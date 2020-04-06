Log in
Noble Mineral Exploration : Provides Update on its Property Transactions with Canada Nicke

04/06/2020 | 12:06am EDT

TSX.V: NOB FWB: NB7 OTC.PK: NLPXF

Noble Obtains Final Order for Plan of Arrangement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, January 10, 2019 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX-V:NOB) ("Noble" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has obtained a final order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) (the "Final Order") with respect to the Company's proposed plan of arrangement authorizing the completion of a proposed reorganization, the primary result of which will be the distribution of approximately 10,000,000 common shares of Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel") to the shareholders of Noble.

The Final Order was granted after the shareholders of Noble overwhelmingly approved the arrangement at a special shareholder meeting on December 27, 2019. (Please see Noble's news release of December 30, 2019.)

The arrangement is being completed pursuant to the Implementation Agreement signed by Noble, Canada Nickel and other parties. (For more information regarding the Implementation Agreement and related transactions, see Noble's news releases of October 1, 2019 and November 28, 2019, as well as the management information circular dated November 29, 2019 prepared for the special shareholder meeting of Noble held on December 27, 2019.) The Company is now working to satisfy the remaining conditions for the completion of the arrangement as specified in the Implementation Agreement, and will advise shareholders when the anticipated date for the completion of the arrangement is known.

Contacts (Noble):

H. Vance White, President

Phone: 416-214-2250 Fax: 416-367-1954

Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com

Investor Relations Email: ir@noblemineralexploration.com

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, holds in excess of 78,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochraneareas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-readygold,

2500 - 120 Adelaide St. West, Toronto, OntarioM5H 1T1

Phone: 416-214-2250

Fax: 416-367-1954

nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com.

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".

Forward-Looking Information

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

4821-1814-1361, v. 1

2500 - 120 Adelaide St. West, Toronto, OntarioM5H 1T1

Phone: 416-214-2250

Fax: 416-367-1954

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 04:05:08 UTC
