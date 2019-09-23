Noble Capital Markets Supports Bahamas Relief Fund Through its NobleCon Investor Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Noble Capital Markets announced today that it will donate $500 to the Official Hurricane Dorian Relief Effort for every company that registers for its sixteenth annual NobleCon small & microcap investor conference from today through October 31, 2019. Furthermore, additional donations of $100 will be made for each investor registration.



NobleCon16 will be held at the new flagship Hard Rock Hotel & Casino located just west of the Fort Lauderdale International Airport, February 16-18, 2020. The Noble Capital Markets Conference will feature 125 public company executive teams selected from the more than 6,000 small & microcap companies listed on Channelchek.com , and will be presenting to the investment community comprised of institutions, investment advisors, independent brokers, self-directed investors, family offices and high-net-worth individuals.

Noble Capital Markets’ head office is located in eastern Boca Raton, Florida, and was once in the direct path of Hurricane Dorian until the storm shifted to the north.

“Because of where we are located, we are acutely aware of the power and devastating impact of a Cat-5 hurricane,” said Mark Pinvidic, Noble Capital Markets’ Managing Partner. “Even so, it’s unimaginable what has happened to the people of these beautiful islands and what it’s going to take to rebuild.”

The early estimate is that Dorian could cost the Bahamas $7 billion in insured and uninsured losses, some two and a half times the cost of the damage the storm caused in the United States.

“This is the sixteenth year of NobleCon, so we’ve got enough history to know we’ll easily reach our maximum number of presenting companies. We’re encouraging companies and investors that are considering registration to do so now, allowing us to further support the relief efforts immediately and to help fill the urgent need of supplies for the Bahamian people,” added Pinvidic.

The conference runs four presentation tracks simultaneously in half-hour intervals for two days, allowing for a maximum of 125 companies presenting. The balance of the schedule is made up of one-on-one meetings with investors, industry panel presentations, keynote addresses and large-scale networking events. Total attendance of 800 is expected.

