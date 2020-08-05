No: 155, 19 July 2020, Press Release Regarding the Visits of H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, to Togo, Niger and Equatorial Guinea

H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, will pay official visits to Togo, Niger and Equatorial Guinea on 20-22 July 2020.
The first official visits at the Foreign Ministerial level from Turkey to these countries, will provide an opportunity to discuss the ways of improving all aspects of our bilateral relations and enable an exchange of views on regional and international issues.
On the occasion of the visits, bilateral agreements will be signed with these countries.
