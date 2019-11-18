Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nkarta Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data for CD19 CAR NK Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 05:17pm EST

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nkarta Therapeutics, a privately-held biopharmaceutical company developing engineered natural killer (NK) cell therapies to fight cancer, today announced preclinical data were presented in a poster session at the American Association for Cancer Research, Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy Meeting 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts.  The poster, which was presented by Nkarta scientist Luxuan Buren, Ph.D., describes the evaluation of a series of engineered NK cells targeting CD19, a tumor marker found in a variety of B-cell malignancies.

In this research, NK cells were expanded using Nkarta’s proprietary stimulatory cell line, then transduced with a γ-retrovirus encoding different CD19 chimeric antigen receptors, or CARs, and membrane-bound IL-15, Nkarta’s proprietary approach to increase NK cell persistence.  In a series of in vitro and in vivo experiments, Nkarta scientists identified a CAR construct containing an OX40 co-stimulatory domain as optimal for further development.  This research was used to inform the selection of NKX019, Nkarta’s clinical candidate targeting CD19, with an IND expected in the third quarter of 2020.

“Our approach to engineering NK cells to treat cancer relies on deep understanding of NK biology and rigorous evaluation of different possible constructs before nominating a preclinical candidate,” said Paul Hastings, president and CEO of Nkarta Therapeutics. “For NKX019, we have again demonstrated that our proprietary expansion, persistence, cryopreservation and targeting technologies each provide significant and meaningful advantages over more commonly used approaches.”

About Nkarta

Nkarta Therapeutics was founded on the proprietary, robust and well characterized Natural Killer (NK) cell expansion technology pioneered by Dr. Dario Campana. The company is focused on leveraging the natural potent power of NK cells to identify and kill abnormal cells and recruit adaptive immune effectors to generate responses that are specific and durable. Nkarta is combining its NK expansion and cryopreservation platform with proprietary cell engineering technologies to generate an abundant supply of NK cells, engineer enhanced NK cell recognition of tumor targets, and improve persistence for sustained activity in the body for the treatment of cancer. Nkarta’s mission is to discover, develop and deliver novel off-the-shelf NK cell therapy product candidates that have a profound impact on patients. Founded in 2015, the company’s investors include Amgen Ventures, Deerfield Management, LSP, Logos Capital, NEA, Novo Holdings A/S, RA Capital Management, Samsara BioCapital and SR One. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.nkartatx.com.

Sylvia WheelerAlex Santos 
swheeler@wheelhouselsa.comasantos@wheelhouselsa.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:01pLIMINAL BIOSCIENCES : to Present at the Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference
PR
06:01p58 COM : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
PR
06:01pGENERAL MILLS : Quarterly Dividend Declared
BU
06:01pEPIC Declares Reverse Stock Split
BU
06:01pCADENCE DESIGN : John Wall to Present at Nasdaq 41st Investor Conference in London
BU
06:01pRMB Presses Bandai Namco to Raise the Tender Offer Price for Sotsu's Minority Shareholders
BU
06:01pKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Octane Receivables Trust 2019-1
BU
06:01pBariatric Surgery Devices Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities With Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. and Intuitive Surgical | Technavio
BU
06:00pBilibili Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
05:59pGREAT PANTHER MINING : reports second mining fatality in less than two weeks
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : Ford bets on an electric Mustang to charge its turnaround
2AVIVA PLC : Aviva to keep Singapore, China operations
3ArcelorMittal willing to re-commit to Ilva steel plant on three conditions
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : confirms 2019 outlook, medium-term financial targets
5IQE PLC : IQE : shares plunge as UK tech firm hit by trade turmoil

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group