No, Companies are Not Coming Back to the U.S. After Years of Offshoring

According to the Economic Policy Institute, the U.S. lost over 700,000 jobs to China in the first two years of the current administration, and more than 3.7 million jobs over the past several years. The administration would like you to believe that trend is changing and companies are bringing jobs back, but that simply isn't true.

A policy paper penned by Owen Herrnstadt, the IAM's Chief of Staff to the International President and Director of Trade and Globalization, explains why the current trade and manufacturing policy isn't bringing good paying jobs back to our country.

The white paper explains how the lack of a comprehensive plan has failed to bring the jobs home and how the Biden Plan, while not perfect, is a strong start to rebuilding the U.S. manufacturing industry.

Read the policy paper here.