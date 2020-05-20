Log in
Noble Receives Final Exchange Approval to Complete Transactions with Canada Nickel Company Inc.

05/20/2020 | 12:16am EDT

TSX.V: NOB FWB: NB7 OTC.PK: NLPXF

Noble Receives Final Exchange Approval to Complete Transactions with

Canada Nickel Company Inc.

TORONTO, May 20, 2020 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: NOB) ("Noble" or the

"Company") (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTC.PK:NLPXF) announces that it received final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange to complete the transaction with Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel") that was announced in Company news releases on March 4, 2020, April 6, 2020 and May 12, 2020, and recently approved by Noble's shareholders. Noble has entered into definitive agreements with Canada Nickel for that transaction, and shareholders should consult Noble's news release of May 12, 2020 for greater details. Having received final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, Noble plans to close the transactions under those definitive agreements as soon as possible, and will advise shareholders when this has been done. As part of that closing, Noble will receive a payment of $500,000 from Canada Nickel (half in cash and half through the cancellation of a debt currently payable to Canada Nickel), as well as 500,000 shares of Canada Nickel.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, holds in excess of 78,500 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com.

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".

Forward-Looking Information

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

2500 - 120 Adelaide St. West, Toronto, Ontario M5H 1T1

Phone: 416-214-2250

Fax: 416-367-1954

4830-0529-4523, v. 7

Contacts:

H. Vance White, President

Phone: 416-214-2250

Fax: 416-367-1954

Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com

Investor Relations

Email: ir@noblemineralexploration.com

2500 - 120 Adelaide St. West, Toronto, Ontario M5H 1T1

Phone: 416-214-2250

Fax: 416-367-1954

4830-0529-4523, v. 7

Disclaimer

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 04:07:02 UTC
