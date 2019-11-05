NoSweat : Inks Military, Government Distribution Partnership with Blind Industries & Services of Maryland

Blind Industries & Services of Maryland to package and distribute NoSweat liners

NoSweat, market pioneer and creator of patented sweat-absorbing, disposable performance liners for hats, helmets, hard hats and visors, announces a partnership with Blind Industries & Services of Maryland (BISM), a 501(c)(3) not for profit organization dedicated to providing career and training opportunities to blind and visually impaired individuals of all ages. BISM will package and distribute NoSweat liners to sectors of the federal government and Maryland state agencies.

The NoSweat partnership with BISM will help create jobs for Maryland’s blind and visually impaired community.

“The partnership between NoSweat and BISM is one that creates three very positive outcomes: it creates a new channel to better serve the United States Military and other federal divisions, it allows BISM to better serve the State of Maryland; and it creates new job opportunities for people who are blind so they may be a contributing member of their family and community,” said BISM President Fred Puente.

After locking down numerous deals within the sports industry, NoSweat President Jared Robins is looking forward to this new chapter. “NoSweat is excited to work with BISM to help provide jobs to the blind community as well as bring our patented technology to the military industry, national park services and other sectors of the federal government and state agencies of Maryland,” said Robins. “NoSweat is known as a sports and lifestyle brand, but we are not a one-trick pony. Expanding into the military, industrial and construction markets are key to company growth moving forward. The liners can be used in numerous industries to help prevent distractions on the job and keep workers safe. Companies can also cut costs for new hats and hard hats due to hygiene issues.”

For more information, visit www.NoSweatco.com and BISM.org.

About NoSweat

NoSweat is a lifestyle brand and manufacturer of products that are 100% USA made and built to increase performance, safety and hygiene for anyone who sweats and wears some type of hat, helmet, visor or hard-hat. NoSweat's goal is to provide innovative products that improve how people work, play and live. Founded in 2008, NoSweat offers a growing, patented line of sweat-absorbing solutions that are unique to the sports, construction, industrial, food prep, military, and municipal spaces. Learn more about NoSweat at: https://nosweatco.com/

About Blind Industries & Services of Maryland

Established by the Maryland General Assembly in 1908, Blind Industries and Services of Maryland (BISM) provides diverse employment opportunities for over 600 Associates, many of whom are blind or visually impaired, and manufactures more than 700 products at our locations in Maryland and North Carolina. BISM owns and manages 8 AbilityOne Base Supply Centers on various military installations. BISM also offers free innovative life skills independence training programs, services and workshops for blind and visually impaired people of all ages. To learn more about Blind Industries and Services of Maryland, visit www.bism.org.

