447

8,831 8,831

Order backlog

8,247

7,856 15,940 13,467

16,356 15,364 17,443 16,786

20,034

Contactless IC tag card business

Year-to-date

Order backlog

444 444 459

749 1,193 715

  • 288 427

  • 1,481 1,909

  • 387 398

459 459 477

136 595 269

  • 220 275

  • 815 1,091

  • 244 186

204 204 188

Total orders received

Year-to-date

4,657 5,430 12,081 4,507 4,657 10,087 22,168 26,675

7,891 8,170 7,974 6,503 7,891 16,061 24,035 30,538

9,036 9,036

Order backlog

8,706

8,570 16,327 13,865

16,833 15,634 17,688 16,972

20,223

Sale

2017/3

2018/3

2019/3

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

Telecommunications

Year-to-date

2,024 2,024

1,534 3,558

  • 1,130 3,296

  • 4,688 7,984

  • 2,120 5,676 2,585 2,330

  • 2,120 7,796 10,381 12,711

2,897 2,897

PC/OA

Year-to-date

25 25

267 292

  • 403 106

  • 695 801

131 131

23 154

  • 220 331

  • 374 705

34 34

AV/Home appliances

Year-to-date

  • 422 673

  • 422 1,095

344 1,439

150 1,589

  • 364 848

  • 364 1,212

538 1,750

671 2,421

635 635

Automobile

Year-to-date

1,009 1,009

1,580 990 1,612

2,589 3,577 5,191

1,239 1,239

1,761 3,000

  • 1,428 1,860

  • 4,428 6,288

1,082 1,082

Other industrial equipment

Year-to-date

  • 399 748

    595 1,062

  • 399 1,147

1,742 2,804

343 343

338 495 1,243

681 1,176 2,419

495 495

Total machinery

Year-to-date

  • 3,879 4,802 3,462 6,226

  • 3,879 8,681 12,143 18,369

4,199 8,644 5,266 6,438 4,199 12,843 18,109 24,546

5,145 5,145

Part

Year-to-date

265 265

271 535

  • 246 329

  • 781 1,110

344 344

  • 380 409

  • 724 1,133

448 1,581

437 437

Winding systems & Mechatronics fiscal year cumulative total

  • 4,144 5,073 3,708 6,555

  • 4,144 9,216 12,924 19,479

4,543 9,025 5,674 6,885 4,543 13,568 19,242 26,128

5,582 5,582

Contactless IC tag card business

Year-to-date

258 258

  • 493 616

  • 751 1,367

417 1,784

380 380

344 724

  • 245 333

  • 969 1,302

202 202

Grand Total sales

Year-to-date

  • 4,402 5,565 4,324 6,972

  • 4,402 9,967 14,291 21,263

4,923 9,369 5,919 7,219 4,923 14,292 20,211 27,431

5,785 5,785

Disclaimer

Nittoku Engineering Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 05:56:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:48aGlobal Auto Sales Slow, Pressuring Profits -- WSJ
DJ
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
08:48aNow Even Children Face ID Theft -- WSJ
DJ
08:48aDeal for Sprint Causes Few Waves -- WSJ
DJ
08:47aCASSINI RESOURCES : Ceasing to be Substantial Holder - GNG
PU
08:46aSENZAGEN : targets the growing medical device market
AQ
08:46aXBT PROVIDER AB : Update in Accordance With Previously Outlined Fork Policy
GL
08:45aFOLLICUM : Lund University research group receives follow-on DKK 1 million grant from Novo Nordisk Foundation for diabetes-related studies with Follicum peptides
AQ
08:43aBT : Britain's O2 allows customers to choose smartphone pay back terms
RE
08:43aFOOD SAFETY TESTING MARKET SIZE, SHARE, STATUS, UP-COMING TRENDS, FUTURE AND FORECAST TILL THE END OF 2023 : The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Food Safety Testing Market by applications (dairy, fruits and vegetables, meat, poultry, processed foods and others), and testing types (food safety market include adulteration testing, allergen testing, GMO Testing, pathogen testing, non-pathogen testing, nutritional labeling, pesticide testing, toxin testing and others) through main geographies in
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Congress sceptical of Trump's Mexico trade deal
2Canada rejoins NAFTA talks as U.S. autos tariff details emerge
3TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : Toyota to invest $500 million in Uber for self-driving cars
4PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC. : PAPA JOHN'S FOUNDER ACCUSES CEO'S TEAM OF MISCONDUCT: letter
5MATAS A/S : MATAS A/S : signs agreement to acquire Firtal Group ApS, the owner of among others Helsebixen.dk
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.