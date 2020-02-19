Nomics.com : Launches Free Crypto Market Data CSV File Delivery

BOSTON, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomics.com, a provider of crypto market capitalization and pricing data, has added free CSV download functionality to its website. Visitors to Nomics.com have always been able to view cryptocurrency, exchange, and markets data in the timeframe and quote currency of their choice, but now that information can be downloaded as a spreadsheet for use by analysts, researchers, and investors using tools like Microsoft Excel, R, Python, and Statistica.

Effective today, CSV downloads are available on Nomics' market cap index (homepage), cryptocurrency exchange index, and each individual cryptoasset, exchange, and markets page – any page or tab with a yellow "Free CSV" button.

To download market cap, pricing, and volume data for all cryptocurrencies, click the "Free CSV" button on Nomics.com. For individual cryptoassets – for example, on the Litecoin price page – there are CSV download buttons on the Markets and Historical Data tabs. For trading pairs (e.g. ETH/BTC), choose Markets or historical OHLCV data.

For cryptocurrency exchanges, there are CSVs in two places. Visitors can click the "Free CSV" button on the main index and download market or coverage data for all exchanges. For individual exchanges – Deribit for example – CSVs are available on the Markets tab.

Wherever applicable, the date range (Day, Week, Month, Year, YTD) and quote currency (any fiat or cryptocurrency) can be customized before clicking the yellow "Free CSV" button.

"We look forward to sharing these CSVs with crypto investors, journalists, researchers, or anyone who requires transparent cryptoasset pricing and exchange information," said Nomics CEO Clay Collins. "A lot of folks are charging for this kind of data. We're happy to make it available for free (hopefully forever)."

For those who require more robust and customizable data solutions, Nomics offers a free and paid API for cryptoasset, exchange, and markets data.

About Nomics

Based in Boston and Minneapolis, Nomics.com is an API-first market cap and pricing data company delivering services to institutional crypto investors and exchanges.

Media Contact

Clay Collins

Phone: 612-504-9929

Email: contact@nomics.com

Related Images

free-crypto-market-data-csv-file.jpg

Related Links

Crypto Exchanges

Crypto Market Caps

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nomicscom-launches-free-crypto-market-data-csv-file-delivery-301008083.html

SOURCE Nomics.com