Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Nokia shares surge on report of takeover bid

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo and ticker for Nokia are displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

Nokia declined to comment on Thursday on a media report saying it was working with an investment bank to defend itself from a hostile takeover, news which sent its shares sharply higher.

"Nokia does not comment on market rumours," said a spokesman for the company.

Earlier on Thursday shares in Nokia surged 12.5%, with traders pointing to a report by online newspaper TMT Finance that said the group was working to defend itself from a hostile takeover bid for parts or all of its business.

The TMT Finance report said Nokia had hired Citi, a regular investment banking partner of the Finnish firm, for the deal which could be worth $17.4 billion.

In February Bloomberg reported Nokia was exploring strategic options and was working with advisers to consider potential asset sales and mergers, but a source close to Nokia told Reuters at the time there was "no truth to the report".

The company, which competes with Ericsson and Huawei [HWT.UL] for 5G network equipment, said in February it expected intense competition to continue in 2020 as rivals sought to grab market share.

Nokia shares have been battered since October 2019 as investors worry it might miss out to Huawei and Ericsson in the move to new 5G networks. Earlier this year Nokia also said it would replace its long-time chief executive Rajeev Suri.

Nokia's U.S.-listed shares were up 7% by 1707 GMT.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; Editing by David Evans and Jan Harvey)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ERICSSON AB 3.03% 83.72 Delayed Quote.1.03%
NOKIA OYJ 7.47% 3.151 Delayed Quote.-6.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:34pPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Closing Rate of TEXTILE SPINNING Dated 16-04-2020 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
06:34pPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Closing Rate of POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION Dated 16-04-2020 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
06:34pPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Closing Rate of CEMENT INDUSTRIES Dated 16-04-2020 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
06:34pPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Closing Rate of SUGAR AND ALLIED INDUSTRIES Dated 16-04-2020 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
06:34pPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Closing Rate of OIL AND GAS MARKETING COMPANIES Dated 16-04-2020 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
06:34pPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Closing Rate of AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER Dated 16-04-2020 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
06:34pPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Closing Rate of AUTOMOBILE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES Dated 16-04-2020 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
06:34pPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Closing Rate of CABLE AND ELECTRICAL GOODS Dated 16-04-2020 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
06:34pPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Closing Rate of PAPER AND BOARD Dated 16-04-2020 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
06:34pPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Closing Rate of TECHNOLOGY AND COMMUNICATION Dated 16-04-2020 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA AG : Deutsche Bank downgrades from Neutral to Sell
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : U.S. probe unable to rule out White House influence on JEDI contract award..
3ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff
4Europe's energy giants turn greener, but paths and targets diverge
5BANK OF CHINA LIMITED : Singapore oil trader Hin Leong owes $3.85 bln to banks - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group