Nominate Now for the J. J. Keller Safety Professional of the Year (SPOTY) Award

06/23/2020 | 02:06pm EDT

Recognize Safety Excellence & Vision as Safety Teams Address COVID-19

J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc., the nation’s leading provider of safety and regulatory compliance solutions, is accepting nominations for the J. J. Keller Safety Professional of the Year (SPOTY) Awards. The awards recognize workplace safety professionals who achieve excellence for their companies and build a culture and vision for safety. This year, nominations include recognition for addressing safety of employees and others during the coronavirus pandemic. Nominations are open through July 15, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. CST at jjkeller.com/spoty.

SPOTY winners are chosen by members of J. J. Keller’s staff of 70+ safety consultants and editors. The winners are announced in September.

The first-place J. J. Keller SPOTY Award winner receives more than $10,000 in cash and prizes, including $2,500, a plaque and certificate, a free one-year subscription to the J. J. Keller® Safety Management Suite (for up to 10 users), and $1,200 in free online training. Second place receives $500, a plaque and certificate, and one free one-year subscription to the Safety Management Suite. Third place receives $50, a plaque and certificate, and one free one-year subscription to the Safety Management Suite.

“This is one of the most prestigious awards a safety professional can earn. From our unique perspective providing safety solutions to more than 90% of Fortune 1000® companies, we advise on the safety practices that are head-and-shoulders above others,” said Rustin Keller, J. J. Keller president and CEO. “This year, we look forward to honoring those who have also implemented forward-thinking pandemic plans.”

SPOTY nominations are open to safety professionals in the United States.

“Safety is one of the most important things a company can provide for employees,” said Keller. “We want to honor professionals who create a safety culture every day.”

Email questions to SPOTY@jjkeller.com.

About J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc.

Organizations rely on J. J. Keller’s expert insights to help create safe work environments and simplify the complexities of regulatory compliance. Our diversified portfolio, including mobile technologies, online tools, publications, training, forms, supplies, consulting and professional services, is trusted to safeguard workers, reduce risk and build operational confidence. As a privately held, family-owned company since 1953, we help protect lives every day. www.jjkeller.com


