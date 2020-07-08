Log in
No use analysing Juve's 'total blackout' against Milan: Sarri

07/08/2020 | 04:39am BST
Serie A - AC Milan v Juventus

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri says there is no point dwelling on their "total blackout" against AC Milan on Tuesday that saw them go from dominating the game for an hour to conceding three second-half goals in a 4-2 Serie A defeat.

Adrien Rabiot and Cristiano Ronaldo had given Juventus the lead but Milan struck three times in five second-half minutes to stun the league leaders, who dropped their first points since the season restarted last month after the COVID-19 stoppage.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a penalty in the 62nd minute and Franck Kessie equalised four minutes later before Rafael Leao put them ahead one minute after that. Ante Rebic completed the scoring.

"I think our first 60 minutes were world class. We were in total control and had this blackout," Sarri told sports streaming service DAZN. "There's not even much use thinking too much about it, because we have another game in three days.

"It's usually not even possible to find the reasons for these inexplicable blackouts."

Juventus, who have 75 points and are seven clear at the top with seven matches to play, host Atalanta on Saturday.

"Sitting here trying to over-analyse it or put ourselves on trial could be counter-productive and make us lose all the good work we've done so far," Sarri added.

"It's completely different to the defeats against Verona and Napoli, so we have to focus on the next match. This is a team that has excellent football in its capabilities and that is what we need to build on."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

