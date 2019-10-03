Log in
Nodal Exchange : Achieves Record 44% Traded Volume in Power Futures

10/03/2019 | 09:11am EDT

Nodal Exchange continues to improve its strong position in the North American monthly power futures markets with a record 44% market share of traded volume in September 2019 and a record 42% market share of open interest as of September 30, 2019.

Nodal Exchange has achieved its 14th consecutive month of record calendar month trading volume in power futures. September 2019 was the second highest month of traded volume ever on Nodal Exchange with 188.5 million MWh of traded volume. Electric power traded volume from January to September 2019 is up 91% on Nodal Exchange over the prior year.

“We are excited to see the continued momentum in our growth in power futures and very much appreciate the trust and support of our trading and clearing community which enables us to achieve these extraordinary results,” said Paul Cusenza, Chairman and CEO of Nodal Exchange. “With our recent expansion in natural gas, we hope to continue to grow our energy product portfolio.”

About Nodal
Nodal Exchange is a derivatives exchange providing price, credit and liquidity risk management solutions to participants in the North American commodities markets. Nodal Exchange is a leader in innovation, having introduced the world’s largest set of electric power locational (nodal) futures contracts. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, Nodal Exchange currently offers over 1,000 contracts on hundreds of unique locations, providing the most effective basis risk management available to market participants. In addition, Nodal Exchange offers natural gas and environmental contracts. All Nodal Exchange contracts are cleared by Nodal Clear which is a CFTC registered derivatives clearing organization. Nodal Exchange is a designated contract market regulated by the CFTC.


© Business Wire 2019
