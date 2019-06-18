Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

No-deal Brexit chills send pound to a five-month low vs euro

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 04:30am EDT
A bank employee counts pound notes at Kasikornbank in Bangkok

LONDON (Reuters) - Signs that arch-Brexiteer Boris Johnson may be a step closer to becoming Britain's next prime minister sent the pound tumbling to a five-month low versus the euro on Tuesday as investors worried about the risks of a hard exit from the European Union.

The pound dived to 89.66 pence versus the euro, its lowest level since mid-January, before the outcome of a second round of voting in the Tory leadership contest that might cement Johnson's pole position among rivals.

"Fears of a disorderly exit could keep the path of least resistance to the downside," said Charalambos Pissouros, senior market analyst at JFD Group.

The pound has weakened more than 6% against the euro since early May as investors have raised their bearish bets against the British currency on worries that Britain may crash out of the European Union without a deal on Oct. 31.

Though recent short bets have been trimmed somewhat, overall sentiment has become cautious on the pound, with recent optimistic talk from the Bank of England doing little to dispel the cloud of gloom hanging over the currency.

While policymakers have said that benchmark interest rates may need to rise sooner than markets expect, traders are in no hurry to shift their expectations, with futures markets pricing in no rate hikes well into late 2020.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Catherine Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.27% 0.8926 Delayed Quote.-0.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:14aEuro zone inflation confirmed slowing to one-year low in May - Eurostat
RE
05:13aTruckmaker Volvo to partner with Nvidia to develop AI for driverless vehicles
RE
05:12aGazprom awaiting new Ukraine government before starting gas transit talks
RE
05:12aItaly's Tria says Rome will spend less, can reach deficit agreement with EU
RE
05:10aEBAY : Exploring the Opportunities of Blockchain and Cryptocurrency
PU
05:05aFacebook reveals Libra cryptocurrency, with lofty goals
RE
05:04aFacebook's new cryptocurrency Libra and digital wallet Calibra
RE
05:03aEUROZONE : Final Core CPI as estimates at 0.8%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC : ARRAY BIOPHARMA : Pfizer makes $10.6 billion cancer bet in cash deal for Array Biopharma
2INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : determines the placement price for the new shares
3ASHTEAD GROUP : ASHTEAD : annual profit rises 17% on Sunbelt growth
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
5CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION : Infineon raises £1.4 billion to help fund Cypress deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About