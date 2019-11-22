No Change Seen for GDP Revision -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Monday 1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy Nov N/A -5.1 Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City Sep N/A +2.0% HPI Y/Y 1000 Consumer Confidence Nov 126.6 (11) 125.9 1000 New Home Sales Oct 705K (11) 701K -- percent change Oct +0.6% -0.7% 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Nov N/A 8 Wednesday 0830 Jobless Claims Nov 23 220K (6) 227K 0830 Durable Goods Orders Oct -0.8% (11) -1.2%* 0830 Real GDP (2nd Reading) 3Q +1.9% (12) +1.9%** 0830 GDP Prices (2nd Reading) 3Q +1.7% (6) +1.7%** 0945 Chicago PMI Nov 47.2 (5) 43.2 1000 Pending Home Sales Oct N/A +1.5% 1000 Personal Income Oct +0.3% (12) +0.3% 1000 Consumer Spending Oct +0.3% (10) +0.2% 1000 Core PCE Prices M/M Oct +0.1% (11) +0.0% 1000 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Oct +1.7% (9) +1.7% *Revised Figure **3Q 1st Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com