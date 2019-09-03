Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

'No deal' Brexit would cost at least £13 billion in UK sales to the EU - U.N.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 12:24pm EDT
An anti-Brexit protestor rides a bicycle with Union Jack flag and European Union flag attached to it, outside the Houses of the Parliament in London

GENEVA (Reuters) - Leaving the European Union without a trade deal would cost Britain at least $16 billion (13 billion pounds) in lost EU sales, and probably far more after accounting for indirect effects and other markets, a report by the U.N. trade agency UNCTAD said on Tuesday.

"UNCTAD's research indicates that a no-deal Brexit will result in UK export losses of at least $16 billion, representing an approximate 7% loss of overall UK exports to the EU," it said.

That would include $5 billion in motor vehicle exports, $2 billion in animal products and a further $2 billion in apparel and textiles.

UNCTAD said the $16 billion figure was conservative, and only took into account a rise in EU tariffs from zero to the basic "most favoured nation" rate that it offers countries without preferential deals.

"These losses would be much greater because of non-tariff measures, border controls and consequent disruption of existing UK-EU production networks," UNCTAD's report said.

The report was published as Britain's parliament debated a bid to stop Britain crashing out of the EU on Oct. 31 without a transitional deal, which the European Commission described as a "very distinct possibility".

UNCTAD said 20% of Britain's non-EU exports were at risk of higher tariffs in markets such as Turkey, South Africa, Canada and Mexico - countries that have preferential trade deals with the EU but have not yet agreed to roll over those benefits for British exporters in the event of a "no deal" Brexit.

If Britain did not strike those deals before its exit from the EU, it would lose a further $2 billion in exports, with higher tariffs for cars, processed food, clothes and textiles, with $750 million in forgone motor vehicles exports.

Still more losses could come if Britain failed to conclude rollover deals with Vietnam and the MERCOSUR countries of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, which have recently signed trade agreements with the EU.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Edmund Blair, William Maclean)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.20% 0.90708 Delayed Quote.0.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:42pOil & Money conference rebranded to reflect energy transition
RE
12:41pStocks fall as concerns over Brexit, global growth weigh
RE
12:37pCONCORDIA UNIVERSITY OF EDMONTON : Presentation – How to prepare a successful SSHRC Insight Grant application. Dr. Zdravko Marjanovic
PU
12:32pUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : Confirmation of advance payments good news for farmers, says UFU
PU
12:32pNATIONAL CATTLEMEN BEEF ASSOCIATION OF UNITED ST : Young Cattle Producers Can Get More Out of 2020 Cattle Industry Convention in San Antonio
PU
12:29pSoft Manufacturing Data Pushes Treasury Yields Lower
DJ
12:27pMAG MEDICAL ASSOCIATION OF GEORGIA : member to compete in food challenge to battle neurological diseases
PU
12:24p'No deal' Brexit would cost at least £13 billion in UK sales to the EU - U.N.
RE
12:22pU.S. Chamber CEO sees enough votes for Congress to pass USMCA - CNBC
RE
12:17pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Readout of Vice President Mike Pence's Meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC : SPARK THERAPEUTICS : Roche, Spark again extend $4.3 billion takeover offer
2WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
3BITTIUM OYJ : BITTIUM OYJ : Received a Purchase Order for Software-Defined Tough SDR™ Radios and TAC WIN..
4XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : China's Xiaomi plans $1.5 billion buyback to arrest stock tumble
5HASBRO, INC : HASBRO : Marvel superheroes power up Lego's sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group