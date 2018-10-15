Log in
Nixu Oyj : Corporation’s revenue information for Q3 2018

10/15/2018 | 08:19am CEST

European cybersecurity company Nixu publishes annually a half-year financial report, financial statements and provides revenue information of the first and the third quarter in accordance with its disclosure policy.

Nixu has announced today its revenue information for the third quarter 2018. Nixu Corporation's unaudited revenue for July-September 2018 was EUR 8.4 million.

Nixu repeats its financial guidance for 2018: Nixu will strive to continue its growth faster than its market while maintaining profitability. Nixu's medium-term goal is to achieve an annual revenue growth rate of above 15 percent and an EBITDA margin of above 10 percent. Supported by strong organic growth and acquisitions, Nixu estimates its revenue to grow circa 25% in financial year 2018. Due to the strong growth investments and non-recurring costs related to the preparations of Stock Exchange list transfer in particular in the first half, EBITDA is expected to remain low but slightly positive.

Nixu Corporation

Further information:
CEO Petri Kairinen, Nixu Corporation
Telephone: +358 40 832 1832, e-mail: petri.kairinen@nixu.com

Distribution:
main media
www.nixu.com

Nixu in brief:
Nixu is a cybersecurity services company on a mission to keep the digital society running. Our passion is to help organizations embrace digitalization securely. Partnering with our clients we provide practical solutions for ensuring business continuity, an easy access to digital services and data protection. We aim to provide the best workplace to our team of over 300 cybersecurity professionals with a hands-on attitude. With Nordic roots, but based in four continents, we serve enterprise clients worldwide. Nixu shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.nixu.com

Disclaimer

Nixu Oyj published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 06:17:11 UTC
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.