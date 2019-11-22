Log in
News : Commodities
No Change Seen for GDP Revision -- Data Week Ahead

11/22/2019 | 02:25pm EST

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    1030  Dallas Fed Mfg Svy          Nov       N/A          -5.1 
Tuesday   0900  S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City    Sep       N/A          +2.0% 
                  HPI Y/Y 
          1000  Consumer Confidence         Nov       126.6  (11)   125.9 
          1000  New Home Sales              Oct       705K   (11)   701K 
                  -- percent change         Oct      +0.6%         -0.7% 
          1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy        Nov       N/A           8 
Wednesday 0830  Jobless Claims              Nov 23    220K   (6)    227K 
          0830  Durable Goods Orders        Oct      -0.8%   (11)  -1.2%* 
          0830  Real GDP (2nd Reading)      3Q       +1.9%   (12)  +1.9%** 
          0830  GDP Prices (2nd Reading)    3Q       +1.7%   (6)   +1.7%** 
          0945  Chicago PMI                 Nov       47.2   (5)    43.2 
          1000  Pending Home Sales          Oct       N/A          +1.5% 
          1000  Personal Income             Oct      +0.3%   (12)  +0.3% 
          1000  Consumer Spending           Oct      +0.3%   (10)  +0.2% 
          1000  Core PCE Prices M/M         Oct      +0.1%   (11)  +0.0% 
          1000  Core PCE Prices Y/Y         Oct      +1.7%   (9)   +1.7% 
 
*Revised Figure 
**3Q 1st Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

