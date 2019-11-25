No Kid Hungry : Partners Are Helping to End Childhood Hunger in America with Gifts that Give Back

WASHINGTON, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America, gratefully acknowledges the support of its sponsors and partners who are using this holiday season to connect their shoppers and diners to helping the 1 in 7 kids in America living with hunger. National brands like Citi, Grubhub, OpenTable and more will offer seasonal products and promotions that drive donations. Every $1 donated to No Kid Hungry helps provide up to 10 healthy meals to kids in need.





No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger in America by ensuring kids have access to three meals a day through programs like school breakfast and summer meals. When the school doors close during the winter months—due to inclement weather or holiday breaks—many kids lose access to meal programs they depend on, making this time of year especially stressful for families struggling to make ends meet.

"While the holiday season is a joyful time to some, it's a different reality for kids living with hunger," said Debbie Shore, co-founder of Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "Thanks to support from our partners, it's easy to give back this season by empowering your dollars, through your holiday shopping and dining, to help kids in need."

No Kid Hungry thanks the following partners who are contributing to No Kid Hungry this holiday season include:

Citi: For the fourth consecutive year, Citi will match No Kid Hungry's donations on Giving Tuesday, up to $100,000 . In addition, on Dec. 3 consumers can text "Citi" to 877-877 to donate to No Kid Hungry this holiday season. No Kid Hungry is proud to call Citi a Leading Partner in its work to end childhood hunger.



For the fourth consecutive year, Citi will match No Kid Hungry's donations on Giving Tuesday, up to . In addition, on consumers can text "Citi" to 877-877 to donate to No Kid Hungry this holiday season. No Kid Hungry is proud to call Citi a Leading Partner in its work to end childhood hunger. Grubhub and Seamless : This holiday season, diners can continue to round up their order total to the nearest dollar, and donate the difference to No Kid Hungry by opting in to its "Donate the Change" program. No Kid Hungry is proud to call Grubhub a Leading Partner in its work to end childhood hunger.



: This holiday season, diners can continue to round up their order total to the nearest dollar, and donate the difference to No Kid Hungry by opting in to its "Donate the Change" program. No Kid Hungry is proud to call Grubhub a Leading Partner in its work to end childhood hunger. Bon App étit: Bon Appétit Magazine is partnering with No Kid Hungry this holiday season to help kids in need through an eBay for Charity auction. Starting Nov. 14 , fans of Bon Appétit Kitchen have the opportunity to bid online for a special eight-piece collection of the magazine's November issue, signed by talent like Molly Baz , Brad Leone , Carla Lalli Music , Andy Baraghani and more.



Bon Appétit Magazine is partnering with No Kid Hungry this holiday season to help kids in need through an eBay for Charity auction. Starting , fans of Bon Appétit Kitchen have the opportunity to bid online for a special eight-piece collection of the magazine's November issue, signed by talent like , , , Andy Baraghani and more. Brown-Forman: For the second consecutive year, Brown-Forman is supporting No Kid Hungry's Friendsgiving campaign and its goal to provide up to 500,000 meals for kids in need. Through its "Friendsgiving On Premise" promotion, consumers can donate to the cause by texting 'FRIENDS' to 68405.



For the second consecutive year, Brown-Forman is supporting No Kid Hungry's Friendsgiving campaign and its goal to provide up to 500,000 meals for kids in need. Through its "Friendsgiving On Premise" promotion, consumers can donate to the cause by texting 'FRIENDS' to 68405. Church's Chicken: Now through Dec. 29 , guests will receive a limited-edition cup with the purchase of any large beverage. Ten cents from each cup sold benefits No Kid Hungry. At participating Church's restaurants, guests who donate $1 to No Kid Hungry receive a coupon book with over $20 in savings and guests also have the option to round up and donate their change to No Kid Hungry all year long. Also at participating Church's locations, 25 cents of every 12-piece Holi-Deal Meal sold for the month benefits No Kid Hungry's work.



Now through , guests will receive a limited-edition cup with the purchase of any large beverage. from each cup sold benefits No Kid Hungry. At participating Church's restaurants, guests who donate to No Kid Hungry receive a coupon book with over in savings and guests also have the option to round up and donate their change to No Kid Hungry all year long. Also at participating Church's locations, of every 12-piece Holi-Deal Meal sold for the month benefits No Kid Hungry's work. Denny's: Now through Dec. 8 , guests who donate $3 to No Kid Hungry will receive $15 worth of coupons, including Buy One Orange Juice, Get One Free; Free Stack of Pancakes with Purchase of an Entrée; and two $5 off your $20 guest check coupons.



Now through , guests who donate to No Kid Hungry will receive worth of coupons, including Buy One Orange Juice, Get One Free; Free Stack of Pancakes with Purchase of an Entrée; and two off your guest check coupons. First Watch: For every kids' meal sold, First Watch Restaurants will donate 25 cents to support No Kid Hungry's work year round.



For every kids' meal sold, First Watch Restaurants will donate to support No Kid Hungry's work year round. Food52: Food52 has selected No Kid Hungry as its charity partner for its annual Holiday Swap initiative, a non-denominational Secret Santa for food lovers where users exchange homemade treats, recipes, and so much more to fellow participants. In order to participate, Holiday Swap participants donate $5 or more to No Kid Hungry's work. In addition, on Giving Tuesday ( Dec. 3 ), five percent of sales from Food52's online store will benefit No Kid Hungry's work, from a minimum donation of $7,500 to a maximum of $12,500 . Learn more at Food52.com.



Food52 has selected No Kid Hungry as its charity partner for its annual Holiday Swap initiative, a non-denominational Secret Santa for food lovers where users exchange homemade treats, recipes, and so much more to fellow participants. In order to participate, Holiday Swap participants donate or more to No Kid Hungry's work. In addition, on Giving Tuesday ( ), five percent of sales from Food52's online store will benefit No Kid Hungry's work, from a minimum donation of to a maximum of . Learn more at Food52.com. Hickory Farms: Hickory Farms is donating $5 for every Give Back Gift Box and Filet Gift sold all year round, with a maximum donation of $300,000 combined. Learn more at HickoryFarms.com/NoKidHungry.



Hickory Farms is donating for every Give Back Gift Box and Filet Gift sold all year round, with a maximum donation of combined. Learn more at HickoryFarms.com/NoKidHungry. Honeysuckle White ® and Shady Brook Farms ® Turkey : As the presenting sponsors of Friendsgiving for No Kid Hungry, Honeysuckle White ® and Shady Brook Farms ® turkey brands are encouraging consumers to give back by having their Friendsgiving or holiday gatherings support No Kid Hungry this year. Consumers can sign up to have their Friendsgiving celebration benefit No Kid Hungry and start planning their gathering by visiting HoneysuckleWhite.com/Friendsgiving or ShadyBrookFarms.com/Friendsgiving.



As the presenting sponsors of Friendsgiving for No Kid Hungry, Honeysuckle White and Shady Brook Farms turkey brands are encouraging consumers to give back by having their Friendsgiving or holiday gatherings support No Kid Hungry this year. Consumers can sign up to have their Friendsgiving celebration benefit No Kid Hungry and start planning their gathering by visiting HoneysuckleWhite.com/Friendsgiving or ShadyBrookFarms.com/Friendsgiving. Lokai: Now through Dec. 30, 2020 , Lokai will be donating $1 to No Kid Hungry for every No Kid Hungry Lokai bracelet sold online and in stores with a minimum of $10,000 . Learn more about No Kid Hungry Lokai bracelets at Lokai.com.



Now through , Lokai will be donating to No Kid Hungry for every No Kid Hungry Lokai bracelet sold online and in stores with a minimum of . Learn more about No Kid Hungry Lokai bracelets at Lokai.com. Open Table: From Dec. 3 – 16, OpenTable users can donate their OpenTable Dining Points to No Kid Hungry. Every 100 points donated can provide up to five meals to children in need. OpenTable is matching point donations up to 250,000 meals.



From – 16, OpenTable users can donate their OpenTable Dining Points to No Kid Hungry. Every 100 points donated can provide up to five meals to children in need. OpenTable is matching point donations up to 250,000 meals. Peet's Coffee: From Dec. 1 – 7, Peet's will donate $2 to No Kid Hungry for every pound of Holiday Blend sold, up to $30,000 , as part of the brand's mission to support the neighborhoods it serves.



From – 7, Peet's will donate to No Kid Hungry for every pound of Holiday Blend sold, up to , as part of the brand's mission to support the neighborhoods it serves. Polo x FEED: Ten percent of the purchase price for every Polo x FEED product sold this holiday season will benefit No Kid Hungry and its work to help connect kids to the food they need.



Ten percent of the purchase price for every Polo x FEED product sold this holiday season will benefit No Kid Hungry and its work to help connect kids to the food they need. PS821 Sneakers: Now through Dec. 31 , PS821 will donate 8.21 percent of the purchase price from select sales to No Kid Hungry. Individuals can select "No Kid Hungry" at PS821's Choose-Your-Own-Philanthropy checkout page online to support.



Now through , PS821 will donate 8.21 percent of the purchase price from select sales to No Kid Hungry. Individuals can select "No Kid Hungry" at PS821's Choose-Your-Own-Philanthropy checkout page online to support. Williams Sonoma : Now through Dec. 31 , shoppers can purchase select handcrafted and heartwarming holiday gifts that will result in donations to No Kid Hungry. Items include a set of four stoneware gold heart mugs, a standalone stoneware gold heart mug and a heart spatula available online and in-store. Williams Sonoma is donating 30 percent of the retail price of the mug, mugs set and spatula to No Kid Hungry.

To learn more about how No Kid Hungry sponsors are helping kids in need this holiday season, visit NoKidHungry.org .

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 7 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

Media Contact: Allison deBrauwere, adebrauwere@strength.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/no-kid-hungry-partners-are-helping-to-end-childhood-hunger-in-america-with-gifts-that-give-back-300964002.html

SOURCE No Kid Hungry