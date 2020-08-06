Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

No, Companies are Not Coming Back to the U.S. After Years of Offshoring

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 04:19pm EDT

According to the Economic Policy Institute, the U.S. lost over 700,000 jobs to China in the first two years of the current administration, and more than 3.7 million jobs over the past several years. The administration would like you to believe that trend is changing and companies are bringing jobs back, but that simply isn't true.

A policy paper penned by Owen Herrnstadt, the IAM's Chief of Staff to the International President and Director of Trade and Globalization, explains why the current trade and manufacturing policy isn't bringing good paying jobs back to our country.

The white paper explains how the lack of a comprehensive plan has failed to bring the jobs home and how the Biden Plan, while not perfect, is a strong start to rebuilding the U.S. manufacturing industry.

Read the policy paper here.

Disclaimer

International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 20:18:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:33pTEXAS PACIFIC LAND TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:33pENDURANCE INTERNATIONAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:33pNELNET : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:33pAPPLE HOSPITALITY REIT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:33pFIDUS INVESTMENT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:33pLUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED : INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:33pBLACKLINE, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:33pPROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:33pFIDUS INVESTMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:33pINTELLIA THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : U.S. steps up campaign to purge 'untrusted' Chinese apps
2OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION : Singapore lender DBS profit skids 22% but pandemic-hit business steadyi..
3SAVILLS PLC : Britain's Savills hurt by lockdown curbs on property visits
4AXA : AXA : 2020-08-06-AXA-1H20 Earnings
5EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE : EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC : Shares in France's Eurofins rally as it targets more coronaviru..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group