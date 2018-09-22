Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

No-deal Brexit would have limited impact on German labor market: Der Spiegel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/22/2018 | 12:07pm CEST
Informal meeting of EU leaders in Salzburg

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel's government expects the impact of a no-deal Brexit on the labor market in Europe's biggest economy would be "relatively small", the German newsmagazine Der Spiegel said on Saturday.

Around 41,000 British people were employed in Germany in December 2017 and that number is insignificant for the labor market overall, the magazine cited a government response to a request for information from the far-left Linke party as saying.

There were around 44.8 million people employed in Germany in total in the second quarter of 2018, according to data from the Federal Statistics Office.

The German government has repeatedly stressed that Britain cannot cherrypick the elements of the European Union that it wants while rejecting principles like free movement during negotiations on its looming departure from the bloc.

Der Spiegel cited a government response to the opposition Greens as reaffirming that Berlin rejects British Prime Minister Theresa May's idea of maintaining free movement of goods between the EU and Britain after Brexit while ending the free movement of people.

At a summit in Austria on Thursday, EU leaders rejected May's "Chequers" plan, saying she needed to give ground on trade and customs arrangements for the UK border with Ireland.

On Friday May said that Brexit talks with the European Union were deadlocked, challenging the bloc to come up with its own plans.

"Throughout this process, I have treated the EU with nothing but respect," May said in a televised address. "The UK expects the same. A good relationship at the end of this process depends on it."

On Saturday, German Deputy Foreign Minister Michael Roth said on Twitter that the 27 countries to remain in the European Union countries after Brexit met often and were striving to achieve "reasonable solutions", as all negotiations had shown.

"The blame game against the EU is therefore more than unfair. We can't solve the problems that are arising on the island due to Brexit," he said, referring to Britain.

Germany's BDI industry association is convinced Brexit will hurt both the EU and Britain, its president said in an interview with public broadcaster SWR.

Regarding negotiations between Britain and the EU, Dieter Kempf said: "We still hope that things work out well but we are advising our companies to prepare for a no-deal, i.e. a hard Brexit."

If there is a hard Brexit, there should be a trade and investment protection agreement that is as comprehensive as possible, he added.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by Mark Heinrich)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:13pOPEC, non-OPEC compliance with supply cuts was 129 percent in August - delegates
RE
12:09pEU ratchets up pressure on Swiss to clinch new treaty
RE
12:07pNO-DEAL BREXIT WOULD HAVE LIMITED IMPACT ON GERMAN LABOR MARKET : Der Spiegel
RE
11:56aVolume spikes on sector reshuffle, quadruple witching
RE
09:28aREMOVAL AND RESEARCH : The Marine Debris Team Strikes Again
PU
09:09aNIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : Oil Market Can’t Ignore Iran
PU
08:59aBANGLADESH : World Bank Vice President Arrives Tomorrow
PU
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
06:42aWhite House optimistic on China trade; no date for more talks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar leans on old playbook to cope with Trump tariffs
2Oil prices end week up in volatile trade ahead of OPEC meeting
3MEXICO WILL SEEK DEAL WITH CANADA IF NAFTA TALKS FAIL: Lopez Obrador
4APPLE : NO SEX PLEASE, WE'RE APPLE : iPhone Giant Seeks TV Success on Its Own Terms
5Adviser says U.S. close to Mexico-only NAFTA deal, Canada unmoved

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.