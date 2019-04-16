Log in
No agreement yet on individual trade issues with U.S. - Japan's Motegi

04/16/2019 | 07:14pm EDT
Upper House's budget committee session on March 27, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Japan's Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday that no agreement had been reached on individual trade issues with the United States after two days of talks with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Motegi told journalists in Washington he hoped to reach a "good result" on the talks "at an early stage."

He said he may accompany Prime Minister Shinzo Abe when he visits the United States next week.

The two-day trade talks came after U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed last September to start trade talks in an arrangement that protects Japanese automakers from further tariffs while talks are underway.

(Reporting by David Lawder in Washington; Writing by Malcolm Foster in Tokyo; Editing by Richard Chang)

