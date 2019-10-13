No: 298, 13 October 2019, Press Release Regarding the Visit of H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs, to Baku in the Context of the 7th Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States

H.E. Minister Çavuşoğlu will visit Azerbaijan to accompany H.E. President Erdoğan who will attend the 7th Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States -Turkic Council- which will be held in Baku on 15 October 2019, and to participate in the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Turkic Council (CFM), which will be held prior to the Summit on 14 October 2019.

At the CFM, Ministers will address significant issues on the agenda of the Turkic World such as economy, transportation, energy and support for SMEs, and evaluate the steps to be taken in the period ahead with a view to further developing cooperation and solidarity among the member countries.

During his visit, Minister Çavuşoğlu will also have bilateral meetings with H.E. Elmar Memmedyarov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan as well as with his other counterparts.

Coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the Nakhchivan Agreement, the founding document of the Turkic Council , and with the participation of Uzbekistan as a full member, the CFM and the 7th Summit have gained a historical character.