Nokia, BNP earnings prop European stocks as growth worries linger

07/31/2020 | 03:34am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

European shares were largely flat on Friday after encouraging earnings updates from Nokia, BNP Paribas and others countered concerns about a global economic recovery as coronavirus cases surged globally.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was on course to end the month flat-to-lower after weak economic data and concerns about the 2020 U.S. presidential election sent the index to a one-month low on Thursday.

Concerns about a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in Europe weighed, with Paris-listed shares edging lower even as data showed the French economy contracted by a smaller-than-expected rate in the second quarter.

Euro zone GDP numbers are due at 0900 GMT.

In earnings-driven moves, Finnish telecom network equipment maker Nokia surged 10.6% to the top of STOXX 600 as it reported an unexpected rise in its underlying profit.

Technology stocks <.SX8P> were the top gainers, up 1.6% after Wall Street's tech giants, Apple, Amazon and Facebook, reported forecast-beating results overnight.

BNP Paribas rose 3.9% as it earned a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, boosted by a surge in fixed income trading and strong demand for corporate finance.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.60% 3051.88 Delayed Quote.65.16%
APPLE INC. 1.21% 384.76 Delayed Quote.29.46%
BNP PARIBAS 5.16% 36.155 Real-time Quote.-34.92%
EURO STOXX 50 0.86% 3235.54 Delayed Quote.-11.88%
FACEBOOK 0.52% 234.5 Delayed Quote.14.25%
NOKIA OYJ 12.63% 4.071 Delayed Quote.9.45%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.71% 362.06 Delayed Quote.-11.64%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.71% 793.76 Delayed Quote.-10.24%
