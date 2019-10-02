Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

No, Seriously: Is Manufacturing Slowing Down?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 01:03am EDT

ISM index is the lowest it's been in a while.

New polling from industry publication Thomas finds that most Americans put a premium on American-made products … and most of us don't think the manufacturing sector is particularly stable right now.

That matches up well with the latest ISM data today.

Remember the ISM data? It's the result of the Institute for Supply Management's survey of purchasing managers at manufacturing firms - a number above 50 indicates optimism, and below 50 suggests manufacturing activity is slowing down. Last month it was at 49.1. The number is now at 47.9.

That's a bad number! From CNN's writeup :

The overall index number was bad, but more worrisome is the report's drop in factory orders of exports, said Torsten Slok, chief economist at Deutsche Bank. 'There is no end in sight to this slowdown, the recession risk is real,' he wrote in a note to clients.

As recession worries resurface, investors wonder whether the Federal Reserve could turn more dovish as the year comes to an end.

The central banks cut interest rates twice this year, in July and again last month, to boost the economy. But at its September meeting the average forecast from policy committee members didn't account for further cuts this year. The softening manufacturing data could change this.

Is renowned economist President Trump on board with this approach? Buddy, you know he is:

But interest rates are already pretty low. And the Republicansalready cut taxes. So what other options are there to push manufacturing orders back toward 50, and get the economy going in the right direction? A massive infrastructure bill. It'll make American businesses more competitive and creates jobs.

Frankly, that'd be impossible to pass right now. There's an election just over a year away, an impeachment inquiry beginning in Congress right now, and the White House has implied it'll sink any legislation while impeachment is on the table. Washington is in, as per usual, a state of gridlock.

But, look, when it finally comes time to slow down what may be a recession, we'll know what the fix is: Pass an infrastructure bill!

Disclaimer

Alliance for American Manufacturing published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 05:02:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:28aEurope third-quarter earnings outlook deteriorates as trade war, Brexit bite
RE
01:22aTwitter, TweetDeck suffer global outage, thousands hit
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15aU.K. Retail Body Warns of Store Closures as Shop Prices Continue to Fall
DJ
01:12aOil prices rise after surprise fall in U.S. crude stocks
RE
01:05aOutlier? Influencer? Fed's Bullard catches Trump's eye
RE
01:03aNO, SERIOUSLY : Is Manufacturing Slowing Down?
PU
12:52aUK to fly back another 7,100 people on Wed after Thomas Cook collapse
RE
12:35aFall as dismal U.S. manufacturing data sparks slowdown fears
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VISA, MASTERCARD RECONSIDER BACKING FACEBOOK'S LIBRA: WSJ
2WAITR HOLDINGS INC. : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Waitr Holding..
3SOFTBANK CORP : SOFTBANK : Fitch downgrades WeWork after aborted IPO leaves financing hole
4SK HYNIX INC : SK Hynix shifts away from Japanese input material with Korean product
5JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : reaches $20.4M settlement over opioid crisis
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group