Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

No More Dreadful Wedgies!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2019 | 09:18am EDT

aPure Gives the Tips to Prevent it

Wedgies are extremely annoying to deal with. If you spend most of your time adjusting your pants to avoid wedgies, making sure no one is watching you pull the underwear out from your butt crack.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015005607/en/

Wearing Pure5.5 pH Balancing Underwear can be one of the best ways to prevent yourself from getting wedgies. (Photo: Business Wire)

Wearing Pure5.5 pH Balancing Underwear can be one of the best ways to prevent yourself from getting wedgies. (Photo: Business Wire)

Here are tips to prevent wedgies.

Wear fitted underwear–

Tight underwear could prevent constant wedgies, but too tight underwear will cause skin bulges around your hips, even you are an ultra-slender woman. However, your baggy underwear has more materials which can get stuck in places it shouldn’t.

So, one of your safest bets could be wearing underwear which is exactly of your size. The feeling of fit is as perfect as “skin to skin”, like the child snuggled close to his/her mother.

Go commando—

The idea of going commando may completely escape from wedgies, but there are a few rules to follow. If you are going without panties regularly, be sure to consider the health risks. Vaginal folliculitis, yeast infections, UTIs, and chafing are a few possible ailments that are even more uncomfortable than having wedgies.

Pick “No-Wear” comfort underwear—

Wearing Pure5.5 pH Balancing Underwear can be one of the best ways to prevent yourself from getting wedgies.

Pure 5.5 elastic fiber doesn’t use low-cost fibers produced in other countries. "20 Danny superfine elastic fiber" adopts the jointly developed technology of Japan’s Asahi Kasei and Formosa Plastics Group. Pure5.5 elastic fiber is resistant to sunlight, hard water, and chlorine. Using high-quality yarn and twisting techniques, this elastic fiber is not prone to fray or shed and holds shape for a long time. The ultra-fine 20 Danny fibers make the fabric smooth and the color dye even. Every time you got put on those fresh undies, you’ll know that you have the best bottoms in the league.

aPure Pure5.5 pH Balancing Underwear free your butt from uncomfortable and embarrassing wedgies.

6 key features:

*Keep lady parts to stay dry & smell fresh

*Balance pH on private skin, prevent from recurrent infections

*Super stretchy & Extra comfy

*Minimal static charge allows for all day comfort and moisturization

*Easy clean, quick dry, your travel essential

*No fade, no harm, colorfastness on grade 4


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:33aISLAND TEXTILEXD : Board of directors meeting of Island Textile Mills Limited
AQ
09:33aCIENA : Internet2 Selects Ciena's 800G Technology to Fuel R&E Efforts
BU
09:32aAPPIAN : Toggle SummaryAppian Delivers Robotic Workforce Manager Solution for UiPath to Orchestrate its Digital Workforce
PU
09:32aBCA MARKETPLACE : Form 8.3 -
PU
09:32aFI EUROPE 2019 : GEA to showcase its technology strengths in food processing and safety
PU
09:32aGEA : explores possible sale of compressor supplier GEA Bock
PU
09:32aCAVERION OYJ : is experiencing IT problems causing e.g. delays in emails
PU
09:32aALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B S C : Alba Holds Press Conference on ARABAL 2019
PU
09:32aJPMORGAN CHASE : Donates Former Bank Branch and Commits $500,000 to Expand Economic Growth in Indianapolis' Great Places 2020 Neighborhoods
PU
09:32aKOHINOOR ENERGY : Board of directors meeting of Kohinoor Energy Limited
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : rejects FT report as shares drop
2EXCLUSIVE: No choice but to invest in oil, Shell CEO says
3London retains global finance throne amid Brexit chaos
4EUROSTOXX : European shares hit two-week high on Brexit deal hopes
5OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION : OCEANAGOLD : Revises 2019 Guidance and Releases Preliminary Third Quarter Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group