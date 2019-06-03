Noble Century Investment : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities-May 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/5/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
|
Name of Issuer
|
Noble Century Investment Holdings Limited
|
|
Date Submitted
|
3 June 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Stock code : 02322
|
|
Description :
|
|
Noble Century
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
5,000,000,000
|
HK$0.020
|
HK$100,000,000.00
|
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
5,000,000,000
|
HK$0.020
|
HK$100,000,000.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Stock code : - -
|
|
Description :
|
- -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
2019 年 3 月
2. Preference Shares
|
Stock code :
|
- -
|
|
Description :
|
|
- -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of
|
|
Par value
|
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
preference
|
|
(State
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
currency)
|
|
(State currency)
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Other Classes of Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code :
|
- -
|
|
Description :
|
|
- -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of other
|
|
Par value
|
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
classes of
|
|
(State
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
currency)
|
|
(State currency)
|
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State HK$100,000,000.00 currency) :
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
|
|
No. of ordinary shares
|
No of preference
|
|
No. of other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
(2)
|
|
shares
|
classes of shares
|
Balance at close of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
preceding month
|
3,680,600,000
|
|
- -
|
- -
|
|
- -
|
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the month
|
- -
|
|
- -
|
- -
|
|
- -
|
|
Balance at close of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the month
|
3,680,600,000
|
|
- -
|
- -
|
|
- -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
Particulars of
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new shares
|
No. of new shares of
|
|
|
|
|
of issuer issued
|
issuer which may be
|
share option
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the month
|
issued pursuant
|
scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
pursuant thereto
|
thereto as at close of
|
including EGM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the month
|
approval date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
Movement during the month
|
|
|
|
and class of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares issuable
|
Granted
|
Exercised
|
Cancelled
|
Lapsed
|
|
|
1.
shares
(Note 1)
2.
shares
(Note 1)
3.
shares
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuer
|
issuer which
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued
|
may be
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the
|
issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nominal value
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
pursuant
|
|
|
|
Currency
|
|
at close of
|
Exercised
|
Nominal value
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
Description of warrants
|
|
of nominal
|
|
preceding
|
during the
|
at close of the
|
thereto
|
close of the
|
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
value
|
|
month
|
month
|
|
month
|
|
month
|
1.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/ /
|
)
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
( / /
|
)
2.
|
(
|
/ /
|
)
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
( / /
|
)
3.
|
(
|
/ /
|
)
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy
|
( / /
|
)
2019 年 3 月
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuer
|
issuer which
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued
|
may be
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the
|
issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nominal value
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
pursuant
|
|
|
|
Currency
|
|
at close of
|
Exercised
|
Nominal value
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
Description of warrants
|
|
of nominal
|
|
preceding
|
during the
|
at close of the
|
thereto
|
close of the
|
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
value
|
|
month
|
month
|
|
month
|
|
month
|
4.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
2019 年 3 月
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Noble Century Investment Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 04:53:06 UTC