No: 48, 14 February 2020, Press Release Regarding the Participation of H.E.Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey in the 56th Munich Security Conference

H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs will attend the 56th Munich Security Conference which will be held from 14 to 16 February 2020.

This year's Conference will facilitate high level discussions focused on current issues such as threats and challenges towards the security in the Euro-Atlantic region, Transatlantic relations, European Defence, great power competition & cooperation, international trade, multilateralism and cyber security.

Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu will make a statement on Turkish foreign policy at a side event hosted by Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) to be held in Turkey on 27-29 March 2020. He is also expected to have bilateral meetings with his counterparts.