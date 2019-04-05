Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

No-deal Brexit may have steep costs for some sectors - WTO chief

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 02:32am EDT
World Trade Organization Director-General Roberto Azevedo attends a news conference at the WTO headquarters in Geneva

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - If the United Kingdom leaves the European Union without a deal it could have "very significant" costs for some parts of the British economy, Roberto Azevedo, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), said on Thursday.

The British government is scrambling to find parliamentary consensus over the terms of its departure from the European Union ahead of an April 12 deadline, prompting warnings from some officials that the risk of a no-deal exit is increasing.

Azevedo said in Mexico City that economists were best placed to estimate the potential impact of a no-deal Brexit, which would leave the British economy trading on WTO rules.

"But I would say there will be costs, and the costs may be very significant in some sectors, and maybe less significant in other sectors. But overall, there will be an impact, we all know that," he told Reuters in an interview.

Separately, Azevedo sounded a note of caution on ongoing efforts to resolve a dispute over the future of the WTO's Appellate Body, the top court of global trade.

Washington has long argued that WTO judges have routinely broken with procedures and exceeded their mandates, and in a bid to force reforms, the U.S. government has blocked the appointment of judges to the Appellate Body.

If continued, the tactic could render the body inoperable by December, when terms end for two of the remaining three judges. Under WTO rules, three judges are required to hear appeals.

Azevedo said WTO member states were seeking to find a way around the impasse, noting that it was chiefly a U.S. concern.

"The truth is that it's difficult to know if we're advancing or not," he said, "because the Americans haven't been contributing in a very active way to these discussions."

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:10aGerman February industrial output rises on construction surge
RE
03:07aMARKETS AND MARKETS : Process Oil Market worth $5.6 billion by 2023
PU
03:04aItaly's economy in delicate situation, to be monitored closely - EU's Moscovici
RE
03:01aSterling to rise 3 percent if Brexit deal looks likely - Reuters poll
RE
02:57aEURO ZONE FUTURE AT STAKE UNLESS QUICK REFORMS : France's Le Maire
RE
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:49aTENCENT : Closes Big Dollar-Bond Sale
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk safe for now as U.S. judge urges Tesla CEO, SEC to end tweet dispute
2Sterling to rise 3 percent if Brexit deal looks likely - Reuters poll
3EXCLUSIVE: Saudi Arabia threatens to ditch dollar oil trades to stop 'NOPEC' - sources
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : GONE IN 6 MINUTES: an Ethiopian Airlines jet's final journey
5DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : FEELING MOODY Retailer Debenhams hit by downgrade from credit ratings agency

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About