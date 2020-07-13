Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

No guarantee EU leaders will reach stimulus deal - Merkel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 02:12pm EDT
German Chancellor Merkel meets Italian PM Conte in Meseberg

Germany and Italy agree in principle on proposals to bridge gaps among EU states on a long-term budget and a stimulus plan, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday, warning there was no certainty of a deal.

During a news conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at a palace just outside Berlin, Merkel said she could not guarantee that EU member states will reach an agreement on the proposals by European Council President Charles Michel at a summit on July 17-18.

"I don't know if we will reach an agreement," said Merkel. "It is still not sure and the path remains long."

Michel will chair the first face-to-face talks of the 27 European Union heads since lockdowns took hold in March and feuds over how to respond to the coronavirus divided the bloc.

Hoping to overcome major differences over how to revive economic growth between the wealthy, thrifty north and the high-debt south, hit harder by COVID-19, he proposed a smaller joint EU budget for 2021-27 than previously envisaged.

Michel has presented a long-term EU budget of 1.074 trillion euros and a recovery fund of 750 billion euros for pandemic-hammered economies, with two-thirds of that to be in the form of free grants and a third issued as repayable loans.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte - the key hawkish figure in the talks - has insisted on enshrining economic reforms as conditions for accessing the funds, something the south wants to avoid.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte warned during the news conference with Merkel that EU economic stimulus for member states should not carry too much conditionality.

Conte said Italy was happy for EU institutions to monitor its economic reforms but imposing excessively stringent conditions would be counter-productive.

"It's not in anybody's interests to introduce conditionality that would compromise the support of the programme or give it scarce practical impact," Conte said.

(Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by William Maclean)

By Andreas Rinke
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:26pBANK OF CANADA : Operational details for upcoming secondary market purchases of Government of Canada securities (July 20-July 31)
PU
02:25pU.S. shale oil output to drop 2-yr low of 7.49 mln bpd in Aug- EIA
RE
02:25pCoronavirus Spending Pushed U.S. June Budget Gap to $864 Billion, Treasury Says
DJ
02:24pTunisia prime minister says he will make a cabinet reshuffle amid row with moderate islamst ennahda party
RE
02:23pChina to Impose Retaliatory Sanctions on GOP Senators Over Xinjiang Penalties -- Update
DJ
02:23pCoronavirus Spending Pushed U.S. June Budget Gap to $864 Billion, Treasury Says
DJ
02:21pIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Staff Concludes Staff Visit to Curaçao and Sint Maarten HTML File
PU
02:12pNo guarantee EU leaders will reach stimulus deal - Merkel
RE
02:12pU.S. June deficit surges to $864 billion
RE
01:59pU.S. CDC reports 3,296,599 coronavirus cases, 134,884 deaths
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ADOBE INC. : Tech Stock Rally Isn't Out of Juice Just Yet, Analysts Say
2ATLANTIA SPA : ATLANTIA : Italy's PM dismisses Atlantia bid to keep motorway licence as 'a joke'
3PEPSICO, INC. : PEPSICO : results beat as lockdowns boost snack sales
4CELSION CORPORATION : CELSION CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
5AMS AG : AMS : Receives a Sell rating from Barclays

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group