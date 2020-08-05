Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

No: 155, 19 July 2020, Press Release Regarding the Visits of H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, to Togo, Niger and Equatorial Guinea

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 03:57pm EDT

H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, will pay official visits to Togo, Niger and Equatorial Guinea on 20-22 July 2020.

The first official visits at the Foreign Ministerial level from Turkey to these countries, will provide an opportunity to discuss the ways of improving all aspects of our bilateral relations and enable an exchange of views on regional and international issues.

On the occasion of the visits, bilateral agreements will be signed with these countries.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 19 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 19:56:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:06pQUANTUM : Announces Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial Results
PR
04:06pSYNOPSYS : Announces Earnings Release Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020
PR
04:06pTRIMBLE : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
PR
04:06pQUICKLOGIC : Reports Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results
PR
04:06pMATSON, INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results
PR
04:06pMEDIFAST, INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
04:06pETSY, INC. : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
04:06pSTAG INDUSTRIAL : Signs One Million Square Foot Full Building Lease At Hampstead, MD Facility
PR
04:06pTTEC : Signs Agreement to Acquire VoiceFoundry, Setting the Foundation for Significant Future Growth with Amazon Connect
PR
04:06pCIMAREX ENERGY : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BARCLAYS PLC : Britain's banks brace for $22 billion loan losses as outlook darkens
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Trump's bid for a piece of Microsoft-TikTok deal could spur legal action
3BMW AG : BMW loses almost $800 million as sales slide during lockdowns
4AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. : AHOLD DELHAIZE N : Raises Guidance After Reporting Market Beating 2Q Net Profit
5DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group