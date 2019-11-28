No reason to panic about U.S. consumption

Retail sales in the United States for the month of October 2019 were up 0.3% compared to the previous month, compared to a market consensus of +0.2%. Excluding automotive, sales were below market expectations, up +0.2% against a consensus of +0.4%. Excluding cars and petrol, consumption increased by +0.1% while the consensus was +0.3%.

Source: U.S. Department of Commerce and Wells Fargo Securities

The steady consumption in the US in recent months has been the engine of growth, and seen as investors as a sign that a recession is far off. But these mixed data raised some concerns, especially as consumer confidence is declining.

But let’s not forget that consumer spending increased, despite by a mere 0.3 %, despite the fact that income growth seems to stagnate. “Despite the initial impression, it is not as though consumers are spending money they do not have”, say Wells Fargo analysts. It believes that most of the reason behind the flat income is the fact that personal interest income alone fell $28.6 billion or 1.7% in the month, and recalls that wages and salaries actually posted a solid increase of $33.8 billion or a healthy 0.4%. Wells Fargo is adamant that spending is slowing, not collapsing, and has a 2.0% rate of PCE growth penciled in for the fourth quarter.

And so it still anticipates that consumers will be checking out Black Friday deals in the stores and online this weekend...