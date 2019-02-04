Log in
Nivano Physicians, Inc. and Apollo Managed Care Together Supporting Provider Networks

02/04/2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nivano Physicians, Inc., a California-based Independent Physician Association (IPA), today announced the expansion of its Apollo Managed Care guidelines, allowing their 700+ Primary Care and Specialist Physicians to directly access the guidelines through its integrated QuickCap administration platform provided by MedVision, Inc. Providers can get more immediate access to the identical guideline criteria that health plans and IPAs use in care coordination and referral authorization processes at the point of making any referral request. Quicker access to the criteria means more efficient approvals, which further enhances turn-around times and improves overall satisfaction for both patients and providers.

“Provider offices that were surveyed following the rollout of this important access ability have given us the positive feedback and acceptance we had hoped for from our network providers. Physicians and their staff feel that understanding in advance the various elements that make up the criteria for managing care and in how health plans and IPAs evaluate and approve referral requests is a timesaver, ultimately benefiting health plan members,” said Sarath Artham, CEO and Chief Technological Officer, Nivano Physicians. “The goal with our integrated technologies and single point of access is to mitigate or remove any potential roadblocks in service to our physicians and the populations we mutually serve each and every day.”

“This is yet another example of an improved, seamless approach of business workflow in healthcare. Applying proven administration components of QuickCap coupled with guidelines from Apollo Managed Care and implementing them with virtually immediate access for providers, Nivano Physicians sets itself apart as a very progressive managed care organization,” said Albert Sosa, CEO, MedVision, Inc.

“Physicians will be able to use these guidelines that provide essential information to assist in medically-necessary benefit determinations, streamline the authorization process, and improve management of medical and behavioral health care,” said Margaret Bischel, MD, CMO, Apollo Managed Care.

About Nivano Physicians 
Nivano Physicians is an Independent Physician Association (IPA) operating within Sacramento and surrounding counties. Nivano Physicians is a strong and committed advocate for the Medi-Cal community—ensuring that managed health care is actually ‘manageable.’ The association educates and advises clients and physician participants and oversees their managed health care needs. www.nivanophysicians.com

About Apollo Managed Care
Apollo Managed Care has been providing the medical community with affordable review criteria and clinical guidelines since 1997. The comprehensive solution offers online access to more than 2,800 detailed clinical review criteria guidelines and evidence-based benefit interpretations that include benchmarks for commercial, Medicare and Medicaid populations. Apollo continues to be one of the industry’s most widely-trusted resources supporting medically necessary and evidence-based healthcare.  http://apollomanagedcare.com/

About MedVision, Inc.
MedVision, Inc. is an innovative software solutions provider to the healthcare industry of intuitive and integrated products to help organizations operate efficiently and provide them with a competitive advantage. MedVision’s flagship product, QuickCap v7.0, is a complete health benefits software solution that leverages advanced technology to automate workflow, enable superior analytics, integrate business processes and improve patient outcomes while reducing operating costs. https://www.medvision-solutions.com/

For more information contact:
Deanna McQuillan
916-407-2000
Marketing@nivanophysicians.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
