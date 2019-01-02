Noble Century Investment : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities-December 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedNoble Century Investment Holdings Limited 2 January 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

02322

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

- -

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Description : No. of ordinary shares Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) HK$0.020 HK$100,000,000.00 Nil HK$0.020 HK$100,000,000.00 Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) 5,000,000,000

5,000,000,000

Description :

Nil

Noble Century

- -

2. Preference SharesStock code :

- -

Description :

- -Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

- -

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

Description : Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) Par value Authorised share No. of other (State capital classes of shares currency) (State currency) HK$100,000,000.00 No. of preference shares

- -

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

Balance at close of

preceding month 3,680,600,000 - - - - - - Increase/ (decrease) during the month - - - - - - - - Balance at close of the month 3,680,600,000 - - - - - -

No of preference No. of other classesshares

of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.Exercise Price HK$

Meeting approved

( / /

)Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2.Exercise Price HK$

Meeting approved

( / /

)Ordinary shares (Note 1)

3.Exercise Price HK$

Meeting approved

( / /

)Ordinary shares (Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the monthGranted

- -Exercised

- -Cancelled

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

- -

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

Lapsed No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month - - - - - - - -

- -- -

- -

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

Currency of Nominal value at nominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1.

Currency of amount outstandingAmount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

)

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)