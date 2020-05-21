No. DS.ITS/GEN/2020-006905 - Country wise data reporting of Workers' Remittances

It has been observed that authorized dealers report country of location of head offices of the money transfer companies while reporting data on Workers' Remittances instead of original country of the remitter. For example, IME â€" Malaysia may mobilize funds from UAE, however, all remittances mobilized by IME are reported from Malaysia which leads to improper position of country wise statistics. Therefore, all authorized dealers are strictly advised to report the original country of remitter while reporting data through ITRS.