Noah Uzal Joins Fiduciary Trust’s New York Office as Wealth Director

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiduciary Trust Company International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton Investments, today announced that Noah Uzal has joined the firm as a wealth director in its New York office.



“We provide a broad range of services for high-net-worth individuals and families, as well as institutions, as no two clients have the same goals, needs or investment preferences,” said Paulina Mejia, regional managing director, trust counsel, and head of Fiduciary Trust Company International’s New York office. “Noah will help us strengthen relationships with the clients we serve in the Greater New York region, so they can experience the full long-term benefit of our holistic wealth and investment management offering.”

Mr. Uzal was most recently an assistant vice president and business development specialist at Alex.Brown, a division of Raymond James, in New York. He previously worked for nine years at Deutsche Bank in New York, where he facilitated equity and fixed income transactions for institutional clients. Mr. Uzal completed his tenure at Deutsche Bank as assistant vice president in asset and wealth management covering institutional clients. He began his career as an analyst in the capital raising group at Channel Capital Group in New York.

“The firm-wide culture at Fiduciary Trust emphasizes the importance of a deep understanding of each client’s unique situation and circumstances,” said Mr. Uzal. “In-depth relationships are crucial for helping clients create individualized portfolios to protect and grow their wealth over the long term, and I am glad to join an organization that shares my dedication to clients.”

Mr. Uzal graduated from Florida State University with a bachelor’s degree in political science.

Mr. Uzal is the latest wealth management professional to join Fiduciary Trust’s New York office. Natalie Gramins, wealth director, joined last year from GoldenTree Asset Management, where she covered family offices and endowments. She had previously held a variety of roles at Lehman Brothers and Barclays Capital, spending the bulk of her tenure as a member of the fixed income sales team. In addition, David S. Bigelow IV, wealth director, joined Fiduciary Trust’s New York office last year from J.P. Morgan Private Bank, where he was a senior banker and executive director providing trust and estate, credit, and advisory services to wealthy individuals, owners of closely held businesses, and entrepreneurs.

About Fiduciary Trust

Fiduciary Trust Company International, a global wealth management firm, has served individuals, families, endowments and foundations since 1931. With over $77 billion in assets under administration and management as of June 30, 2018, the firm specializes in strategic wealth planning, investment management and trust and estate services, as well as tax and custody services. The firm and its subsidiaries maintain offices in New York, NY, Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Los Angeles, CA, San Mateo, CA, Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE, and Arlington, VA. For more information, please visit fiduciarytrust.com.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN] is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. Franklin Templeton Investments provides global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the company has expertise across all asset classes—including equity, fixed income, alternative and custom solutions. The company's more than 650 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With offices in over 30 countries, the California-based company has 70 years of investment experience and over $722 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2018. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

Copyright © 2018. Fiduciary Trust Company International. All rights reserved.

Contacts: