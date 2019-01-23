Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

No deal Brexit would represent 'profound' failure - Moody's

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 05:08am EST
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray packs away placards into his car after the result was announced on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal in London

LONDON (Reuters) - A no deal Brexit would represent a major failure of Britain's political institutions that would weigh negatively on the country's creditworthiness, ratings agency Moody's said on Wednesday.

"From a sovereign credit perspective, if you end up with a 'no deal' Brexit that is a sign that something institutionally has really quite profoundly failed," Moody's senior vice president Sarah Carlson told a conference in London.

Carlson said perceptions of how functional a country's institutions were was a big factor in setting its credit rating, though Moody's would need to disentangle short-term noise and long-term damage in the event of a disorderly Brexit.

Moody's currently rates Britain at Aa2 with a stable outlook.

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:23aGazprom Neft considering LNG production in Russia's Arctic
RE
05:22aChina's December grain imports plunge amid trade disputes - customs
RE
05:19aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : What is shadow carbon pricing?
PU
05:18aUK watchdog flags possible ban on some crypto-related trading
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:14aESCAP ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COMMISSION FOR ASIA AN : UN pilot project on integrated straw management launched in Viet Nam
PU
05:09aJPMorgan AM turns more constructive on global stock markets
RE
05:08aNo deal Brexit would represent 'profound' failure - Moody's
RE
05:03aFRANCE TOPS WELFARE SCALES, US SECOND WITH PRIVATE FUNDS : Oecd
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ASML HOLDING : ASML : faces slow start to year as chipmakers delay orders
2WESTPAC BANKING CORP : WESTPAC BANKING : MI Leading Index December (PDF 140KB)
3METRO BANK PLC : METRO BANK : shares crash as risky mortgage bets raise cash call fears
4ANTOFAGASTA : ANTOFAGASTA : Copper, Gold Production Hit Top of Guidance in 2018
5BAIDU : BAIDU : China's Baidu pledges to improve search service after complaint

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.