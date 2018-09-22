Log in
No-deal Brexit would have limited impact on German labor market: Der Spiegel

09/22/2018 | 08:46am CEST
Informal meeting of EU leaders in Salzburg

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel's government expects that the impact of a no-deal Brexit on the German labor market would be "relatively small", magazine Der Spiegel said on Saturday.

It cited a government response to a request for information from the far-left Linke party as saying that around 41,000 British people were employed in Germany in December 2017 and that this number was insignificant for the labor market overall.

Berlin rejects British Prime Minister Theresa May's idea of maintaining free movement of goods between the European Union and Britain after Brexit while ending the free movement of people, the magazine also reported.

It cited a government response to a request for information from the opposition Greens as the source of that information.

At a summit in Austria on Thursday, EU leaders rejected May's "Chequers" plan, saying she needed to give ground on trade and customs arrangements for the UK border with Ireland.

On Friday May said that Brexit talks with the European Union had hit an impasse, challenging the bloc to come up with its own plans.

"Throughout this process, I have treated the EU with nothing but respect," May said in a televised address. "The UK expects the same. A good relationship at the end of this process depends on it."

On Saturday, German Deputy Foreign Minister Michael Roth said on Twitter that the remaining 27 European Union countries met often and were striving to achieve reasonable solutions and all negotiations had shown that.

"The blame game against the EU is therefore more than unfair. We can't solve the problems that are arising on the island due to Brexit," he said, referring to Britain.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by John Stonestreet)

