Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

No-deal Brexit would be a major economic shock - BoE's Saunders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 05:36am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the Bank of England in the City of London

LONDON (Reuters) - Leaving the European Union on Oct. 31 without any transition deal would be a major economic shock, and businesses would be unable to prepare for the long-term consequences, Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders said on Tuesday.

"No-deal Brexit would probably have a significant adverse effect on the UK's long term growth prospects, because of reduced openness to international trade in both goods and services," Saunders said in written testimony to parliament.

In spoken testimony at a hearing for his reappointment to the Monetary Policy Committee, Saunders said he "genuinely" believed that interest rates could move either way after a no-deal Brexit, due to the risk of a weaker pound and a major shock to Britain's supply capacity pushing up inflation.

Financial markets expect the BoE is more likely to cut rates to support economic growth after a disruptive no-deal Brexit.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Catherine Evans)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:46aVietnam posts $1.3 billion trade deficit in May, matches forecast
RE
05:45aDefense Consolidation Continues as Spending Priorities Shift
DJ
05:45aElection Puts Istanbul's Budget -- and Ruling Party's Use of It -- in Spotlight
DJ
05:45aTech's Best Stretch Since 2011 Rejuvenates Market Rally
DJ
05:44aBank of England's Vlieghe sees greater risks for economy
RE
05:43aMALTA FREEPORT TERMINALS : hosts its first LNG-powered container ship (11/06/2019)
PU
05:41aJapan's Motegi says to meet USTR Lighthizer on June 13 for trade talks
RE
05:39aMounting U.S. rate cut bets cap dollar before G20 meeting
RE
05:36aNo-deal Brexit would be a major economic shock - BoE's Saunders
RE
05:34a'Privacy coin' Monero offers near total anonymity
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil steadies above $62 as OPEC cuts counter growth concerns
2TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC : Salesforce Makes $15 Billion Deal -- WSJ
3AMG : AMG : Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Authorization to Explore a Separate Public Listing for..
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : European shares gain on Trump tariff relief, carmakers shine
5CITIGROUP INC. : CITIGROUP : Citi launches co-branded credit cards with South East Asia's Grab in push for mor..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About