Nokia rolls out 5G networks for industrial clients

"We're paving the way to accelerate digitalization in the most demanding of use cases such as automotive manufacturing, where cloud, robotics and autonomous machine operations create mission-critical demands for reliable low latency and high data rates," said Raghav Sahgal, head of Nokia's Enterprise unit.

Mobile technologies' role in manufacturing industries is growing fast and, with stand-alone networks, industrial clients are becoming independent in their onsite connection needs.

