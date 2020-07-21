Log in
News : Economy & Forex

News : Economy & Forex
Nokia rolls out 5G networks for industrial clients

07/21/2020 | 03:57am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Workers protest over job cuts at Nokia in France

Nokia rolled out on Tuesday new 5G stand-alone wireless networks for industrial clients and unveiled an order to build one for mining technology firm Sandvik at its site in Tampere, Finland.

"We're paving the way to accelerate digitalization in the most demanding of use cases such as automotive manufacturing, where cloud, robotics and autonomous machine operations create mission-critical demands for reliable low latency and high data rates," said Raghav Sahgal, head of Nokia's Enterprise unit.

Mobile technologies' role in manufacturing industries is growing fast and, with stand-alone networks, industrial clients are becoming independent in their onsite connection needs.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NOKIA OYJ 2.54% 3.974 Delayed Quote.17.67%
SANDVIK AB -0.26% 172.45 Delayed Quote.-5.39%
