No Deal' Brexit Returns to Forefront of Debate -- Update

By Jason Douglas

LONDON -- The prospect of an abrupt and messy split between the U.K. and the European Union has risen as leading candidates to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May talk up a "no deal" exit after almost three years of inconclusive Brexit wrangling.

The approach threatens yet more turmoil for British politics. Lawmakers have voted repeatedly to avoid a disorderly departure from the bloc, believing it would lead to a serious disruption of the economy. Most business executives are terrified of it.

But contenders for the leadership -- including front-runner Boris Johnson -- were put under further pressure to advocate a no-deal Brexit by the shellacking Mrs. May's Conservative Party received in last week's European Parliament elections at the hands of Nigel Farage's nascent Brexit Party, which ran on a no-deal platform and attracted more voters than any other party.

Eleven candidates have so far said they are running to head the Conservative Party, and the winner will have to attract a majority of its 124,000 members, who overwhelmingly back Brexit, with or without a deal.

Yet any effort by a new prime minister to push a no-deal exit without Parliament's agreement would likely be met by a lawmakers' revolt that could, in the most extreme case, trigger a no-confidence vote in the government and a general election.

That could open the door to a greater Conservative fear than the EU: Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. Conservative lawmakers worry that if the case were made strongly that a no-deal exit would harm the economy, they could lose the next election to the veteran left-winger.

Britain doesn't need an agreement to leave the EU; that will now happen on Oct. 31 unless the U.K. takes one of three steps to avoid it. It could agree to a deal, ask the other 27 EU governments for a further delay, or unilaterally decide not to go ahead with Brexit at all.

"No deal has always been the legal default," said Maddy Thimont Jack, senior researcher at the Institute for Government, a nonpartisan London think tank focused on policy-making.

Leading contenders in the race, like Mr. Johnson and former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab, say a no-deal exit isn't their preferred way out of the bloc. But it is a route they say they would accept to make sure the U.K. leaves.

Yet lawmakers have pledged to intervene to try to stop it. "The idea that the House will not have its say is for the birds," John Bercow, the speaker of the House of Commons, told an audience at the Brookings Institution in Washington on Tuesday.

Brussels, which sees the bloc as having much less to lose economically and politically than the U.K. in the event of a no-deal exit, isn't preparing to make major concessions, EU officials say.

That position threatens the calculations of any prime minister who won office by saying the prospect of a no-deal exit will help Britain gain ground from the EU in negotiations.

"There is every sign that Johnson and fellow Brexiteer candidates will repeat May's mistakes by boxing themselves in, and painting red lines they may come to regret," said Mujtaba Rahman of the consulting firm Eurasia Group.

Ardent Brexit supporters see no deal as the ticket to a bright future free from the long arm of EU regulation. They say it would mean no finicky negotiations over the Irish border or handing over billions of pounds of taxpayers' money to settle past commitments to the EU budget.

The U.K. would gain full control of immigration and trade policy and be free to pursue free-trade accords with the U.S. and other countries. Sure, they say, there might be short-term disruption while legal kinks are worked out. But the long-term benefits no deal brings outweigh the risks.

For others, including senior government figures such as Treasury chief Philip Hammond, no deal is to be avoided at all costs. It would mean tariffs on imports and exports to the EU as well as customs and regulatory checks that would hurt U.K. trade, including on the politically sensitive land border between the U.K. and Ireland.

A 2018 government study estimated the British economy would be around 8% smaller 15 years after a no-deal exit than it would have been had the U.K. remained a member state. That compares with a shortfall of between 0.6% and 4.9% if it leaves with a Brexit deal, depending on how close a relationship the EU and Britain agreed to keep.

In the EU, the short-term cost of a no-deal Brexit would be most keenly felt in smaller eurozone economies with close trade and financial links to the U.K., including Ireland, Poland and Denmark, according to researchers at Oxford Economics. They concluded that larger economies such as France and Germany would fare better but still take a hit.

Both sides of the debate recognize that the U.K. and EU would sooner or later have to pick up the pieces after a no-deal exit and find legal agreements on how to manage their future commercial and security relationship. But they differ on which side would gain advantage from dealing with those issues after Britain leaves rather than before.

In the run-up to the original Brexit date of March 29, the government embarked on a huge legislative effort to get ready for a no-deal split. A large part of that focused on creating domestic procedures to carry on the work done by the EU in critical policy areas.

That project isn't finished and analysts doubt it can be completed in time for Oct. 31. Among the Brexit-related bills a gridlocked Parliament still has to pass are those related to international trade, agriculture, immigration control and rule-making in financial services.

Some prominent Brexit supporters are skeptical no-deal candidates would follow through in the end. "It seems to me that the main political parties haven't learnt their lesson, so there is a very high chance the deadlock will go on," said Tim Martin, the founder of Wetherspoons, a pub chain, and a cheerleader for a no-deal Brexit.

--Max Colchester contributed to this article.

Write to Jason Douglas at jason.douglas@wsj.com