No Barriers Summit NYC Sweeps The City, Empowering Individuals Through Transformative Experiences

Fort Collins, Colorado, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After becoming the first blind man to summit Mount Everest at 26,000 feet in 2001, No Barriers Co-Founder Erik Weihenmayer gained a sense of humility that was hard earned and unlike any other. This arduous journey gave him the inspiration he needed to offer others a similar experience through No Barriers, a non-profit organization that hosts an annual Summit inviting youth, women, veterans and visionaries to push themselves and unleash the full potential of their human spirit.





This Oct. 5-6, No Barriers, along with presenting sponsors Coors Light and Wells Fargo, invites participants to embark on a guided adventure set against the iconic backdrop of Manhattan. Thousands of people, leaders, change-makers and aspiring visionaries will engage in interactive activities, workshops, community sessions, and the No Barriers Questival, a citywide scavenger hunt that will encompass adventure, service, local arts, prizes and more. The No Barriers Summit will culminate with No Barriers LIVE, a celebration on Saturday, Oct. 6 at Central Park’s Rumsey Playfield featuring performances from America’s Got Talent finalist Mandy Harvey and Judah & the Lion!





The No Barriers Summit is free of charge, allowing No Barriers to reach more people, thanks to the generosity of sponsors including Prudential, Philips, Arrow Electronics and home improvement retailer Cabinets To Go - who is providing financial assistance to individuals across the country so they can travel to the New York City event.





To date, the No Barriers Summit has impacted more than 10,000 people over 11 years with notable alumni, including Marlee Matlin, Kyle Maynard, Amy Purdy, J.R. Martinez and more.





“I’m honored to participate in the No Barriers Summit NYC this fall,” said Ice-T, actor and activist. “Everyone has barriers and knowing that there’s an organization out there to help others in relatable situations is incredible.”





No Barriers creates a greater sense of community for participants by offering themed tracks with activities that cater to each attendee’s own personal barriers. This year, No Barriers will offer participants the following four options:





Women's Track : A community of curious, brave and collaborative women who are optimistic and believe in opportunities for growth. Sponsored by Coors Light, this track is open to females 21+ and will include a Women's Roundtable and additional activities to inspire women to keep exploring.

Warriors Track : This veterans-exclusive track will combine team-building and personal growth activities with mentor-led small group discussions that spark inspiration for overcoming barriers while building community with fellow veterans and others, sharing challenges and successes.

Youth & Educator Track : Participating students and educators will have exclusive access to tools and knowledge to break barriers, unleash potential and create a positive impact on the world. This track will feature innovative small group collaboration and engaging activities.

Leadership in Business Workshop: Sponsored by Wells Fargo, this workshop is ideal for both organizational leaders and teams. This is a fee-based professional development program designed to explore challenges and solutions related to diversity and inclusion in the workplace.





“Wells Fargo has been working with No Barriers for five years helping veterans and people with disabilities remove personal barriers and build confidence, self-esteem and skills to lead more productive, successful lives,” said Kathy Martinez, head of Disability and Accessibility Strategy for Wells Fargo. “We’re thrilled to help offer the newly created Leadership in Business track. Our goal is to engage leaders and teams in discussing the importance and benefits of prioritizing diversity and inclusion in the workplace, including people with disabilities.”





Additional No Barriers Summit NYC partners include Cotopaxi, NYC Parks and more.





“Coors Light celebrates those who continue to thirst for more in life and are always seeking new adventures,” said Alan Bremerkamp, Marketing Manager, Coors Light. “We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with No Barriers as the lead sponsor of the Women’s Track at the 2018 Summit in New York City. Both Coors Light and No Barriers strive to foster a community of curious, brave and collaborative explorers and we’re excited to continue to inspire them both at the summit at beyond.”





For more information and to apply online please visit: NoBarriersSummit.org »







What barriers do you face? This question lies at the heart of our organization. Whether in our personal lives, at work, or in our communities, we all face challenges that can prevent us from reaching our full potential. At No Barriers, we believe that what’s within you is stronger than what’s in your way. No Barriers empowers people of all walks of life to overcome obstacles, live a life of purpose, and give back to the world, all through our ground-breaking curriculum, the No Barriers Life. Learn more about No Barriers at NoBarriersUSA.org.





About Coors Brewing Company

Coors Brewing Company was founded in 1873 by Adolph Coors, who chose the Clear Creek Valley in Golden, Colo., for his new brewery because of the pure water in the nearby Rocky Mountain springs. The brewery’s original and most enduring beer is Coors Banquet (Coors.com, Facebook.com/CoorsBanquet, YouTube.com/OfficialCoorsBanquet), still brewed exclusively in Golden using only Rocky Mountain water and high-country barley. Coors Light (CoorsLight.com, Facebook.com/CoorsLight, @CoorsLight on Twitter, YouTube.com/CoorsLight) was introduced in 1978 and now is the second-best-selling beer in the United States. Triple-filtered smooth Keystone Light (KeystoneLight.com, Facebook.com/KeystoneLight) is one the country’s most popular economy beers. Coors Brewing Company is part of MillerCoors, the U.S. business unit of the Molson Coors Brewing Company. Learn more at MillerCoors.com, at Facebook.com/MillerCoors or on Twitter through @MillerCoors.





About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance through 8,200 locations, 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 42 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 265,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 25 on Fortune’s 2017 rankings of America’s largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

