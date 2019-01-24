Noiana Marigo Promoted to Head of US International Arbitration Group

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer US LLP (“Freshfields”) has named New York-based partner Noiana Marigo, a recognized leader in the field of arbitration, as the new head of the firm’s market-leading US international arbitration group.

Noiana joined Freshfields in 2002, later becoming a partner and then global co-head of the firm’s Latin America practice group in May 2014. With her most recent promotion, Noiana takes over the leadership of Freshfields’ US international arbitration practice from Washington, DC-based partner Nigel Blackaby, who is focusing on his role as the firm’s global co-head of international arbitration. In her role, Noiana will be responsible for guiding the US international arbitration group as it continues to expand its footprint throughout the Americas.

Commenting on Noiana’s promotion, Nigel stated, “As our arbitration group continued to expand globally, it became clear that we needed a proven leader with exceptional energy and vision who could focus solely on our strategic growth within the Americas. Having worked with Noiana for over 15 years, I knew she was the right person.”

Noiana noted, “I am excited to be stepping into this position at a time when our US international arbitration practice is busier than ever before, with over 40 active cases for leading US and multinational corporations. I am truly honored to be able to work with my partners Nigel, Elliot Friedman and Caroline Richard, and counsel Alex Wilbraham and Natalia Zibibbo, in further developing our practice with our team of over 40 talented associates.”

“Noiana’s exceptional reputation within the US and Latin American communities has been a huge asset to the firm, and with this new leadership position she will play a pivotal role in driving additional growth and visibility in the region,” said Peter D. Lyons, the US regional managing partner at Freshfields.

Reflecting on his experience working with Noiana, longtime client Rodolfo Diaz, the Vice President of Pan American Energy, commented, “Noiana is – first of all – an outstanding lawyer,” adding that she “is a professional practitioner who combines strategic thinking, effective management skills and an engaging personal style, which I am sure will lead her and her group to many more successes in the future.”

Noiana has also emerged as a leading champion of diversity and inclusion, both at Freshfields and within the legal profession more broadly. As the firm’s first Latin American partner, and a female leader in the firm, Noiana has tirelessly advocated for workplace policies and initiatives to advance the firm’s commitment to inclusion.

In recognition of her many achievements both inside and outside the firm, Noiana recently received one of only three “International Arbitration MVP” awards issued by Law360 this year, and was recognized by Corporate Counsel and InsideCounsel as a 2018 “National Women in Law” honoree. Noiana also received a “Champion of Women in Business” award sponsored by global business publication The Financial Times and by HERoes, which is an organization dedicated to driving gender equality in business.

Notes to editors:

About Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP is a global law firm with a long-standing track record of successfully supporting the world's leading national and multinational corporations, financial institutions and governments on ground-breaking and business-critical mandates. Our 2,800 plus lawyers deliver results worldwide through our own offices and alongside leading local firms. Our commitment, local and multi-national expertise and business know-how means our clients rely on us when it matters most.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190124005036/en/