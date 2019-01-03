Noble Century Investment : Unusual Price Movement

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NOBLE CENTURY INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED ʠ๿ҳ༟છٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2322)

UNUSUAL PRICE MOVEMENT

This announcement is made by Noble Century Investment Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rules 13.09(2) and 13.10 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO").

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company has noted the recent movement in the price of the shares of the Company. Having made such enquiry with respect to the Company as is reasonable in the circumstances, the Company would like to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that the Company is in negotiation with an independent third party relating to a possible acquisition (the "Possible Acquisition") of the entire issued share capital of a company (the "Target Company"), whose operating subsidiaries are corporations licensed to carry on Type 1 (dealing in securities), Type 2 (dealing in futures contracts), Type 4 (advising on securities) and Type 9 (asset management) regulated activities as defined under the SFO. The Possible Acquisition, if materializes, may constitute a notifiable transaction of the Company under the Listing Rules. The Board confirms that no formal agreement has been entered into by the Company in relation to the Possible Acquisition as at the date of this announcement.

The Company will make further announcement as and when appropriate pursuant to the requirements under the Listing Rules.

Save as disclosed above, the Board is not aware of any reasons for these price movement or of any information which must be announced to avoid a false market in the Company's securities or of any inside information that needs to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Listing Rules and Part XIVA of the SFO.

The Possible Acquisition may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

