Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Nokia sees bumpy 2019 growth due to timing of 5G rollouts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 03:02am EST
FILE PHOTO: Rajeev Suri, Nokia's President and Chief Executive Officer, speaks during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Telecoms equipment maker Nokia forecast a soft first half on Thursday after beating fourth-quarter profit and sales expectations.

The Finnish company said spending on fifth-generation (5G) mobile networks would fuel gains over the next two years but warned 2019 would start off slowly before picking up steam in the second half noting countries were adopting 5G in different stages.

"We expect 2019 to have a soft first half followed by a much more robust second half," CEO Rajeev Suri said in a statement.

The uncertain timing and a flat outlook for its network business after previously predicting growth in the unit injected a note of disappointment among analysts.

Traders predicted the shares would fall between 2 and 7 percent at the open citing Nokia's disappointing guidance.

"Overall it was a quite good Q4 as expected," said analyst Mikael Rautanen at research firm Inderes, which has an accumulate recommendation on Nokia.

"There was a bit more uncertainty in the outlook than I was expecting but the big picture is still the same. The market is recovering well with 5G and they're heading toward their 2020 targets."

The networks industry has been battered by years of slowing demand since 4G network sales peaked in the middle of the decade but a new cycle of network upgrades appear to be kicking in as demand for 5G services increases.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen, Tarmo Virki in Helsinki and Olof Swahnberg in Stockholm; writing by Michael Kahn, editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Jason Neely)

By Anne Kauranen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:14aOil prices rise on Saudi cuts to U.S., Venezuela struggles to keep up exports
RE
03:14aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Republic of Korea to Host ADB's 53rd Annual Meeting in 2020
PU
03:13aUK consumer morale stuck at lowest since 2013 as Brexit nears
RE
03:06aUK house prices stagnate ahead of Brexit - Nationwide
RE
03:02aNokia sees bumpy 2019 growth due to timing of 5G rollouts
RE
03:02aCryptocurrency Liquidity Provider B2C2 OTC Receives FCA Authorisation
BU
03:01aFive Colors Technologies, a Pioneer Company in the Online Gaming Software Industry, Lists Five Colors Coin (FCC), a New Cryptocurrency That Will Become e-Sports Money, on CoinBene and Carries out IEO on Thursday, January 31!
BU
02:58aNokia sees bumpy 2019 growth due to timings of 5G rollouts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Alibaba stock rallies on handsome profit beat, optimistic commentary
2NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA CORPORATION : Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2018
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : up 11.71% in After-Hours Trading, on Pace for Best January on Record After 4Q Earnings R..
4GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : Feasts at Expense of Food-Company Client, Suit Says -- Update
5TESLA : TESLA : scrapes a quarterly profit as energy credits loss leaves a mark

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.