Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Noble Closes Transaction with Canada Nickel Company Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 12:16am EDT

TSX.V: NOB FWB: NB7 OTC.PK: NLPXF

Noble Closes Transaction with Canada Nickel Company Inc.

TORONTO, May 22, 2020 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: NOB) ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSX-

V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTC.PK:NLPXF) is pleased to announce the closing of the transaction (the "Transaction") with Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel") that was announced in Company news releases on March 4, 2020, April 6, 2020, May 12 and 20, 2020, and recently approved by Noble's shareholders. Details of the definitive agreements between Noble and Canada Nickel for the Transaction were provided in Noble's news release of May 12, 2020. As part of the closing, Noble received a payment of $500,000 from Canada Nickel (half in cash and half through the cancellation of a debt payable to Canada Nickel), as well as 500,000 common shares of Canada Nickel. Noble has received final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange for the Transaction with Canada Nickel.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, holds in excess of approximately 72,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com.

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".

Forward-Looking Information

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

H. Vance White, President

Phone: 416-214-2250

Fax: 416-367-1954

Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com

Investor Relations Email: ir@noblemineralexploration.com

2500 - 120 Adelaide St. West, Toronto, Ontario M5H 1T1

Phone: 416-214-2250

Fax: 416-367-1954

Disclaimer

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2020 04:06:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:24aROCHE : buys U.S. gene sequencing tech company Stratos Genomics
RE
01:14aKAHOOT : Annual Report for 2019
AQ
01:08aPANASONIC : pulls plug on white goods production in Thailand
AQ
01:07aANNOUNCEMENT OF ISSUE OF THE 58TH, THE 59TH, THE 60TH AND THE 61TH DOMESTIC UNSECURED NOTES[PDF : 155kb]
PU
01:06aPUBLIC BANK : 1Q Profit Down 5.7% on Lower Rates
DJ
01:05aBaloise expands its ‘Home' ecosystem with equity investment in Batmaid
TE
01:03aRoche acquires Stratos Genomics to further develop DNA based sequencing for diagnostic use
GL
01:02aADEVINTA : ADE) - Share buyback
AQ
01:01aROCHE : New Longer-Term Data Reinforce Safety of Genentech's Satralizumab in Adults and Adolescents With Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD)
BU
01:00aNew longer-term data reinforce safety of Roche's satralizumab in adults and adolescents with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecasts sales above estimates, powered by data center results
2EASYJET PLC : EASYJET : board looks set to win latest battle with Stelios
3WESFARMERS LIMITED : Australia's Wesfarmers to shut or rebrand over 100 Target stores in virus slump
4Research Report with COVID-19 Forecasts- Hand Sanitizer Market in India 2020-2024 | Increasing Prevalence o..
5INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : IBM Announces First Job Cuts Under New Chief Executive -- Update
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group