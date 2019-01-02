Log in
Noble Century Investment : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities-December 2018

01/02/2019 | 04:04am CET

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedNoble Century Investment Holdings Limited 2 January 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

02322

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

- -

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Description :

No. of ordinary

shares

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

HK$0.020

HK$100,000,000.00

Nil

HK$0.020

HK$100,000,000.00

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

5,000,000,000

5,000,000,000

Description :

Nil

Noble Century

- -

2. Preference SharesStock code :

- -

Description :

- -Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

- -

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

HK$100,000,000.00

No. of preference

shares

- -

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

Balance at close of

preceding month

3,680,600,000

- -

- -

- -

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

- -

- -

- -

- -

Balance at close of the

month

3,680,600,000

- -

- -

- -

No of preference No. of other classesshares

of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.Exercise Price HK$

Meeting approved

( / /

)Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2.Exercise Price HK$

Meeting approved

( / /

)Ordinary shares (Note 1)

3.Exercise Price HK$

Meeting approved

( / /

)Ordinary shares (Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the monthGranted

- -Exercised

- -Cancelled

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

- -

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

Lapsed

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

thereto

as at close of the month

- -

- -

- -

- -

- -- -

- -

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

Currency of Nominal value at nominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1.

Currency of amount outstandingAmount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

)

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

Disclaimer

Noble Century Investment Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 03:03:02 UTC
