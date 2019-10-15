No More Dreadful Wedgies!

aPure Gives the Tips to Prevent it

Wedgies are extremely annoying to deal with. If you spend most of your time adjusting your pants to avoid wedgies, making sure no one is watching you pull the underwear out from your butt crack.

Wearing Pure5.5 pH Balancing Underwear can be one of the best ways to prevent yourself from getting wedgies. (Photo: Business Wire)

Here are tips to prevent wedgies.

Wear fitted underwear–

Tight underwear could prevent constant wedgies, but too tight underwear will cause skin bulges around your hips, even you are an ultra-slender woman. However, your baggy underwear has more materials which can get stuck in places it shouldn’t.

So, one of your safest bets could be wearing underwear which is exactly of your size. The feeling of fit is as perfect as “skin to skin”, like the child snuggled close to his/her mother.

Go commando—

The idea of going commando may completely escape from wedgies, but there are a few rules to follow. If you are going without panties regularly, be sure to consider the health risks. Vaginal folliculitis, yeast infections, UTIs, and chafing are a few possible ailments that are even more uncomfortable than having wedgies.

Pick “No-Wear” comfort underwear—

Wearing Pure5.5 pH Balancing Underwear can be one of the best ways to prevent yourself from getting wedgies.

Pure 5.5 elastic fiber doesn’t use low-cost fibers produced in other countries. "20 Danny superfine elastic fiber" adopts the jointly developed technology of Japan’s Asahi Kasei and Formosa Plastics Group. Pure5.5 elastic fiber is resistant to sunlight, hard water, and chlorine. Using high-quality yarn and twisting techniques, this elastic fiber is not prone to fray or shed and holds shape for a long time. The ultra-fine 20 Danny fibers make the fabric smooth and the color dye even. Every time you got put on those fresh undies, you’ll know that you have the best bottoms in the league.

aPure Pure5.5 pH Balancing Underwear free your butt from uncomfortable and embarrassing wedgies.

6 key features:

*Keep lady parts to stay dry & smell fresh

*Balance pH on private skin, prevent from recurrent infections

*Super stretchy & Extra comfy

*Minimal static charge allows for all day comfort and moisturization

*Easy clean, quick dry, your travel essential

*No fade, no harm, colorfastness on grade 4

