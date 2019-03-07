No-Deal Brexit Could Spur U.K. Goodwill Impairments

By Nina Trentmann

A no-deal Brexit, which could drive a decline in U.K. economic activity, could also dent the value of recent deals struck by British firms and trigger a wave of goodwill impairments.

The U.K.'s gross domestic product would shrink between 5% and 8% if the U.K. leaves the European Union without a withdrawal agreement, according to forecasts by the International Monetary Fund.

The economic slowdown could force U.K. companies to revisit their expectations for the profitability of recent mergers and acquisitions and write down the value of recent transactions, said Michael Weaver, managing director at Duff & Phelps LLP, a consulting firm that publishes an annual goodwill impairments study.

Companies record goodwill on their balance sheets when they acquire a business for more than the value of its identifiable assets, such as factories, cash and patents. The buyer has to measure the fair value of its reporting entities and if that figure is found to be lower than the amount recorded on the books, write down the value of the goodwill.

"We will see a spike in goodwill impairments in the U.K. in case of a no-deal Brexit, and a decline in the EU," Mr. Weaver said, adding that recent deals in aerospace, pharmaceuticals, financial services and the auto industry are particularly vulnerable to write-downs.

The value of U.K. goodwill impairments surged in 2018, according to preliminary figures from Duff & Phelps. Goodwill write-downs for U.K. companies in the Stoxx Europe 600 index reached EUR4.23 billion ($4.73 billion), up 63% from the amount recorded in 2017, the firm said.

The single largest goodwill write-down by a U.K. company in 2018 came from Vodafone Group PLC, according to Duff & Phelps. The telecommunications giant recorded impairment charges of EUR3.2 billion ($3.58 billion) linked to its investments in Spain, Romania and Vodafone Idea, the company's Indian partnership, according to regulatory filings.

Representatives from Vodafone didn't respond to requests for comment.

The uncertainty around Brexit has also had a chilling effect on U.K. deal-making activity. Deal value fell by 47% in 2018 compared with the previous year, while the number of deals shrunk by 22% from 2017, according to data by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

A no-deal Brexit could make U.K.-based companies search for production sites and other assets in the EU, potentially boosting deal-making and economic growth in the 27 countries remaining in the EU, Mr. Weaver said.

"When it comes to goodwill impairments, we have to wait a little longer before we can to see the true impact, as there is a natural lag before companies report impairments on previous acquisitions," Mr. Weaver said.

Write to Nina Trentmann at Nina.Trentmann@wsj.com