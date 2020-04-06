Noble Mineral Exploration : Provides Update on its Property Transactions with Canada Nicke

TSX.V: NOB FWB: NB7 OTC.PK: NLPXF

Noble Obtains Final Order for Plan of Arrangement

TORONTO, January 10, 2019 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX-V:NOB) ("Noble" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has obtained a final order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) (the "Final Order") with respect to the Company's proposed plan of arrangement authorizing the completion of a proposed reorganization, the primary result of which will be the distribution of approximately 10,000,000 common shares of Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel") to the shareholders of Noble.

The Final Order was granted after the shareholders of Noble overwhelmingly approved the arrangement at a special shareholder meeting on December 27, 2019. (Please see Noble's news release of December 30, 2019.)

The arrangement is being completed pursuant to the Implementation Agreement signed by Noble, Canada Nickel and other parties. (For more information regarding the Implementation Agreement and related transactions, see Noble's news releases of October 1, 2019 and November 28, 2019, as well as the management information circular dated November 29, 2019 prepared for the special shareholder meeting of Noble held on December 27, 2019.) The Company is now working to satisfy the remaining conditions for the completion of the arrangement as specified in the Implementation Agreement, and will advise shareholders when the anticipated date for the completion of the arrangement is known.

