Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Noble : ALROSA provides financing to improve drinking water quality in Yakutia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 02:58pm EST
Share thisshareby e-mailTwitterFacebook
Print thisPrint

February 7, 2020 - ALROSA and authorities continue working on the improvement of the water supply in several districts of the Republic of Sakha.

ALROSA and the government of Yakutia in 2019-2024 roll out the joint program aimed to provide the population of the Vilyui ulus group with high-quality drinking water. As a part of it, new water treatment plants in 14 settlements of the 'diamond province' must come on stream. ALROSA is a major investor of the program through the Future Generations Fund.

Under the program, the municipalities have already received 10 water trucks at a total cost of 33.4 mln rubles. Six more water trucks will be delivered until the end of 2024.

'New water treatment plants with the capacity of 20, 50 and 100 cubic meters per day are launched in four villages of Verkhnevilyuisky district. Pre-commissioning works are underway in five villages of Suntarsky district, and in one village of Nyurbinsky district. There are also four plants in the town of Vilyuisk and Verkhnevilyuisk village. In Q1, new water treatment plants will appear in four more villages,' said Sergey Mestnikov, CEO of the Future Generation Fund.

ALROSA together with municipalities and non-budgetary sources invested around 280 mln rubles in this project. The program also includes modernization and construction of water wells and conduits.

This page was last updated on 07 February 2020 at 13.05
Previous articleBack to news listing

Disclaimer

ALROSA PJSC published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 19:57:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:24pTOTAL : France's Total rejects force majeure notice from Chinese LNG buyer
RE
03:23pOil falls 1% as Russia needs time to mull more OPEC+ supply cuts
RE
03:23pNATIONAL GRID : Field Force Working to Restore Power As Wind, Ice Impact the Company's Eastern New York Customers
PU
03:22pStocks fall on fears China virus to slow growth, gold gains
RE
03:22pStocks fall on fears China virus to slow growth, gold gains
RE
03:22pOil falls 1% as Russia needs time to mull more OPEC+ supply cuts
RE
03:22pMiyoko's Launches Breakthrough Cultured Vegan Pizza Mozz For Food Service
PR
03:22pLisa Kloppenberg Named Provost of Santa Clara University
BU
03:18pNEWMARK : Knight Frank Multifamily Brokers $17.5M and $10.4M Sales in Boulder
PU
03:18pSUNDANCE ENERGY INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., : 'No concrete proposition' from U.S. to back Huawei rival Ericsson - Swedish minister
2TOTAL : France's Total rejects force majeure notice from Chinese LNG buyer
3NORSK HYDRO ASA : FOURTH QUARTER 2019: Firm response in weak markets
4Agriculture companies say will cooperate in Canadian antitrust probe
5ABBVIE INC. : ABBVIE : Reports 4Q Profit, Bump in Net Revenue

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group