No Layoffs at This Kansas City Company: VeriShip Announces New Hires

VeriShip growing despite the slowdown, thanks to its SaaS-based platform that supports online retail

VeriShip, a leading SaaS-based shipping expense optimization platform, today announced the addition of two new executives to its growing team. Despite uncertainty due to the COVID-19 crisis, VeriShip is increasing its investment in talent to fuel product innovation and growth.

VeriShip’s SaaS platform is in high demand as small and mid-sized businesses reevaluate their shipping and fulfillment operations for the rapidly accelerating online shopping market. To meet new demand, VeriShip expanded its expense audit and insight solutions and now offers optimized cost control and better visibility to Fulfillment by Amazon sellers. The company completed that expansion after its December 2019 acquisition of Valence, an Amazon auditing technology and services provider.

“While some companies are pulling in the reins with hiring freezes, furloughs and layoffs, VeriShip continues to grow,” said VeriShip CEO Michael George. “The duration of this pandemic is uncertain and casualties unimaginable, but this too shall pass, and VeriShip remains forward-thinking and focused on development and growth.”

In total, VeriShip has onboarded 11 new employees since mid-March, including associates in its business development, marketing, finance and human resource departments.

Its new executive hires include product development veteran Tracey Meyer in the role of chief product officer and Randy Bahr as vice president of engineering. Both are new positions for the company.

With more than 20 years of software development experience, Meyer will lead product development and support strategic growth, both organically and through acquisition. She brings a deep understanding of all aspects of building software solutions, including how to establish companies as market and industry leaders.

Meyer joins VeriShip from symplr, a health care governance, risk and compliance SaaS solutions company where she oversaw a team of product management leaders and formulated the overall product direction across multiple business units. Prior to symplr, Meyer served as program director with DST Systems (now SS&C).

Bahr has more than 20 years of experience as a software engineer and development manager. From his earliest job as a coder, he ascended quickly into various leadership and management roles, including director of software development at DST Systems. As vice president of engineering for VeriShip, Bahr is responsible for product development, IT and operations teams.

Like Meyer, Bahr hails from symplr, where he served as vice president of product development, leading more than 300 software engineers in offices across the globe with responsibility for its entire portfolio of SaaS products.

Meyer and Bahr have a long history of working together successfully and make “a powerful team,” according to George. They met 20 years ago as coders at DST, working together, then in parallel, during their rapid ascent in the organization. Meyer helped recruit Bahr to symplr to lead the company’s evolving engineering effort.

“We have transformed our company in the past 18 months,” said George. “After being acquired by Summit Partners in late 2018, we accelerated our technology buildout and completed a strategic acquisition. With experienced leaders like Tracey and Randy, and a solid foundation, we are ready to support clients in this new reality — and ready for a successful future.”

About VeriShip

VeriShip is a spend management and payments platform that tracks, audits and analyzes shipping invoice data to support small and mid-sized businesses shipping with the four largest U.S. carriers. Its SaaS-based technology platform gives SMBs control of their shipping data with a single source of cloud-based visibility into parcel spend. Its team of data scientists and parcel experts uses the platform’s decades of shipping data to benchmark and forecast, helping clients negotiate shipping contracts and optimize and reduce future shipping spend. Since 2006, VeriShip has helped nearly 6,000 businesses optimize shipping on nearly $2 billion in parcel spend. Learn more at veriship.com/valence

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200427005102/en/