No Change Seen for GDP Revision -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Monday 1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy Nov N/A -5.1
Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City Sep N/A +2.0%
HPI Y/Y
1000 Consumer Confidence Nov 126.6 (11) 125.9
1000 New Home Sales Oct 705K (11) 701K
-- percent change Oct +0.6% -0.7%
1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Nov N/A 8
Wednesday 0830 Jobless Claims Nov 23 220K (6) 227K
0830 Durable Goods Orders Oct -0.8% (11) -1.2%*
0830 Real GDP (2nd Reading) 3Q +1.9% (12) +1.9%**
0830 GDP Prices (2nd Reading) 3Q +1.7% (6) +1.7%**
0945 Chicago PMI Nov 47.2 (5) 43.2
1000 Pending Home Sales Oct N/A +1.5%
1000 Personal Income Oct +0.3% (12) +0.3%
1000 Consumer Spending Oct +0.3% (10) +0.2%
1000 Core PCE Prices M/M Oct +0.1% (11) +0.0%
1000 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Oct +1.7% (9) +1.7%
*Revised Figure
**3Q 1st Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com